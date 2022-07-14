Alibaba Strong Declines Continue (Technical Analysis)

Quant Labs Research
Summary

  • Fundamental analysis shows a steep decline in Alibaba's stock price since June 2020.
  • After a deep technical analysis, Alibaba shows no signs of a reversal in its stock price.
  • For this to improve, some major positive Alibaba news catalysts likely would need to happen in the coming months.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

David Becker

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA, OTCPK:BABAF) is a large Chinese-based online marketplace that showed strength in its stock price up until 2020. However, as explained in this analysis, Alibaba stock has been in a relatively long-term decline with no sign of reversing. Poor fundamentals with weak estimates and subpar technical indicators seem to hold back the stock price at this time.

Fundamentals with long-term steep declines

Ratios

Based on these current ratios over the last five years, Alibaba's current ratio and quick ratios peaked in 2020 but started to decline.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

1.891

1.301

1.914

1.705

1.664

Quick ratio

1.735

1.122

1.682

1.432

1.186

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Growth

Revenue growth has declined over the last four years, with barely enough profit for this year. Based on the current negative operating income growth, Alibaba could have a negative year, as hinted by the net income growth.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.581

0.506

0.353

0.407

0.189

Gross profit growth

0.450

0.186

0.338

0.302

0.059

Ebitgrowth

0.442

-0.176

0.602

-0.019

-0.223

Operating income growth

0.442

-0.176

0.602

-0.019

-0.223

Net income growth

0.467

0.371

0.700

0.008

-0.587

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Data

Simple moving average periods have been very negative this year. Compared to the most recent 20 days, it is very negative compared to other equivalent online marketplaces.

Unnamed: 0

Values

SMA20

-15.14%

SMA50

-23.47%

SMA200

-35.82%

Source: FinViz.

Enterprise

The stock price has been relatively weak this year. As a result, market capitalization has drastically dropped this year compared to last year.

Unnamed: 0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Symbol

BABA

BABA

BABA

BABA

BABA

Stock price

178.540

185.570

202.670

230.950

97.090

Number of shares

2.553 B

2.580 B

2.627 B

2.702 B

2.702 B

Market capitalization

455.813 B

478.771 B

532.439 B

624.114 B

262.374 B

Enterprise value

2.912 T

3.080 T

3.304 T

3.948 T

1.670 T

Source: Financial Modelling Prep.

Estimate

Like any other big technology company, Alibaba projects steady growth over the next five years. However, it still underperforms compared to the other competing American big tech companies.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

27,847

31,577

36,091

40,100

45,086

EPS

3.93

4.81

5.68

6.36

7.44

P/E Ratio

21.84

17.83

15.11

13.50

11.54

EBIT

5,668

6,734

7,823

8,378

9,497

EBITDA

6,741

7,893

9,201

8,938

-

Net Profit

4,545

5,409

6,305

6,744

7,902

EPS (GAAP)

1.66

3.26

3.81

4.43

5.29

Total Assets

80,011

89,579

101,914

79,910

-

Source: Business Insider

Technical Analysis shows stock price reversal

Fibonacci

There has been a substantial decline for Alibaba since its high peak stock price back in June 2020. Based on other factors for this year, there appears to be no upward momentum anytime soon. It would be fine when looking for a bottoming reversal, as other competitors have started much earlier.

fibonacci alibaba

fibonacci alibaba (custom platform)

Bollinger Bands

As the stock price continues for a long-term decline with Alibaba, it pushes against the lower Bollinger band, which hints at continued long-term downward pricing in this stock.

bollinger baba

bollinger baba (custom platform)

MACD

Even on a compressed pricing MACD chart, Alibaba shows a long-term decline if it stays below the zero line, with no potential uptrend coming anytime soon. Be aware of the previous MACD price spiking in the spring, which appeared to have no impact on the stock price.

macd baba

macd baba (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

montecarlo baba

montecarlo baba (custom platform)

Unfortunately for Alibaba, there are no predicted pricing paths with upward movement based on the results of this Monte Carlo simulation. Also, you can see the most recent stock price of the normalized distribution on the right side. It seems weak compared to the left side. Therefore, a more substantial negative down move is expected on the current BABA stock price.

Regression

Even the forecasted 30-day red regression line shows flat movement. Therefore, without solid news catalysts to drive up Alibaba's stock price, one can expect further stock price declines.

regression baba

regression baba (custom platform)

Risk is not worthy

Recommendation

Surprisingly, there are more neutral calls than sell, but poor fundamental and technical analysis indicate otherwise.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

SELL

6

10

10

One week

NEUTRAL

7

9

10

One day

NEUTRAL

8

10

8

Source: Trading View.

Sustainability

Even if Alibaba had an ESG sustainability rating of outperformance, it would not matter with strong declining trends. So, a positive news catalyst must drive up Alibaba's stock price.

Unnamed: 0

Value

Social score

9.92

Peer count

105

Governance score

5.36

Total esg

15.99

Highest controversy

2

ESG performance

UNDER_PERF

Percentile

12.68

Peer group

Software & Services

Environment score

0.71

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Insiders

Insider Activity

Two executives show no confidence in the stock of Alibaba. Admittedly, there was some buying activity earlier this year, but that isn't significant as stock prices still decline.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-07-14

1,076.00

66,117.00

73.91

Sell

No

Alford Peggy

-1076.0

2022-08-03

21,791.00

18,100.00

97.82

Sell

No

Alford Peggy

-21791.0

2022-09-14

597.00

9,373.00

nan

Buy

No

Alford Peggy

597.0

2022-09-14

296.00

9,077.00

96.4

Sell

No

Alford Peggy

-296.0

2022-09-15

150.00

8,927.00

94.95

Sell

No

SCHULMAN DANIEL H

-150.0

Source: Business Insider.

Conclusion

For Alibaba, the stock price shows significant weakness on a long-term basis. It shows no reversal process recovery is underway compared to stocks in its sector. Technical analysis verifies steep declines no different than some fundamental indicators. Over the long run, Alibaba should stay at a sell rating until a bottom reversal process is seen.

