Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and StitcherIn this episode we’re joined by Daniel Jones, CEO of Avaring Capital Advisors. Daniel is a Seeking Alpha contributor and he runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. Today he’s sharing his insight on CVS Health (CVS). Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new Twitter poll for the week, and a Walt Disney Company (DIS) earnings preview. Learn how to invest successfully with Alpha Picks here.
