Navigating The New Normal: Fed Signals Rate Hikes Are Here To Stay

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • Fed's Powell remains hawkish on rates, despite dovish overtures in statement.
  • The Fed reiterates its intension that rates will remain high until inflation is cracked.
  • Why rates are going to be higher for longer, even after inflation comes down.

Fed Rate Hike Ahead Warning Sign

JimVallee

The U.S. Federal Reserve is signaling it's not done raising rates just yet, but it did suggest the pace of hikes could slow in the coming months. Kim Parlee speaks with Michael Craig, Head of Asset Allocation at TD Asset Management, about investment strategy in this rate environment.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

