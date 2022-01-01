VioletaStoimenova

Technical Analysis

The majority of times, head and shoulders patterns make themselves known on technical charts as reversal patterns, be it topping reversal patterns or bottoming reversal patterns. However, sometimes this pattern can appear as a continuation pattern, which is indeed what we look to have in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) at present.

As we can see below, shares of Aflac Incorporated rallied (Continuation Pattern) into an April top this year before undergoing a sideways move that lasted more than six months. Shares formed a bottom in early March (Right Shoulder) followed by a lower bottom in June (Head) and then a subsequent higher low in September (Left Shoulder) of this year. Both of the shoulders are pretty equidistant from the June lows (Head) which gives the pattern more credence. Furthermore, buying volume began to increase from the June lows, and we also saw a burst of buying volume once the neckline was breached to the upside late last month. Suffice it to say, although we may see AFL shares return to the neckline (hovering around the $63 level), shares have no business falling below this support level if indeed we have a continuation pattern in play here. Again, the attractiveness of this setup is the height of the pattern in play ($12+ per share). This means shares have a potential target of roughly $75+, which is 13%+ north of the prevailing share price.

Being chartists where we believe that the technicals are merely the result of the stock's fundamentals, Aflac's bullish internal trends as we see below point to the above pattern playing itself out in due time.

AFL Head & Shoulders Pattern (StockCharts.com)

Valuation

We state this because when the relationship between a stock's profitability profile, its valuation, and how well management indeed looks after its shareholders stack up, the result is invariably more inflows from investors' pockets. To this effect, some investors may opt to stay on the sidelines from a valuation perspective in Aflac. Aflac shares now trade with a trailing book multiple of 1.7, which is well above the company's 5-year average of 1.26. Although this multiple may appear high on the surface for an insurance company, investors should also take note of the almost $20 billion of treasury stock on the balance sheet, which is a number that has practically doubled over the past five years. This line item refers to stock that has been bought back but has yet to be retired. Suffice it to say, if we were to add Aflac's Treasury stock to its equity of $24.15 billion, the company's adjusted price-to-book ratio would actually come in under 1 (working off a present market cap of $41.69 billion).

Profitability

On the profitability side, the company is just off the back of reporting its third quarter numbers, where we witnessed strong net income growth. Aflac's return on equity over a trailing 12-month average now comes in at almost 18%. This means that Aflac is returning 18% in net earnings on its present $24+ billion of equity on the balance sheet. Suffice it to say, with the cost of capital being easily covered and with Aflac's 5-year ROE average coming in at roughly 15%, profitability is in line to remain very strong with the company remaining hedged with how:

The Yen will trade in upcoming quarters (through defensive mechanisms). Higher realized investment income from higher inflation can be used to counter higher overall costs. Low exposure to risk assets if indeed economic contractions in the US and Japan are on the way.

Shareholder Compensation

On the shareholder compensation side, we like to look at dividend-associated trends as well as the underlying trend in the number of shares outstanding. On the dividend side, Aflac has now raised its dividend for the past 39 consecutive years with near-term growth rates (12-month trailing growth rate of 20%+) outpacing the 5-year grow-rate average for example (12.2%). The payout is well covered (25.5% pay-out ratio), and we expect this trend to not change given how recent earnings revisions have been trending to the upside.

On the buyback side, management utilized $650 million of cash to buy back shares in the company's most recent quarter. This was an accelerated trend, with the number of shares outstanding now coming in around the 630 million mark. Over the past 10 quarters alone, the number of shares outstanding has dropped by close to 100 million shares or 14%, which is obviously beneficial for shareholders and earnings per share.

Conclusion

Given the technical pattern discussed above as well as Aflac's strong profitability, lower-than-perceived valuation, and strong cash flow trends, we believe shares have limited downside risk here. We look forward to continued coverage.