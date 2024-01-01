Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis highlight

I believe Applovin (NASDAQ:APP) is currently undervalued. Although the mobile app industry is flooded, investment in the right service provider or company can still provide positive returns on investment. APP is such a company with in-depth expertise on how to utilize marketing and monetization of mobile apps. With a continuous, self-improving system and a $283-billion estimated market opportunity by the year 2024, APP is an interesting investment target.

Company overview

APP is a targeted-advertising company for mobile app developers. They scale and automate the publishing, marketing, and monetization of mobile apps. Their deep knowledge and expertise in app development, marketing, and monetization places them at the apex of the mobile app industry. Their accelerated market penetration is as a result of an active acquisition and partnership strategy that places lots of data and resources at APP's disposal. All these factors work together to basically guarantee APP's steady growth and their customers' success.

Investments merits

Strong and growing secular trends in the Mobile App Ecosystem

Dynamic global technological changes like increased smartphone usage, the move to cloud-based data platforms, and the need for a quicker data sharing and analysis system have resulted in an expanded mobile app ecosystem. So diverse is the mobile app industry that solutions for health monitoring, online purchases, entertainment, and education are all available through specific mobile apps. Based on this, APP's management estimates a $283 billion market opportunity by the year 2024.

The development duration and cost for new apps have been significantly reduced by the ease of access to development tools. Development kits used currently are of high quality, convenient, and replicable. Also, app developers update their apps regularly and tailor them to suit market changes in order to maximize app engagement and monetization. Mobile phone and tablet manufacturers have improved their processors, gadgets' battery life, display, and connectivity. These have led to a huge rise in the number of people who play games on their phones, which has sped up the growth of the mobile gaming industry.

Advancement in the Mobile App Ecosystem poses key challenges for developers

The mobile app industry is flooded with apps, with as many as 3.5 million apps on the Google Play Store and another 2.2 million apps on the Apple App Store—according to Statista. The ease of making apps has resulted in a huge number of apps being developed and released to the market. This is an advantage to the end users because they get a variety to choose from. To the developers, however, it's a challenge.

After developing the apps, which is the easiest part, comes the marketing and monetization part. If and when their app is downloaded and installed, they still compete for screen time and engagement with other downloaded apps. This results in only a few apps achieving their financial potential. This is supported by data from APP’s S-1, which states that amongst the millions of apps, only about 4,000 generate more than $1 million annually.

Free-to-install mobile apps generate revenue through in-app purchases or in-game advertising. For this to happen, the app must not only be downloaded, but also get a lot of people to use it. The other option of monetization is through a complicated partnership, which is characterized by revenue loss along the way. In-app purchases and in-game advertisements can only be successful if the right ad is displayed at the right time to the right audience. Access to tools that match an ad to the correct target is a challenge that developers face. Access to these tools differentiates between a successful and unsuccessful monetization strategy.

APP’s technologies solve developers’ headache

Through their marketing and monetization skills and technologies, APP's platform helps developers grow their businesses and make as much money as possible.

S-1

APP conducts successful marketing and monetization of apps through their 3-layered action system.

Core Technologies: This system powers all applications under APP. It collects and submits all app interaction data daily into the App Graph. APP Graph: conveys data from Core Technologies to AXON. AXON: receives consolidated data from App Graph and uses it to match users with relevant ad content, leading to more engagement and more revenue.

APP’s cloud infrastructure is the key component that helps them scale massively, process huge sets of data, and also be flexible to customer needs that are ever changing. APP's Core Technologies have set the bar for scalability and speed by clocking over 3 petabytes of data processed per day, making 3 trillion predictions per day and processing 6.5 trillion events per day as at January 2021.

With a global cloud-data infrastructure, APP can connect and analyze user activity worldwide. To assist developers, APP provides software solutions to aid in marketing automation and optimization. The software solutions are:

AppDiscovery: Powered by a machine-learning engine, AppDiscovery is a software solution that matches advertiser demand and publisher display at high speeds and accuracy. The machine learning engine matches apps to users who are more likely to download and use them. MAX: An in-app bidding software that runs a real-time auction to optimize the value of an app's advertising space. This leads to an increase in revenue per active user compared to traditional monetization tools. Compass: an analytics software solution that is integrated into Max. Through thorough analysis, Compass enables developers to improve user engagement, monitor ROI, and optimize their marketing. Compass translates the complex data and outputs the data in an easy-to-use format.

APP software guarantees a good return on investment for developers by providing a precisely-targeted user base. The provided user base has a high conversion rate because the ads related to the app/game they are using are displayed to them. This results in an improved revenue opportunity, less time spent on marketing, and more time to develop apps.

Strong flywheel effect

APP’s core technologies, first-party content, and scaled distribution form a powerful flywheel effect that grows with every cycle.

As APP’s software delivers more targeted ads to relevant users, more developers join in and integrate their apps with APP’s software, resulting in a scaled distribution.

An increased number of apps integrated with APP’s software translates to more users and more engagement from the end user.

With more engagement from the end user, APP Graph gains more interaction data and feeds the analysed data to AXON, the machine learning recommendation engine.

AXON then improves the effectiveness of APP’s software, which now delivers more targeted ads to relevant users, and the cycle repeats.

In a nutshell, more apps = more users, more users = more user engagements, more user engagements = more user insights and data, more insights and data = more targeted ads to relevant users, more targeted ads = better returns, better returns = new apps on boarded, previous apps improved, new apps/improved apps = more apps... and the cycle begins again.

This system is a self-optimizing system since the end of every cycle results in an improved first step of the next cycle. This builds on the effectiveness of APP’s tools and provides more insights on monetization strategies across the app industry.

S-1

Valuation

Price target

My model suggests a price target of ~$44 or ~188% upside in FY25 from today’s share price of $15.29. This assumes that revenue will grow in the low-teens CAGR until 2026e, net margins will gradually improve to 21%, and the forward earnings multiple will be 16x in FY25e.

Own estimates

Overall, my estimates are in line with consensus, which I believe APP can achieve easily. There are three things to highlight in the model:

Revenue growth is expected to decelerate moving forward. This is a conservative view, and I agree with it, but the growth could continue at a faster rate because the TAM is so big and APP could move into a lot of related solutions. Net margin is expected to increase 10x from 2% to 21% over the next few years. This is something that investors need to monitor carefully moving forward. As for valuation, APP currently trades at 20x 1-year forward earnings. However, if its revenue growth decelerates, it will trade at a value equivalent to its long-term average.

Risks

Low barriers to entry

Low initial investment costs in the mobile app industry cause flooding in the market. New and existing competitors continue to develop and market their equally competitive games and apps. In the crowded mobile app industry, it's hard to stand out from the crowd, and the only way to beat the competition is to make sure your app's software has good marketing and money-making tools.

Dependent on IAP

Studio developers need to IAPs into mobile games and other app types in order to drive APP growth. Inadequate management of APP's virtual economies could damage the company's reputation, making users wary of playing APP's mobile games and making purchases of virtual goods in the future.

Conclusion

I believe APP is undervalued as of today. With the flywheel effect in place, and more on-boarding of apps and games, the financial growth of APP seems inevitable. The targeted ad system ensures a higher likelihood of the user clicking on the ad and installing the game/app. The quality and optimized user-interface of the games and apps ensure that user engagement is guaranteed. All of this points to a more balanced growth over time, with more apps, a larger customer base, and faster revenue growth.