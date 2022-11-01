sorapol1150/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the specialty auto parts company Modine Manufacturing (MOD). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/24, the stock gained 21.66%.

MOD Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units. It also provides microchannel, heat recovery, round tube plate fin, and motor and generator cooling coils; evaporator unit, fluid, transformer oil, gas, air blast, and dry and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

77.14+ Weighted Alpha

68.93% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 40.40% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.99%

Technical support level at $17.59

Recently traded at $18.87 with 50-day moving average of $15.00

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $877 million

P/E 13.47

Revenue expected to grow 11.60% this year and another 2.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 38.20% this year and increase an additional 30.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy and 2 buy opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from 19.00 to 20.00 with an average of 19.50

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 94 to 13 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 25 to 1 for the same result

2,650 are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Auto Parts and Equipment

Ranked Overall

21 out of 4737

Ranked in Sector

3 out of 546

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 37

