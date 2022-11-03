By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute
What are the implications of strategic asset allocation, the dynamics of public and private credit, tech-driven megatrends, and more? Stephen Dover, head of Franklin Templeton Institute, provides some insights gathered from our investment experts.
The Franklin Templeton Institute recently hosted a series of sessions where our specialist investment managers shared their investment insights. Our investment managers broadly agree that 1) recession is likely, but the unique characteristics of the previous pandemic-fueled recession wrung out many excesses. And, it's likely any recession will be shallow; 2) inflation will come down, but not to the low levels experienced over the past few decades.
Given this global backdrop, our investment experts explored the implications of issues such as strategic asset allocation, the dynamics of public and private credit, tech-driven megatrends impacting society and investing, managing risk in concentrated equity portfolios, and the impact of food security on geopolitical stability.
Here are some of my key takeaways:
The impact of sustainability, the influence of early-stage companies on disrupting traditional finance, and the evolution of infrastructure investing, were also key parts of the agenda. The level of complexity in assessing the impact of all these interrelated factors has increased. In trying to absorb the "new normal," capital markets have re-priced assets in ways that create a more balanced picture between equity, fixed income, and alternative options.
I hope these insights from our investment managers help you a better understanding where the best opportunities may lie.
All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Investments in emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors, in addition to those associated with these markets' smaller size and lesser liquidity. To the extent a strategy focuses on particular countries, regions, industries, sectors or types of investment from time to time, it may be subject to greater risks of adverse developments in such areas of focus than a strategy that invests in a wider variety of countries, regions, industries, sectors or investments.
Private equity investments involve a high degree of risk and is suitable only for investors who can afford to risk the loss of all or substantially all of such investment. Private equity investments may hold illiquid investments and its performance may be volatile. There can be no assurance that any investment will be adequately compensated for risks taken. A loss of an investor's entire investment is possible. The timing of profit realization, if any, is highly uncertain.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
