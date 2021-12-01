SARINYAPINNGAM

By David Mann, Head of ETF Product & Capital Markets, Franklin Templeton

As the transition to a new year approaches, David Mann, Head of ETF Product & Capital Markets, revisits the annual tax-loss harvesting season. He also discusses how the strong US dollar has been driving down the returns of US-listed ETFs that hold international equities.

My son - an avid Chelsea Football Club fan - has been slightly frustrated in the early parts of this season as the team tries to find its form. Early season struggles, as many of you may be aware, can be quite common as teams incorporate their newly added players.

The main mechanism for adding players is the transfer window, a set time when clubs buy and sell players toward the close of summer and before the new season begins.

We discussed some of the largest transfers of all time (Neymar and Kylian Mbappé), and more recently we both agreed that Erling Haaland would have looked much better in Chelsea blue. I then made a throwaway comment that these summer transfer fees were much cheaper now, at least from a US dollar perspective.

I jumped on what I figured was a great teachable moment for my son and explained to him that a €50M transfer on September 1st was the equivalent of US$50 million, while that same transfer on January 1st would have been closer to US$58 million.

Once he realized that these currency moves were not going to impact his card trading business, however, he tuned me out and refocused on Chelsea’s Saturday match.

As tax-loss harvesting season begins in earnest (an almost annual event that I discussed in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021), the main headline typically focuses on the selloff in global equity and fixed income markets, many of which are down well over 10% so far this year.1

However, for US-listed ETFs that hold international equities, returns are driven by both the performance of the underlying equity markets and the performance of the local currency in relation to the US dollar.

In a recent post I touched on the liquidity evolution of several of our single-country ETFs that have spiked in both assets and trading volume.

Interestingly, the 2022 year-to-date performance of many US-listed ETFs holding international equities have predominantly been driven by the weakness of the local currency in relation to the US dollar – for example, ETFs holding UK and Japanese stocks.

As investors consider tax-loss harvesting transition trades within single-country ETFs, it is helpful to remember that this is part global market selloff and part US dollar strengthening.

There is one other narrative worth mentioning in this tax-loss harvesting story, which is the selloff in most major fixed income asset classes. For example, most high-yield indexes are having their worst year since the 2008 global financial crisis.2

With the potential for increased volatility and deterioration of credit quality on the horizon, I believe now is a perfect time for active management as these portfolio managers can stay nimble to avoid sectors and parts of the credit spectrum that might see increased distress and defaults.

I have previously discussed the ETF Rule and how it operationally treats index and active ETFs the same way. That means ETF market makers can leverage the custom creation and redemption processes of an ETF issuer to move bonds efficiently into and out of ETFs.

This can allow for a smooth risk transfer when investors transition into alternative high-yield ETF options for tax-loss harvesting purposes.

The ETF transfer window is now open for investors looking for low-cost, single-country options or active fixed income management.

What are the risks? All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade above or below the ETF’s net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. However, there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. For more information on any of our funds, contact your financial advisor or download a free prospectus. Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment goals, risks, sales charges and expenses before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money. Franklin Templeton, its affiliated companies, and its employees are not in the business of providing tax or legal advice to taxpayers. These materials and any tax-related statements are not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used or relied upon, by any such taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties or complying with any applicable tax laws or regulations. Tax-related statements, if any, may have been written in connection with the “promotion or marketing” of the transaction(s) or matter(s) addressed by these materials, to the extent allowed by applicable law. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor. 1. Source: Morningstar. The MSCI All Country World Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the equity market performance of global developed and emerging markets. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index measures the performance of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate bond markets. The benchmark includes government, government-related and corporate bonds, as well as asset-backed, mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities from both developed and emerging markets issuers. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot directly invest in them. They do not include fees, expenses or sales charges. Past performance is not an indicator of future results. See www.franklintempletondatasources.com for additional data provider information. 2. Source: Reuters, “Bonds in line for worst year in decades,” June 30, 2022. Click to enlarge

