Healthcare Labor Costs: On The Mend

Nov. 04, 2022 7:00 AM ETBBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RYH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, LNGR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, APXH
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.14K Followers

Summary

  • In the healthcare provider space, nursing expense is the largest component of salaries, wages, and benefits.
  • Barring another disruptive COVID surge, however, we believe the market for nurses is now coming back into balance.
  • If the reduction in contract labor expense continues as we expect, healthcare providers’ performance could rebound in 2023.

Close up of a stethoscope and digital tablet with virtual electronic medical record of patient on interface.Digital healthcare and network on modern virtual screen, DNA medical technology and futuristic concept.

everythingpossible

By Henry Reukauf

Multiple COVID surges dislocated the healthcare labor market and created a dramatic escalation in nursing labor costs. In our view, brighter days may be on the way.

In the healthcare provider space, nursing expense is the largest component of salaries, wages, and benefits (SW&B), which often represent more than 40% of revenue. As a result, a spike in nursing expense puts pressure on healthcare provider operating performance.

The duration and severity of the back-to-back Delta and Omicron COVID surges in the second half of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 created a dislocation in supply and demand for nurses. At the peak of the Omicron surge, the shortage of nurses was so severe that, in many markets, there were no nurses for hire at any price. As a result, the cost of temporary nurses increased from about $75/hour before the pandemic to over $200/hour in some markets, with temporary nurses in some instances making more than physicians. Although earlier COVID surges had caused spikes in the demand for nursing, the market had rebalanced fairly quickly. To the surprise of many providers, this was not the case after Omicron. The demand for temporary nurses remained strong, with the group making up 15 - 20% of total nurse staffing hours, up from 3 - 5% pre-COVID. Without quick normalization in nursing supply and demand, many healthcare providers had to reset their guidance for 2022.

Barring another disruptive COVID surge, however, we believe the market for nurses is now coming back into balance. We saw nurse staffing drop to 7 - 8% of total nurse staffing hours in the third quarter. This likely improve by more in future quarters. As temporary staffing declines, we think providers are in a decent position to manage labor costs and expand margins. Signs of this were evident at urban for-profit hospitals in the third quarter. Despite putting through mid-single-digit annual salary increases in the third quarter, they were able to keep SW&B per hour largely flat due to a reduction in the use of contract labor.

If the reduction in contract labor expense continues as we expect, healthcare providers' performance could rebound in 2023. Patient volumes are also normalizing, with Omicron roughly two-and-a-half quarters behind us. Pricing, which always lags inflation due to the contracted nature of healthcare revenues, should also begin to catch up. The combination of an improved topline and moderating labor expense provides the base for our positive 2023 healthcare provider outlook.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.14K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.