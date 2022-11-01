Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The November 2022 Heat Map

Summary

  • Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).
  • We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison.
  • We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for further analysis.

Bodiam Castle in England

ValeryEgorov

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar's moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of November 3, there were 184 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria, unchanged from last month.

Only 21.2% (39 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name

Ticker

Alphabet Inc A

GOOGL

Cisco Systems

CSCO

Comcast Corp Class A

CMCSA

Compass Minerals International

CMP

Ecolab Inc

ECL

Equifax Inc

EFX

Etsy Inc

ETSY

Meta Platforms Inc

META

Guidewire Software Inc

GWRE

International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF

Masco Corp

MAS

Microsoft Corp

MSFT

Polaris Inc

PII

Teradyne Inc

TER

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

EL

The Walt Disney Co

DIS

Tradeweb Markets Inc

TW

TransUnion

TRU

Tyler Technologies Inc

TYL

U.S. Bancorp

USB

Yum China Holdings Inc

YUMC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

ZBH

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

BABA

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD

ASML Holding NV

ASML

Baidu Inc

BIDU

Bayer AG

OTCPK:BAYRY

Experian PLC

OTCQX:EXPGY

Fanuc Corp

OTCPK:FANUY

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GSK

Imperial Brands PLC

OTCQX:IMBBY

James Hardie Industries PLC

JHX

JD.com Inc

JD

Medtronic PLC

MDT

Roche Holding AG

OTCQX:RHHBY

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

TSM

Tencent Holdings Ltd

OTCPK:TCEHY

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

chart

Source: Data from Morningstar

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of November 3:

Company Name

Ticker

3M Co

MMM

Adobe Inc

ADBE

Altria Group Inc

MO

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN

American Express Co

AXP

Analog Devices Inc

ADI

Ansys Inc

ANSS

Applied Materials Inc

AMAT

Autodesk Inc

ADSK

Bank of America Corp

BAC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp

BK

Berkshire Hathaway Inc B

BRK.B

Biogen Inc

BIIB

Blackbaud Inc

BLKB

BlackRock Inc

BLK

Boeing Co

BA

Brown-Forman Corp Class B

BF.B

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

CHRW

Clorox Co

CLX

CME Group Inc Class A

CME

Constellation Brands Inc A

STZ

Dominion Energy Inc

D

Domino's Pizza Inc

DPZ

Emerson Electric Co

EMR

Fortinet Inc

FTNT

Honeywell International Inc

HON

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

ICE

Intuit Inc

INTU

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPM

Kellogg Co

K

KLA Corp

KLAC

Lam Research Corp

LRCX

Lowe's Companies Inc

LOW

MarketAxess Holdings Inc

MKTX

Mastercard Inc A

MA

MercadoLibre Inc

MELI

Microchip Technology Inc

MCHP

Monolithic Power Systems Inc

MPWR

Moody's Corporation

MCO

Nike Inc B

NKE

Northern Trust Corp

NTRS

NVIDIA Corp

NVDA

Palo Alto Networks Inc

PANW

Philip Morris International Inc

PM

Rockwell Automation Inc

ROK

Roper Technologies Inc

ROP

S&P Global Inc

SPGI

Salesforce.com Inc

CRM

ServiceNow Inc

NOW

Starbucks Corp

SBUX

State Street Corporation

STT

T. Rowe Price Group Inc

TROW

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc

TMO

The Western Union Co

WU

TransDigm Group Inc

TDG

United Parcel Service Inc Clas

UPS

Veeva Systems Inc Class A

VEEV

VeriSign Inc

VRSN

Visa Inc Class A

V

Wells Fargo & Co

WFC

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

WST

Workday Inc Class A

WDAY

John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A

WLY

Zoetis Inc Class A

ZTS

Amphenol Corp Class A

APH

ABB Ltd

ABB

Airbus SE

OTCPK:EADSY

Allegion PLC

ALLE

Ambev SA

ABEV

British American Tobacco PLC A

BTI

Core Laboratories NV

CLB

Dassault Systemes SE

OTCPK:DASTY

Nestle SA

OTCPK:NSRGY

Novartis AG

NVS

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

OTCPK:RBGLY

Royal Bank of Canada

RY

Sanofi SA

SNY

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

TD

Unilever PLC

UL

All in all, we have 116 firms that pass our very first criteria. (Down from 129 a month ago.)

chart

Source: Data from Morningstar

Step Two: Historical valuation in the EVA framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

55 of the 116 stocks survived this second step. Here's the list:

Company Name

Ticker

3M Co

MMM

Adobe Inc

ADBE

Alphabet Inc A

GOOGL

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN

American Express Co

AXP

Amphenol Corp Class A

APH

Analog Devices Inc

ADI

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD

Ansys Inc

ANSS

Applied Materials Inc

AMAT

Autodesk Inc

ADSK

Blackbaud Inc

BLKB

BlackRock Inc

BLK

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

CHRW

CME Group Inc Class A

CME

Comcast Corp Class A

CMCSA

Equifax Inc

EFX

Experian PLC

OTCQX:EXPGY

Fanuc Corp

OTCPK:FANUY

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

ICE

KLA Corp

KLAC

Lam Research Corp

LRCX

Lowe's Companies Inc

LOW

MarketAxess Holdings Inc

MKTX

Masco Corp

MAS

Mastercard Inc A

MA

MercadoLibre Inc

MELI

Meta Platforms Inc

META

Microchip Technology Inc

MCHP

Monolithic Power Systems Inc

MPWR

Nestle SA

OTCPK:NSRGY

Nike Inc B

NKE

Northern Trust Corp

NTRS

Palo Alto Networks Inc

PANW

Polaris Inc

PII

T. Rowe Price Group Inc

TROW

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

OTCPK:RBGLY

Roche Holding AG

OTCQX:RHHBY

Royal Bank of Canada

RY

Salesforce.com Inc

CRM

Sanofi SA

SNY

ServiceNow Inc

NOW

Starbucks Corp

SBUX

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

TSM

Tencent Holdings Ltd

OTCPK:TCEHY

Teradyne Inc

TER

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc

TMO

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

TD

United Parcel Service Inc Clas

UPS

U.S. Bancorp

USB

VeriSign Inc

VRSN

Visa Inc Class A

V

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

WST

The Western Union Co

WU

Workday Inc Class A

WDAY

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both or short- and long-term tests. There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of November 3:

heat map

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

table

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar's 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

In PRVit, the factors are grouped into three categories: Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

We plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces.

This article was written by

The FALCON Method
The FALCON Method
11.95K Followers
The FALCON Method is a monthly newsletter service, resting on an evidence-based stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy and hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. All the elements of the FALCON Method are proven to support outperformance and combining them further increases the odds of achieving outstanding results. We conduct our research in the shareholder-value-focused EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, and provide exclusive content to our Seeking Alpha readers with a pronounced focus on quality compounders or "EVA Monsters".

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, TCEHY, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

