Upside inflation surprises prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike its policy rate by 75 basis points (bps) for a historic fourth time. This brought the fed funds rate up to a 3.75%-4% range, meaningfully above the Fed's 2.5% median long-run estimate, as elevated inflation continues to justify the contractionary monetary policy.
Despite continued upside inflation surprises, the Fed also altered the forward guidance in its November statement to emphasize the amount of tightening to date and the lags with which monetary policy impacts the economy. While the statement language left the door open to a further continuation of 75-bp rate hikes, we interpret the language changes as setting up the Fed for a pause in the hiking cycle in early 2023. At the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as the December meeting, while also warning that the ultimate destination for the fed funds rate may also be higher than previously anticipated as inflation is now higher and appears stickier than the Fed's forecasts at the September FOMC meeting.
Overall, the statement and Chair Powell's comments were consistent with our view that the Fed is aiming to pause interest rate hikes in early 2023 as it assesses the impact of tightening to date. Long lags between monetary policy action and effect, plus heightened recession risk and uncertainty around the inflation outlook, all appear to justify a more measured pace of tightening in the months ahead, following what has been an even more rapid tightening in financial conditions than we saw in 2008.
If the bond market's response to the statement and press conference offers any indication, the Fed is managing a challenging communication balancing act between trying to shift the pace of tightening while keeping financial conditions sufficiently tight amid elevated inflation. Markets initially sent U.S. Treasury yields lower across the curve given the dovish statement changes, before reversing course as Chair Powell emphasized that markets should expect further rate hikes and the possibility of a higher terminal rate.
We now expect the Fed to raise the policy rate by 50 bps in December and then pause early next year in the 4.5% to 5% range. We are separately forecasting the U.S. economy to slip into recession in early 2023 (see our Cyclical Outlook for a full discussion of the economic landscape), at which point we think the Fed will find it prudent to pause. Yet we don't think the Fed will be quick to cut with inflation still elevated.
Chair Powell's relatively hawkish press conference comments contrasted with the dovish statement. Even though Powell was clear that it is not yet time for the Fed to stop hiking interest rates, we view the statement changes and his comment that it was possible the pace could slow as soon as the next meeting as the first step in this direction.
There are three main reasons why we believe it makes sense for the Fed - as well as other major central banks - to pause interest rate hikes once the policy rate has reached a meaningfully restrictive level:
With U.S. inflation poised to remain well above the Fed's target in coming months, the Fed faces a difficult communication balancing act. The challenge is not only how to communicate the pause while inflation is still elevated, but to communicate it in a way that convinces markets that the Fed is still focused on bringing down inflation and that it isn't going to quickly pivot to dropping rates in the face of what is likely to be increasingly weak economic activity. Although the Fed may not want to tighten financial conditions meaningfully further, they also won't want to ease financial conditions prematurely. As a result, Fed officials will likely have to convince markets that they are expecting to hike further, even as they are slowing the pace of hikes or even pausing.
At the November meeting, the Fed walked this tightrope by acknowledging the cumulative impacts of tightening in the statement while having Chair Powell warn market participants not to expect the Fed to stray from its full focus on fighting inflation.
