The Fed's breakneck pace of rate hikes aimed at taming raging inflation has wreaked havoc in markets throughout the year. Add in the financial fallout from the chaotic, abbreviated 45 day tenure of now former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and you create an environment on the brink of panic. Agency m-REITs weathered the storm, took severe hits to their per share book values and somehow seem to have emerged with optimistic outlooks on the future.
Armour Residential's book value declined more than 19% in the quarter, but their proactive management of their common share capital base will prove valuable going forward. As a holder of Armour Residential Series C preferred (NYSE:ARR.PC), the size of the common share capital base is of paramount importance.
During the quarter they issued more than 22.7MM shares through their ATM programs at an average price of $7.36/share. In September, they repurchased 780,000 shares at an average cost of $4.96/share, pocketing the $1.87MM spread. The net change in the common shares outstanding added a nice cushion of working assets with which to produce earnings to cover the preferred C dividend and $171MM liquidation preference.
In the rapidly escalating interest rates of the world of today, putting money into fixed rate instruments feels a little dangerous. This circumstance is what has piqued our interest in the fixed-to-floating preferreds that are now hitting their call/conversion dates.
ARR.PC carries a fixed 7.0% coupon, but market conditions (pricing) and features might make it worth your consideration.
With 6,846,978 shares outstanding, ARR.PC is of sufficient market capitalization to elicit institutional interest, but when investors' top priority is to get to cash as quickly as possible, its sized doesn't afford real liquidity. As such, we have seen ARR.PC tumble from its 52 week high of $26.32 to close today at $18.15. At current market prices, the 7.0% face coupon delivers a 9.64% monthly dividend yield. Interest rates may continue to rise from here, but the C shares are not callable until 1/28/2025 so you get at least 2x treasury yields locked in for more than two years and own the shares at a steep discount to call. Who knows where rates will be in two years.
We first met with ARR management in the summer of 2020, after COVID induced illiquidity had devastated m-REITs. Forewarned about our aversion to the whole m-REIT model, management suggested that we consider their new series C preferred. They pointed out that the preferred was well supported by the common share capital base and, the kicker, that the 2020 preferred dividend would be characterized as a return of capital and therefore tax deferred until shares were sold.
The dividends were sheltered by the outsized expenses of hedging ARR's portfolio in the volatile 2020 market. As it happens, the 2021 preferred dividend was also treated as a return of capital and in the 3Q22 earnings call CFO Jim Mountain described that all of 2022's preferred dividend would again be treated as a return of capital. He went on to add that 2023's preferred dividend would likely be treated as ordinary income.
With only the November and December dividends remaining in 2022, that is not much shelter but tax on those dividends is deferred until the shares are sold. I'll take it.
Armour Residential is run by experienced, capable management. Monthly dividends are really appealing, especially when they come at 9.5%+ yield from the purchase of discounted preferreds.
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARR.PC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
