Yesterday, the statement released by the FOMC saw the first sign of a less-hawkish tone since this rate hike cycle began in early 2022. Inflation data continues to suggest a downward trend, yet not at the rate most would like, including the FOMC.
That being said, the statement that followed the 75 bps hike acknowledged that the FOMC will take into account the "cumulative effect" of their rate hikes, as they also acknowledged the lagging effect of their actions in relation to the economy.
This implied that the FOMC is aware that the actions already taken will take time to filter into the economy, so they may not need to aggressively raise until these changes are obvious. The market jumped 1.5% on this announcement, as pundits began to suggest a pause was insight, but did not hold.
In the speech that followed, Jerome Powell, the FED chair, rolled back the hope of a slowdown. He acknowledged that inflation has not come down, even though supply chain issues that plagued most of 2021/2022 have been resolved. He also stated that they are nowhere near contemplating a pause in rate hikes and that we still have farther to go, both in % hikes and in duration that they need to stay elevated. The press conference ended, as the S&P 500 closed down -3.4% from its intra-day high, marking the worst sell off on a FED day since January of 2022.
Most assume that we are now setting up for a fresh low in the S&P 500. This has been the trend preceding each FED meeting this year. However, in order to get the market trending in another deep drop, we tend to see all markets and most stocks moving together, and this is not what we are seeing right now. While we believe that some weak tech stocks, as well as the NASDAQ-100 could make a new low, there are simply too many divergences within the U.S. and globally to suggest another deep push lower is likely. Instead, it appears that the complex bottoming process we have been discussing is continuing to build.
While Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) made new lows, few paid attention to Caterpillar (CAT) and JPMorgan (JPM). Caterpillar is a key stock within the global economy. Because it builds and distributes quality heavy machinery globally, it tends to act as a leading indicator for global growth.
Its chart continues to suggest that this bear market was a 4th wave in a larger uptrend. This means the next larger rally should lead to new highs for CAT. Furthermore, it is currently 28% off its lows, and comfortably holding the gap from its excellent earnings report.
JPMorgan is arguably the most important bank in the world. Though the market cap of the financial sector is not as large as tech, historically, the worst bear markets we have seen throughout history tend to come from trouble within this sector. When banks are in trouble, the market is in real trouble. This is just not the case today.
JPMorgan reported net interest income (NII) this quarter of $17.6 billion. It also guided for NII of $61.5 Billion for the year, beating expectations of $58 Billion. So, the higher rates go, the more NII a bank is expected to receive as the 30-year mortgage rate increases. This means that banks are expected to continue to benefit from the aggressive policies at the FED.
Even more astounding, JPMorgan announced that they currently have $1.2 Trillion in excess cash (not a typo). This is signaling that the banks are not in trouble, yet. In fact, the opposite seems to be the case, and it is showing up in the chart, as JPM is 20% off its low and holding a bullish posture. Furthermore, it just broke its downtrend by making its first higher high, after 5 failed attempts.
Another interesting reaction to the FOMC announcement was the bond market. The longer out on the curve you go, the less of an effect the FED has on rates, and the more of an effect growth and inflation expectations have on rates. After every hawkish policy decision this year, we have seen rates go higher, as long duration bonds make a fresh low.
We have been discussing for several months that (TLT), the iShares +20 year bond ETF, has been setting up for a major low, which will be a tailwind for beaten down tech. The reason for this reversal is the technical pattern in TLT's chart.
Corrections, on all time frames, tend move in 3 waves - A wave down, B wave retraces some of the A wave's decline, followed by the devastating C wave to new lows. This C wave always unfolds in 5 waves with peak volume and momentum on the 3rd wave, followed by a 5th wave lower on less volume and less momentum. This is exactly what has been transpiring.
Most importantly, the FED's recent attempt to throw cold water on a rally didn't spread to rates. In fact they seem to be consolidating on the news, which is good. If rates fail to make a new high on this news, a meaningful low for bonds (and equities) is likely setting up.
The Dow was flashing warning signs going into the FED meeting. Not only was it extremely oversold, but we were getting a negative RSI reversal sign - when the momentum indicator below is making a higher high and price is making a lower high. This coupled with the below indicator reaching a level that marked prior pullbacks had us on high alert.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
