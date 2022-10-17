When Will Nvidia Be Optimal For The Long Term (Technical Analysis)?

Nov. 03, 2022 4:06 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
180 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia shows robust forward guidance estimates for the next five years, proving it will be worthy of holding over a long period.
  • With weak short-term technical analysis and sell recommendations, one should pause until Nvidia stock proves worth investing in.
  • As this specialized computer hardware category becomes more competitive, Nvidia will need to find new ways to diversify into new niches to continue its strong momentum.
Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ("Nvidia") is a large manufacturer of graphical processing unit boards for computer hardware that can help speed it up. This company has been innovative, but competition is catching up. It has robust fundamental guidance estimates, but technical analysis shows temporary weakness in stock price.

Fundamentally very strong long-term

Ratios

The current ratio and quick ratio showed increases between 2018 to 2020, but 2021 and 2022 show a more robust recovery after the pandemic.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

8.027

7.944

7.674

4.090

6.650

Quick ratio

7.262

6.656

7.037

3.564

5.965

Cash ratio

3.471

0.588

6.108

0.216

0.459

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Growth

As 2020 was the weakest year, 2021 to 2022 showed a more substantial recovery for all metrics, with this year so far being the strongest. Most importantly, net income has grown at its strongest this year, showing stronger upward momentum.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.406

0.206

-0.068

0.527

0.614

Gross profit growth

0.433

0.232

-0.056

0.536

0.681

Ebitgrowth

0.660

0.185

-0.252

0.592

1.216

Operating income growth

0.660

0.185

-0.252

0.592

1.216

Net income growth

0.829

0.359

-0.325

0.549

1.251

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Data

The simple moving average of 200-days showed deep losses, while the most recent 20 days showed a strong uptrend.

Unnamed: 0

Values

SMA20

8.69%

SMA50

-0.00%

SMA200

-28.20%

Source: FinViz.

Enterprise

From 2018 until this year, Nvidia has hit its stride, as graphical processing units have become very popular, driven by the crypto mining craze and higher-end gaming boards. But, as both have weakened this year, will the momentum continue into the next few years?

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Symbol

NVDA

NVDA

NVDA

NVDA

NVDA

Stock price

61.515

39.275

65.512

134.062

234.770

Number of shares

2.396 B

2.432 B

2.436 B

2.468 B

2.496 B

Market capitalization

147.390 B

95.517 B

159.588 B

330.866 B

585.986 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Estimate

Forward-looking estimates are the most critical way to gauge the future status of a company. The next six years are pretty impressive based on similar companies in this space. Comparatively, most companies will only showcase estimates up to 2026. Nvidia has enormous confidence in its forward guidance, where revenue is expected to double with net profit relatively flat. The same could be said for EBITDA as well.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Revenue

26,662

26,985

30,487

36,400

41,126

53,664

EPS

4.33

3.36

4.38

5.45

6.14

8.46

P/E Ratio

31.75

40.91

31.38

25.22

22.35

16.23

EBITDA

13,668

10,619

13,569

15,976

10,929

-

Net Profit

9,240

5,187

9,185

11,350

8,291

9,355

Source: BusinessInsider

Technical Analysis is mixed with short-term stock challenges

Fibonacci

One area of concern for Nvidia is the steep decline in stock price since the peak in September 2021. The price has not recovered this year, but there has been impressive short-term performance. Therefore, Nvidia stock could continue a short-term sell rating.

fibonacci nvda

fibonacci nvda (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

As one can see, Nvidia's stock price has broken through the upper band of Bollinger. Consider this a sign of market entry, but the concern is whether this is a short-term rally. If so, the other consideration is how long it will last.

bollinger nvda

bollinger nvda (custom platform)

MACD

As one can see in this compressed MACD stock price line, the decline could be worse. More importantly, one needs to focus on whether the stock price is now crossing the zero line. Should one enter the market based on this signal? Let’s hold off until other analysis indicators confirm the short-term rally. The stock price is correlated to the overall performance of American major stock indices.

macd nvidia

macd nvidia (custom plaftform)

RSI

A more tangible way to confirm if a price is worthy of market entry is to look at the magical midpoint between overbought and undersold market conditions. Based on the current stock price, we may have already missed a short-term rally that would have given you close to 10% over the last 20 days.

rsi nvidia

rsi nvidia (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

This Monte Carlo simulation showcases a higher probability of uptrend with more predicted paths versus fewer forecasted paths. Also, the normalized distribution chart shows a higher concentration for the expected stock price increase.

monte carlo nvda

monte carlo nvda (custom platform)

Regression

The predicted red regression line over the next 30 days indicates that Nvidia stock price may not go up. This could be a concern for those market analysts who placed an overwhelming sell call on the stock.

regression nvda

regression nvda (custom platform)

Risk points down temporarily

Sustainability

For a company involved with cryptocurrency mining, one needs to see a sustainable performance rating because of the growing green movement. If competitors get such a rating, do not be surprised they will overtake Nvidia in this space. Unfortunately, most investments are driven by BlackRock and Vanguard's two largest asset managers to stay relevant as a company.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

5.16

Peer count

28

Governance score

6.03

Total esg

13.45

ESG performance

UNDER_PERF

Percentile

7.14

Peer group

Semiconductors

Environment score

2.26

Source: Yahoo Finance

Price vs. Short Volume

Another way to confirm a stock price uptrend is to use short price volume against total volume. As you can see, there is a slight uptick of over 50%, which hints that more shorts are placed on this stock, with an expected decline for Nvidia.

shorting nvda

shorting nvda (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid

Insider Stats

Another stat to confirm the theory of an expected stock price decline is to look at executives' insider trading over the last few months. As you can see, as Nvidia stock price steeply declined during the summer, more stock was sold off by various executives as recently as last month.

Unnamed: 0

X

Filing Date

Trading Date

Ticker

Insider

Title

Trade Type

Price

Quantity

Owned

Delta Own

Value

0

nan

2022-10-17 17:51:03

2022-10-13

NVDA

Stevens Mark A

Dir

S - Sale

$119.65

-87,500

5,582,091

-2%

-$10,469,235

1

nan

2022-10-13 19:10:48

2022-10-11

NVDA

Stevens Mark A

Dir

S - Sale

$116.49

-85,000

5,669,591

-1%

-$9,902,020

2

nan

2022-09-06 18:39:11

2022-09-01

NVDA

Dabiri John

Dir

S - Sale

$142.06

-945

3,205

-23%

-$134,247

3

M

2022-06-15 18:57:21

2022-06-13

NVDA

Stevens Mark A

Dir

S - Sale

$158.07

-227,650

5,754,591

-4%

-$35,983,438

4

nan

2022-06-09 16:46:48

2022-06-08

NVDA

Shoquist Debora

EVP, Operations

S - Sale

$188.23

-23,644

413,298

-5%

-$4,450,583

5

nan

2022-06-01 16:30:00

2022-05-27

NVDA

Dabiri John

Dir

S - Sale

$185.59

-2,200

2,712

-45%

-$408,298

6

nan

2022-06-01 16:28:51

2022-05-27

NVDA

Stevens Mark A

Dir

S - Sale

$185.20

-278,000

5,980,803

-4%

-$51,485,542

7

nan

2022-03-29 19:26:42

2022-03-28

NVDA

Coxe Tench

Dir

S - Sale

$274.06

-100,000

4,285,524

-2%

-$27,405,720

8

nan

2022-03-21 18:16:31

2022-03-18

NVDA

Perry Mark L

Dir

S - Sale

$263.80

-16,716

171,524

-9%

-$4,409,699

9

D

2022-03-02 18:58:11

2022-03-01

NVDA

Huang Jen Hsun

Pres, CEO

S - Sale+OE

$237.13

-292,340

84,649,537

0%

-$69,321,000

Source: Open Insider

Insider Activity

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-06-07

4,101.00

193,308.00

188.97

Sell

No

STEVENS MARK A

-4101.0

2022-06-07

3,632.00

186,576.00

190.92

Sell

No

STEVENS MARK A

-3632.0

2022-06-07

100.00

186,476.00

191.63

Sell

No

STEVENS MARK A

-100.0

2022-06-07

3,100.00

190,208.00

189.98

Sell

No

HUANG JEN HSUN

-3100.0

2022-06-12

56,600.00

2,653,743.00

159.0

Sell

No

Teter Tim

-56600.0

2022-06-12

57,250.00

2,596,493.00

157.07

Sell

No

Puri Ajay K

-57250.0

2022-06-13

113,800.00

2,482,693.00

158.1

Sell

No

Kress Colette

-113800.0

2022-06-14

11,893.00

571,067.00

165.27

Sell

No

Shoquist Debora

-11893.0

2022-06-14

15,835.00

5,173,691.00

165.27

Sell

No

Robertson Donald F Jr

-15835.0

2022-06-14

7,709.00

139,912.00

165.27

Sell

No

HUANG JEN HSUN

-7709.0

2022-06-14

2,608.00

64,972.00

165.27

Sell

No

HUANG JEN HSUN

-2608.0

2022-06-14

10,813.00

345,864.00

165.27

Sell

No

Dabiri John

-10813.0

2022-06-14

8,996.00

217,826.00

165.27

Sell

No

Shoquist Debora

-8996.0

2022-08-31

945.00

3,205.00

142.06

Sell

No

Puri Ajay K

-945.0

2022-09-05

1,200,000.00

6,373,829.00

3.43

Buy

No

Robertson Donald F Jr

1200000.0

2022-09-20

15,838.00

6,357,991.00

132.61

Sell

No

Teter Tim

-15838.0

2022-09-20

2,934.00

62,042.00

132.61

Sell

No

HUANG JEN HSUN

-2934.0

2022-09-20

9,005.00

208,821.00

132.61

Sell

No

Kress Colette

-9005.0

2022-09-20

11,900.00

559,271.00

132.61

Sell

No

STEVENS MARK A

-11900.0

2022-09-20

10,820.00

335,044.00

132.61

Sell

No

STEVENS MARK A

-10820.0

2022-09-20

7,713.00

110,884.00

132.61

Sell

No

STEVENS MARK A

-7713.0

2022-10-10

229,500.00

6,587,491.00

3.16

Buy

No

Shoquist Debora

229500.0

2022-10-10

53,269.00

2,429,424.00

115.8

Sell

No

Shoquist Debora

-53269.0

2022-10-10

31,731.00

2,397,693.00

117.66

Sell

No

Shoquist Debora

-31731.0

2022-10-12

87,500.00

2,310,193.00

119.65

Sell

No

Shoquist Debora

-87500.0

Source: BusinessInsider

Recommendation

As forward guidance indicates upward stock price strength, it is surprising to see most market analysts with a sell rating for Nvidia. This may be a concern over the short term for day traders, but they have probably done reasonably well in the last month.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

SELL

3

14

9

One week

SELL

2

14

10

One day

SELL

4

14

8

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

Sometimes, there can be contradicting stories within these reports and analyses, so it is wise to pause potential market entries over the short term. Despite short-term stock pricing concerns, Nvidia’s stock price makes it to a point where eventual market entries may occur next year. With fundamentals showing higher momentum over the next few years, this stock could become a long-term investment, but it would be wise to keep it on a hold status for now.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
180 Followers
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.