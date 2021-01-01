smshoot

October

Valuations rose as did most indexes and RIG also enjoyed it by rising about 6% with an upward total return of 8.76% for the month.

October Dividend Income

22 out of 82 companies/ or ~27% of the portfolio paid; as usual, along with getting 4 raises. The stock ticker is in bold for the raises along with more discussion in the comments and revealing the 4 companies that pay monthly.

The chart below uses the following abbreviations:

Date Rec'd = Date payment received.

Div/sh = Dividend per share paid.

Yearly $ Div = Current yearly estimated known dividend payment.

Div % Yield = dividend yield calculated using the current shown price and yearly known dividend.

Curr Price is for the end of the day market price Nov 1st.

Stock 2022 div/sh $ Yearly Div % Other Dividend Current Ticker Name date Dividend Yield Comments Price (PFLT) PennantPark Float 3 0.095 1.14 10.32% Monthly Pay 11.05 (PNNT) PennantPark Inv. 3 0.15 0.6 10.14% Raise .005 5.92 (GPC) Genuine Parts 3 0.895 3.58 2.01% 177.78 (KO) Coca-Cola 3 0.44 1.76 2.96% 59.56 (SLRC) SLR Investment 4 0.1367 1.64 12.06% Monthly Pay 13.6 (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 4 1.16 4.64 3.74% 124 (FSK) FS KKR Inv. 4 0.67 2.4 12.52% 60c +7c special 19.17 (MRK) Merck 7 0.69 2.76 2.75% 100.31 (DNP) DNP Select Inc Fund 11 0.065 0.78 7.24% Monthly Pay 10.77 (MO) Altria 11 0.94 3.76 8.26% Raise 4c 45.62 (PM) Philip Morris 12 1.27 5.08 5.61% Raise 2c 90.62 (MPW) Medical Prop Trust 13 0.29 1.16 10.34% 11.22 (MDLZ) Mondelez 14 0.385 1.54 2.43% 63.47 (WPC) W. P. Carey 14 1.061 4.24 5.58% Raise from 1.059 75.99 (CGBD) Carlyle Secured 14 0.34 1.59 12.70% regular payment 12.52 Special payment 14 0.06 special payment (SEAL.PB) Seapeak prf b 14 0.5313 2.125 9.10% fixed preferred 23.35 (BCE) BCE 17 0.6711 2.87 6.34% Canada exch rate 45.25 (XEL) Xcel Energy 20 0.4875 1.95 2.93% 66.49 (FMC) FMC Corp 20 0.53 2.12 1.76% 120.17 (CSCO) Cisco 26 0.38 1.52 3.34% 45.5 (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Fund 31 0.1025 1.23 10.54% Monthly Pay 11.67 (RC) Ready Capital 31 0.42 1.68 14.11% 11.91 Click to enlarge

The monthly payers PFLT, SLRC, DNP, and ARDC have been reliable with ARDC raising its payment in August.

FSK provides a normal 60c dividend and the special payment is considered as just that, because it will change. That is also true of CGBD with its base payment of 34c and a special that changes.

Dividend income was up 6% from 2021, but down ~35% without the huge $10.25/ share payment from KEN. If that is excluded it was actually down ~5.8%. Missing also were payments from the more recently sold, STOR, KGC and AEM; so it makes sense the amount was lower.

2022 income is still on track to beat 2021 income by 29.54%.

Future Income

Anticipating the shipping companies KEN and ZIM will under perform for 2023 because 2022 was a banner extraordinary year for shipping, estimated income will be less by ~14%, but will still beat 2021 by 11.47%. The shipping stocks are risky and unreliable for steady income as it can fully be seen by the changing income statistics revealed this month.

Raises- 4

PennantPark Investment Corp has been raising its dividend very slowly by 0.5c per quarter the last few times. Not very exciting but very encouraging with a 10.1% yield from this BDC. My last article explored all 13 high yield financial sector stocks in RIG.

Altria raised 4c from 90c to 94c. 4.4% raise was somewhat lower than normal, but still welcome in very uncertain times for many companies and the unfortunate issues it has had with owning JUUL and the many government regulations.

Philip Morris raised 2c from $1.25 to $1.27, which was small but actually welcome with the numerous challenges in this market for tobacco product markers.

W. P. Carey, a triple net real estate sector stock, did its normal low annoying 0.2c raise. I guess it all adds up and upward dividends are always welcome and it still has an enjoyable 5.6% yield.

October Transactions

Portfolio management entered into RIG and balancing some over stocked positions.

The healthcare sector value positions were getting overly heavy/ large, so AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were trimmed.

Also trimmed but more so for over valuation, in my opinion, were General Dynamics (GD) and Genuine Parts (GPC). Unfortunately I probably did these trims too early, as they are amazingly still moving higher.

Part of the RIG management was to increase cash which was accomplished and now it sits at 11.1%. It will be used for value buys when the market finishes capitulation to rising rates, inflation and employment issues; hopefully soon, undetermined date but most likely sometime in 2023.

Summary and Conclusion

The goal of RIG is first and foremost income and retaining value being very important. Quality highly credit rated and safe value line companies comprise the majority of the common stock in it.

The Rose portfolio/ RIG continues to outperform SPY by double digits, has a 5.2% dividend income yield along with 11.1%+ cash; which should offer some favorable future value purchases.

The WTB/ Want To Buy/ list is current for all RIG positions with a Buy under price and Strong Buy prices. The non RIG stocks also have those prices and some DGR statistics, along with current 52 week high and low prices shown which are on continuous evaluation for purchasing if not my me, but perhaps for subscribers. I enjoy watching, evaluating and the hunt for great stocks to own is an ongoing pursuit for investing happiness.

The volatility and uncertainty of the current market, inflation, The Fed interest rate increases, housing market, and midterm elections will keep cash in the portfolio for now. The end of 2022 and into 2023 should offer better opportunities and a better outlook for the what and where to invest.

Happy Investing to all!