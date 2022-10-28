Salesforce Could Be A Strong Buy Despite CEO Selling Stock

Nov. 03, 2022 5:30 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)
Summary

  • As both CEO and CFO have been selling off large amounts of Salesforce stock recently, it has boosted shorting volume against the total volume traded.
  • Technical analysis shows Salesforce stock may be primed for market entries with up-trending potential.
  • Fundamental analysis shows relative strength in Salesforce stock, which has shown little risk on the downside.

Salesforce To Purchase Popular Messaging Platform Slack For 27 Billion

Stephen Lam

Introduction

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is an extensive software service company focusing on marketing for small businesses and enterprise corporations. With stable fundamentals and near-perfect timing for market entries, CRM stock may be ready for some profit-taking over the long run. There is one concern about how the CEO and CFO have been selling off stock recently.

Fundamentally stable over the long run

Ratios

Salesforce represents a company with a solid fundamental news story with a growing current and quick ratio over the last five years.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

0.917

0.949

1.075

1.235

1.049

Quick ratio

0.836

0.823

0.951

1.114

0.931

Cash ratio

0.251

0.237

0.279

0.349

0.251

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

Outside of these not-so-strong growth indicators for both revenue and net income growth, it is positive to say that the stock price has doubled in the last five years. This proves that some of these fundamental metrics cannot be relied upon but needs to be overlaid with many other types of analysis.

Unnamed.: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.249

0.267

0.287

0.243

0.247

Gross profit growth

0.251

0.276

0.308

0.229

0.231

Ebit growth

2.671

1.269

-0.445

0.532

0.204

Net income growth

-0.290

7.707

-0.886

31.317

-0.645

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Enterprise

As you can see here, the stock price has nearly doubled in the last four years. Market capitalization has also more than doubled at the same time.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Symbol

CRM

CRM

CRM

CRM

CRM

Stock price

121.920

164.530

170.400

213.470

210.390

Number of shares

714.919 M

751 M

829 M

908 M

955 M

Market capitalization

87.163 B

123.562 B

141.262 B

193.831 B

200.922 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Technical analysis shows near perfect timing for investment

Fibonacci

As you can see with the declining Fibonacci trend line, the current stock price of Salesforce has broken through this trend line. This could mark a near-perfect timing for an excellent entry of positions to take an upward-moving stock price.

fibonacci salesforce

fibonacci sales force (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

As you can see in the Bollinger bands, the Salesforce stock price has quickly increased while the upper guide is trying to keep up. One needs to calculate how long this uptrend will be sustainable but based on solid fundamentals, it could be long-term.

bollinger salesforce

bollinger salesforce (custom trading platform)

MACD

As CRM stock price approaches the zero line, it confirms near-perfect timing to take positions like the Fibonacci trend line. Also, the compressed MACD yellow line shows that the decline is not as steep as other stocks in this software sector.

macd crm

macd crm (custom platform)

RSI

As this relative strength indicator shows, the current Salesforce stock price is pushing toward overbought. Looking at the history of this trend, it only lasts for a short time, meaning the stock price uptrend might be more temporary. However, if there is no fear of missing out on trading, Salesforce stock price should increase slowly but still outperform the average American major stock indices.

rsi salesforce

rsi salesforce (custom platform )

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

This Monte Carlo simulation shows many trending predictive paths to show an expected stock price increase over the long run. Judging from the right side of the current price of the normalized distribution chart, the anticipated stock price increase should be reasonable. It also shows that the predicted stock price would move up, nonetheless.

montecarlo salesforce

montecarlo salesforce (custom platform)

Regression

The regression red line is forecasted over the next 30 days and shows a solid uptrend to confirm the Monte Carlo simulation and normalized distribution. This will convince any short-term trader that Salesforce may be a stock worth holding.

regression salesforce

regression salesforce (custom platform)

Risk should be low despite insider selling of CEO

Price vs. Short Volume

As hinted in this report, there appears to be more short selling against the total volume traded. Would it be related to the number of shares sold off by the CEO over the last few weeks?

short salesforce

short salesforce (custom platform)

Insider

Insider Stats

Although there are solid fundamentals and technicals with confirmation in artificial intelligence, it should be quite concerning to see contradictory moves of both the CFO and CEO selling off stock last month. What does this tell you? What do they know that we don't?

Unnamed: 0

X

Filing Date

Trading Date

Ticker

Insider

Title

Trade Type

Price

Quantity

Owned

Delta Own

Value

0

D

2022-10-28 16:33:06

2022-10-27

CRM

Benioff Marc

Chair, Co-CEO

S - Sale+OE

$161.39

-2,300

27,761,368

0%

-$371,190

1

D

2022-10-27 17:24:53

2022-10-26

CRM

Benioff Marc

Chair, Co-CEO

S - Sale+OE

$161.51

-2,300

27,761,368

0%

-$371,472

2

D

2022-10-26 17:16:33

2022-10-25

CRM

Benioff Marc

Chair, Co-CEO

S - Sale+OE

$164.26

-2,300

27,761,368

0%

-$377,797

3

D

2022-10-25 18:50:10

2022-10-24

CRM

Weaver Amy E

Pres, CFO

S - Sale+OE

$160.25

-510

31,893

-2%

-$81,728

4

D

2022-10-25 18:46:13

2022-10-24

CRM

Taylor Bret Steven

Vice Chair of the Board, CEO

S - Sale+OE

$160.25

-612

1,134,630

0%

-$98,073

5

D

2022-10-25 18:43:07

2022-10-24

CRM

Tallapragada Srinivas

Pres, Chief Engineering Office

S - Sale+OE

$160.25

-560

50,228

-1%

-$89,740

6

D

2022-10-25 18:39:56

2022-10-24

CRM

Reddy Sundeep G.

EVP, Chief Accounting Officer

S - Sale+OE

$160.25

-653

1,037

-39%

-$104,643

7

D

2022-10-25 18:36:27

2022-10-24

CRM

Millham Brian

Pres, COO

S - Sale+OE

$160.25

-329

7,002

-4%

-$52,722

8

D

2022-10-25 18:32:52

2022-10-24

CRM

Hyder Brent

Pres, Chief People Officer

S - Sale+OE

$160.25

-781

6,016

-11%

-$125,155

9

D

2022-10-25 18:30:11

2022-10-24

CRM

Harris Parker

Co-Founder, CTO

S - Sale+OE

$160.25

-560

1,975,692

0%

-$89,740

Source: Open Insider

Insider Activity

Once again, U.S. investors should be questioning why the CEO has been selling off so much stock in the last few weeks. It contradicts all of the analysis done in this report.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-10-21

1,115.00

50,788.00

nan

Buy

No

Benioff Marc

1115.0

2022-10-23

526.00

6,271.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-526.0

2022-10-23

255.00

6,016.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-255.0

2022-10-23

653.00

1,037.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-653.0

2022-10-23

329.00

7,002.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-329.0

2022-10-23

612.00

900,172.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-612.0

2022-10-23

510.00

31,893.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-510.0

2022-10-23

560.00

95,155.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-560.0

2022-10-23

560.00

50,228.00

160.25

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-560.0

2022-10-23

427.00

27,763,241.00

159.22

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-427.0

2022-10-23

932.00

27,762,309.00

160.3

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-932.0

2022-10-23

2,300.00

27,763,668.00

80.99

Buy

No

Benioff Marc

2300.0

2022-10-23

941.00

27,761,368.00

161.07

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-941.0

2022-10-24

421.00

27,763,247.00

162.56

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-421.0

2022-10-24

490.00

27,762,757.00

163.6

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-490.0

2022-10-24

818.00

27,762,429.00

164.7

Sell

No

Tallapragada Srinivas

-818.0

2022-10-24

571.00

27,761,368.00

165.46

Sell

No

Harris Parker

-571.0

2022-10-24

2,300.00

27,763,668.00

80.99

Buy

No

Weaver Amy E

2300.0

2022-10-25

2,300.00

27,763,668.00

80.99

Buy

No

Taylor Bret Steven

2300.0

2022-10-25

281.00

27,763,387.00

159.5

Sell

No

Millham Brian

-281.0

2022-10-25

742.00

27,762,645.00

160.17

Sell

No

Reddy Sundeep G.

-742.0

2022-10-25

263.00

27,762,382.00

161.21

Sell

No

Hyder Brent

-263.0

2022-10-25

270.00

27,762,112.00

162.49

Sell

No

Hyder Brent

-270.0

2022-10-25

681.00

27,761,431.00

163.3

Sell

No

Benioff Marc

-681.0

2022-10-25

63.00

27,761,368.00

163.94

Sell

No

Tallapragada Srinivas

-63.0

Source: BusinessInsider

Price Target

Many market research analysts were hoping for a higher stock price target that CRM would achieve. Instead, Salesforce has declined but not as much as other comparable stocks in the same sector. When will Salesforce bottom out to build back momentum for a long-term uptrend as it has in the last five years?

target salesforce

target salesforce (custom platform)

Sustainability

Salesforce is interested in something other than becoming a green-friendly company with its underperforming sustainability rating.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

6.39

Peer count

105

Governance score

4.46

Total esg

13.18

Highest controversy

2

ESG performance

UNDER_PERF

Percentile

6.62

Peer group

Software & Services

Environment score

2.34

Source: Yahoo Finance

Recommendation

With CRM solid and robust guidance estimates, it's no wonder you see these strong buy ratings.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

BUY

15

1

10

One week

BUY

14

3

9

One day

STRONG_BUY

16

0

10

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

Despite selling off stock by the CEO and CFO recently, CRM stock has proven itself over the long run. With stable fundamentals and the near-perfect timing for market entries, CRM would get a substantial rating but instead only receives a general buy rating. It would be wise for upper management to explain the selling activity among its executives to boost this rating to enhance confidence in this stock.

This article was written by

Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

