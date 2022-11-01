Blue Planet Studio

NIO (NYSE:NIO) saw its fifth straight month of deliveries topping 10,000 electric vehicles in October. NIO also reported the strongest year-over-year delivery growth while posting the smallest month-over-month drop in deliveries compared to its rivals. At the same time, NIO is ramping up production and deliveries of its sedan models which, thanks to the ET5, grew 30% MoM in October. Despite NIO's strong sedan delivery growth in October, I am still cautious and wait for a sustained recovery in delivery volumes before adding to my position!

NIO: Strong October delivery card

After many months of problems related to COVID-19 factory lockdowns and supply chain issues, NIO presented a solid delivery card for the month of October. NIO delivered 10,059 electric vehicles last month, showing an increase of 174.3% YoY. Deliveries dropped 7.5% MoM, however, this still reflects the best performance of all three big electric vehicle makers. NIO delivered more than 10,000 electric vehicles for the fifth straight month.

NIO had the highest delivery volume in October, too, beating Li Auto's (LI) deliveries by seven vehicles. Li Auto delivered 10,052 electric vehicles, showing 31.4% year-over-year growth due to the ramp of the Li L9 sport utility vehicle. Li Auto's Li L8, the company's latest electric sport utility vehicle, is set to see its first deliveries this month.

XPeng (XPEV), a rising star in the electric vehicle industry which until recently presented the strongest delivery growth, had a bad month in October… the EV company delivered only half of NIO's and Li Auto's volume. XPeng delivered 5,101 electric vehicles last month, showing a drop of almost 50% year over year. XPeng is working through the production and delivery ramp of the G9 sport utility vehicle, so investors can expect a rebound in factory output and deliveries in the coming months.

Deliveries August August Y/Y Growth September Sep Y/Y Growth October October Y/Y Growth MoM NIO 10,677 81.6% 10,878 2.4% 10,059 174.3% -7.5% XPEV 9,578 33.0% 8,468 -18.7% 5,101 -49.7% -39.8% LI 4,571 -51.0% 11,531 62.5% 10,052 31.4% -12.8% Click to enlarge

Massive sedan ramp taking place

NIO, on the very last day of September, started deliveries of the ET5 sedan, which is the second sedan model available to Chinese buyers after the ET7 flagship sedan was launched in March 2022. So far, ET5 deliveries are ramping up rapidly with NIO delivering 1,030 ET5s in October… which came on top of the 3,050 ET7s the EV maker delivered to customers during the month as well. The ramp of the ET5 is going even better than the ramp of the ET7, which saw a delivery volume of 693 units in its first full month following its launch in March.

NIO's sedan deliveries - ET5 and ET7 - increased 29.6% month over month while the sedan share of deliveries soared from 28.9% in September to 40.6% in October, meaning four out of ten electric vehicles rolling off of NIO's factory belts are now either ET5 or ET7 sedans… and investors can expect an even higher delivery volume in the coming months. NIO has projected that it could deliver up to 10,000 ET5s this year, although I believe the forecast is extremely ambitious.

NIO ET7/ET5 Metrics June July August September October Total Deliveries 10,052 10,677 10,878 10,878 10,059 NIO Sedan Deliveries 4,349 2,473 3,126 3,149 4,080 M/M Growth 154.8% -43.1% 26.4% 0.7% 29.6% Sedan Delivery Share 43.3% 23.2% 28.7% 28.9% 40.6% Click to enlarge

NIO vs. XPeng vs. Li Auto

All three EV makers have seen sharp corrections in their valuations this year, although all three of them are still projected to grow rapidly going forward. Shares of NIO lost about 69% of their value this year.

As a result, Chinese EV manufacturers sell at attractive valuations. NIO is expected to generate $14.4B in revenues next year, the most of all three companies due to its focus on the higher-priced premium market. NIO's P-S ratio is 1.15x, which is low for an EV company that is expected to grow its topline 83% in FY 2023.

Risks with NIO

NIO's product line-up is increasing in density, but production ramps of new EV models are still major risk factors for NIO and other electric vehicle manufacturers since there are still delays and issues with the supply chain. COVID-19 factory shutdowns in the second and third quarters have had ripple effects that last to this day. Another risk that I see for NIO is that vehicle margins are contracting due to growing EV product availability in the market. Beijing may also decide at some point to curtail electric vehicle subsidies, which could impact demand for EVs going forward.

Final thoughts

NIO presented a strong delivery card for the month of October and this is mostly attributable to the extraordinarily smooth ramp of NIO's ET5 and ET7 sedan models, which are growing in importance for the electric vehicle company. Sedan models, the first of which launched back in March, are now responsible for almost 41% of all deliveries. Going forward, I expect the ET5 to deliver the majority of NIO's delivery growth. Given the risks in the electric vehicle sector and overall moderating growth, I am maintaining a hold rating on NIO's shares!