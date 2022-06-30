Boogich/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides business and technology consulting services to clients in Malaysia.

Given VCIG's rapidly slowing revenue growth rate, swing to cash used in operations and high valuation expectations at IPO, my outlook on VCIG's IPO is on Hold.

VCI Global Overview

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based VCI Global Limited was founded to provide business strategy, boardroom, technology and investor relations consulting services to business organizations located predominantly in Malaysia.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Victor Hoo, who has been with the firm since inception in 2013 and previously graduated from the University of Queensland.

The company's primary offerings include:

Business strategy

Technology consulting

Boardroom strategy

Investor relations

As of June 30, 2022, VCI Global has booked fair market value investment of $2.1 million as of June 30, 2022, from investors.

VCI Global - Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks clients interested in its various service offerings via business development function, word of mouth and partner referrals.

VCI is focused on small- to medium-sized organizations and especially seeks to connect with companies looking to list their shares on public stock exchanges, including the U.S. Nasdaq exchange.

Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 22.4% 2021 8.8% 2020 0.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Employee Benefits efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Employee Benefits spend, dropped to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Employee Benefits Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 0.7 2021 10.5 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

VCI Global's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for financial advisory services was an estimated $79 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $136 billion in 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand from small- and medium-sized companies, especially those in emerging markets seeking to grow their business operations.

Also, the market for Asian companies seeking to list their shares on U.S. exchanges has grown in recent years, although investor returns post-IPO have been generally poor in the case of many Chinese firm listings, due in part to regulatory concerns in China and the U.S.

Major competitive or other industry participants include numerous other financial advisory firms of various sizes.

VCI Global Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply decelerating topline revenue growth

Fluctuating gross profit and gross margin

Reduced profit before income tax

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,874,517 19.7% 2021 $ 11,438,060 1244.6% 2020 $ 850,638 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,371,527 22.5% 2021 $ 8,970,972 1075.4% 2020 $ 763,240 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 89.68% 2021 78.43% 2020 89.73% Profit (Loss) Before Income Tax Period Profit (Loss) Before Income Tax Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 3,187,029 65.4% 2021 $ 6,481,029 56.7% 2020 $ 756,414 88.9% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 2,125,556 43.6% 2021 $ 11,535,815 236.7% 2020 $ 573,109 11.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (145,568) 2021 $ 6,639,476 2020 $ 767,313 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, VCI Global had $388,859 in cash and $4.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was $4.8 million.

VCI Global Limited IPO Details

VCI Global intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price and the company Chairman & CEO will have voting control post-IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $156.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 7.8%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[i] general working capital (30%); [ii] business and team expansion by recruiting more professional consultants across different industries (30%); and [iii] specific industry-focused acquisition (40%). With respect to the Company's industry-focused acquisitions, the Company plans to [i] purchase at least a majority interest in businesses it targets and not the assets of such businesses (other than substantially all of the assets of such businesses) and [ii] purchase businesses that can support its consulting business, including but not limited businesses from the technology and software development industry, the investor relations/public relations industry, and the digital marketing and branding industry. We have not currently identified any targets for acquisition. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Valuation Metrics For VCI Global

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $192,839,075 Enterprise Value $156,519,893 Price / Sales 15.76 EV / Revenue 12.79 EV / EBITDA 22.23 Earnings Per Share $0.30 Operating Margin 57.53% Net Margin 95.43% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.78% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $4,776,724 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.48% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.27 CapEx Ratio 498.57 Revenue Growth Rate 19.69% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About VCI Global's IPO

VCIG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its corporate growth initiatives.

The company's financials have shown quickly decelerating topline revenue growth, variable gross profit and gross margin, lowered profit before income tax and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was $4.8 million.

Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen materially as revenue has increased; its Employee Benefits efficiency multiple dropped to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for providing business and technology consulting to small- and medium-sized businesses is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a British Virgin Islands corporation which owns interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (56.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook as a public company is its still-tiny size and thin capitalization.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 12.8x and 22x EV/EBITDA, which implies the IPO is significantly overpriced.

Asian companies have generally performed poorly post-IPO on U.S. markets. Given the firm's rapidly slowing revenue growth rate, swing to cash used in operations and high valuation expectations at IPO, my outlook on VCIG's IPO is on Hold.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.