In this episode we’re joined by

Daniel Jones

, CEO of Avaring Capital Advisors. Daniel is a Seeking Alpha contributor and he runs

Crude Value Insights

, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. Today he’s sharing his insight on CVS Health ( CVS ). Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new

Twitter poll

for the week, and a Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) earnings preview.

