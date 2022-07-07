Only Strong Dividend Return Makes Verizon Worth Holding (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 03, 2022 6:37 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)
Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
189 Followers

Summary

  • Verizon pays very handsomely for its dividend, but there is a reason.
  • Based on both fundamental analysis currently and a steep decline in stock price, one should ask themselves if this is worth holding.
  • As for future guidance, Verizon has no momentum for growth potential in stock price.

April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Based on Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) stock performance, it might not be wise to venture into this investment long-term. However, there is a positive side that gives a higher dividend return than other stocks within the United States. Therefore, I sometimes wonder if it's worth holding onto this weak stock performer for higher dividend income.

Fundamental very weak despite strong dividend return

Ratios

It is pretty discouraging to see the current and quick ratios decline for the most significant American cellular network over the last five years. What would be driving this decline?

Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

0.905

0.913

0.835

1.377

0.779

Quick ratio

0.774

0.734

0.625

1.162

0.568

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

Verizon's revenue growth story and profit have been fragile for the last five years. Here is not a good sign for a not-so-profitable company with little change.

, Unnamed: 0

2017

2018

201the 9

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.000

0.038

0.008

-0.027

0.041

Gross profit growth

-0.001

0.012

0.024

-0.001

0.003

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

Verizon's simple moving average over 200 days and 50 days has been quite negative, with little return over the last 20 days. As a result, it is not a top growth story among all USA-based stocks.

Unnamed: 0

Values

Income

20.80B

PEG

2.26

EPS next Q

1.23

Inst Own

64.80%

SMA20

1.78%

SMA50

-5.27%

SMA200

-21.50%

Source: FinViz

Estimates

One would expect strong growth over the next five years for a large USA-based cellular network provider. As one can see, it appears to have tiny amounts of growth at best, but profit remains very flat. By looking at this analysis, one should use capital deployment wisely on such a flat-line story. Some long-term investors will only be interested in Verizon's dividend strength over the next few years. This dividend strength puts Verizon as a top contender if this is all you are interested in.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

136,530

138,238

140,000

139,651

141,505

Dividend

2.58

2.63

2.69

2.75

2.79

Dividend Yield (in %)

6.86 %

6.99 %

7.13 %

7.30 %

7.42 %

EPS

5.20

5.05

5.10

5.11

5.46

P/E Ratio

7.25

7.45

7.39

7.36

6.89

EBITDA

47,918

48,738

49,470

50,166

51,491

Net Profit

20,830

21,138

21,384

21,336

23,286

EPS (GAAP)

4.78

5.02

5.12

5.23

5.37

Net Debt

145,722

141,218

134,358

125,288

115,869

Research & Development Exp.

-

-

-

-

-

Total Assets

379,773

393,229

393,968

392,118

399,487

Source: BusinessInsider

Enterprise

Analyzing Verizon's share price since 2019, it has been relatively flat at best, with a decline for this year. Based on looking at the forward guidance estimates, one should avoid this stock for better performance elsewhere.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Symbol

VZ

VZ

VZ

VZ

VZ

Stock price

54

59.360

54.750

52.900

46.190

Number of shares

4.128 B

4.138 B

4.140 B

4.148 B

0

Market capitalization

222.912 B

245.632 B

226.665 B

219.429 B

0

Enterprise value

333.230 B

357.008 B

355.041 B

394.438 B

173.709 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Risk is potentially high for weak stock performance

Sustainability

With an underperforming sustainability rating, there appears to be no effort to make this company perform better to attract the most significant asset managers to invest. Verizon would be wise to make all efforts to ensure their company becomes environmentally friendly.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

8.92

Peer count

64

Governance score

5.69

Total esg

18.48

Highest controversy

3

ESG performance

UNDER_PERF

Percentile

20.38

Peer group

Telecommunication Services

Environment score

3.88

Source: Yahoo Finance

High risk to holding stock but dividend outlooks remains very strong

Price Target

Stock market analysts expected higher stock prices by setting very high target levels. However, they must be disappointed as the stock price has declined over the last few months.

price target verizon

price target verizon (custom platform)

Source: BusinessInsider

Recommendation

Most investors are highly attracted to the high-paying dividend. Outside of that, this stock appears to be a complete dog, but it makes sense that they have to pay a high-paying dividend compensation to attract stockholders.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

STRONG_BUY

18

1

7

One week

BUY

13

2

11

One day

BUY

14

2

10

Source: Trading View

Price vs. Short Volume

If you are only interested in the stock price, you can see that the shorting volume was slightly higher than 50% of the total trading volume. As already highlighted, this is a stock worthy of choice for its dividend rather than for its performance.

short verizon

short verizon (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid

Insider Stats

It seems that only executives are selling this stock for all of 2022. Here it is noteworthy to show that executives are not confident in the long-term performance of their employer's stock.

Unnamed: 0

X

Filing Date

Trading Date

Ticker

Insider

Title

Trade Type

Price

Quantity

Owned

Delta Own

Value

0

nan

2022-07-07 08:13:35

2022-07-05

VZ

Silliman Craig L.

EVP, ChiefAdminLegal, PubPolOf

S - Sale

$51.42

-1,558

37,980

-4%

-$80,112

1

nan

2022-06-07 08:04:50

2022-06-03

VZ

Silliman Craig L.

EVP, ChiefAdminLegal, PubPolOf

S - Sale

$50.94

-1,558

39,538

-4%

-$79,365

2

nan

2022-05-25 08:25:20

2022-05-23

VZ

Silliman Craig L.

EVP, ChiefAdminLegal, PubPolOf

S - Sale

$50.00

-1,558

41,097

-4%

-$77,900

Source: Open Insider

Technical Analysis shows Verizon has long way to go before any investment

Fibonacci

After this long steep decline, Verizon's current stock price is technically above the Fibonacci trend line. So, are any short-term rallies to occur over the next few days or weeks?

fibonacci verizon

fibonacci verizon (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

As the current stock price has broken through the upper Bollinger band, one should consider investing in this stock for dividend growth. However, based on negative fundamentals over the long run, it might be wise to hold off until positive catalyst news build momentum in Verizon.

bollinger verizon

bollinger verizon (custom platform)

RSI

Has this relative strength indicator shown optimal market entry potential? Verizon is a stock to watch instead of taking entries on. However, as stated before, one might think to take positions currently under these conditions if they are only interested in the strong dividend returns. For day traders only interested in stock performance, Verizon is not a wise stock to hold at this current time.

rsi verizon

rsi verizon (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

The results of the Monte Carlo simulation show that strength for upper momentum is there with more predictive paths. Also, the normalized distribution graph shows an expectation of a slight probability of higher prices for Verizon. As stated earlier, looking at other stocks with a higher likelihood of stock performance might be wise.

monte csrlo verizon

monte csrlo verizon (custom platform)

Regression

It is rare to see a red regression trendline over 30 days point down. It might be wise to take this as a warning if you are interested in stock performance only.

regression verizon

regression verizon (custom platform)

Conclusion

Based on stock performance alone, Verizon is not worthy of holding based on poor fundamentals, flat growth potential, and fragile technical analysis. The positive for this company is its high dividend income over the next few years. I prefer to focus on stock performance return versus holding just for higher dividend income. Because of this weakness, I could only see this stock being a sell rating despite wanting to have it for its dividend income.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
189 Followers
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.