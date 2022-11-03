Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Meyers - FNK IR

Steve Cotton - CEO

Judd Merrill - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sameer Joshi - HC Wainwright

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Steve Krueger - Foresight Investing

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Aqua Metals Third Quarter Financial Results Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Bob Meyers of FNK, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bob Meyers

Thank you, operator , and thank you everybody for joining. Earlier today Aqua Metals released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. This release is available on the Investors section on the company’s website at www.aquametals.com.

Hosting the call today is is Steve Cotton, President and CEO; Judd Merrill, the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that during the call management will be making forward looking statements. Please refer to the company's report on Form 10-Q filed today November 3, for a summary of forward-looking statements, and the risks uncertainties. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Aqua Metals cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur except as required by law.

As a reminder, after the formal remarks, management will be taking questions. Questions will be accepted over the phone from analysts and investors can submit a question using the online webcast portal provided in today's and last week's press release. We will take as many questions as we can in our available time slot.

And with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Cotton, CEO of Aqua Metals. Steve, the call is yours.

Steve Cotton

Thank you, Bob. And thank you to everyone who joined us today. This was an important quarter for Aqua Metals laying the groundwork for key milestones as we move rapidly towards revenue generation. We are making progress in several fronts and on two continents. As we have deployed both our lithium and lead off refining equipment this quarter, our confidence that operate fighting represents a game changer for the industry has only increased.

We continue to advance our technology, recovering high purity critical battery minerals and improving our solution. We are already producing ultra-pure led metal in Taiwan and over the next few months are now well trading partner and licensee ACME Metal will regularly operate the phase one system in Taiwan as a showcase for industry partners to witness firsthand, ACME and Aqua Metals are currently in discussions for what Phase 2 and beyond could look like. And we will have further updates to share on next steps by later this quarter or Q1.