hallojulie/iStock via Getty Images

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has been one of my most favorite investments given the long-term strength of its market and the beaten-down stock prices as demand for air travel fell in 2020. Even before that, aircraft lessors and more, particularly AerCap, were among my favorite investments, though the market has not fully appreciated the business prospects in prior years.

Since analyzing the second quarter results shares of AerCap gained nearly 8%, meeting and exceeding the price target I set and comparing favorable to the 11.8% decline on the broader markets. This shows the strength of AerCap's business. In this report, I will be analyzing the third quarter results and update my price target for AerCap.

Upside In The Recovery Trend

Recovery trend (AerCap)

The total daily flights show that while some airlines are seeing revenues at record highs, the daily flights are not yet at 2019 levels. Europe and North America are 83% recovered, Asia Pacific excluding China is 75% recovered and China is only 30% recovered as rapid openings and closings affect the recovery profile for aviation. Similarly, while some airlines are seeing record revenues the global airline revenues have a lot of room to run to match 2019 levels. It shows that the recovery although completed at revenue level for some airlines, globally and in terms of network and frequency, this is not the case. With storage rates of new technology aircraft coming down, that puts lessors in a good position to support the final leg of the recovery.

Solid Q3 Results From AerCap

3Q 2022 Results AerCap (AerCap)

Since year-over-year numbers primarily reflect the impact of the GECAS acquisition, I will be looking at sequential numbers which also provide a better comparison base for momentum in the airline and leasing industry as demand for air travel evolves. Basic lease rents improved sequentially by $11 million to $1.473 billion. Just like in the previous quarter purchase accounting shaved off around $50 million related to the acquisition of GECAS. Maintenance revenues were $120 million, $17 million higher sequentially driven by lower maintenance rights assets amortized to the revenue. Total lease revenues were $1.593 billion compared to $1.565 billion in the previous quarter.

AerCap booked $69 million in net gains on sales of assets at a 23% margin, which is significantly higher than the 10% margin for a $35 million gain we saw last quarter. Because there's a shortage of aircraft, AerCap is likely facing a favorable environment for selling aircraft of which proceeds can be applied to purchasing higher value new technology aircraft. Other income was $62 million including $29 million of proceeds from unsecured claims compared to $71 million and $27 million in the previous quarter.

Adding it all up, revenues were $1.724 billion including purchase accounting pressures of $81 million compared to $1.671 billion and a $105 million revenue pressure from purchase accounting. So, sequentially there was a 3.1% increase helping AerCap beat the revenue consensus by $70 million.

Adjusted income AerCap (AerCap)

Net income for the quarter was $440 million or $1.82 per share but adjusting for special items such as purchase accounting and filtering out recoveries from the Ukraine conflict, AerCap booked a $537 million adjusted profit or $2.21 per share beating the consensus by $0.82 per share compared to $464 million and $1.91 per share in the previous quarter. So, AerCap keeps delivering and that is also visible it annualized net spread which stands at 7.6% for the nine months ended compared to 6.4% last year.

Liquidity Position Remains Strong

Liquidity position AerCap (AerCap)

Sequentially, the liquidity sources remained unchanged at $17 billion but debt maturities for the coming twelve months increased by $1 billion, and capex increased to $6 billion, which is not a bad thing as purchases are financed with debt and AerCap expects to take delivery of 101 aircraft in 2023 compared to 26 aircraft this year. Interesting to note is that 23 aircraft that were expected this year are sliding into next year explaining the capex increase and some 2024 deliveries are repositioned to 2026. This is driven by supply chain issues in the aircraft manufacturing industry. AerCap feels confident about the demand for air travel in the future to actually spend the money on these aircraft and it also is lowering its sources-to-uses target from 1.5 to 1.2 which could potentially free up capital for stock repurchases.

With the operating cash flow for the coming twelve months, the company can easily cover the $4 billion in maturing debt. Interesting to note is that while deliveries are rolling into 2023, we have not seen AerCap shifting the operating cash flow accordingly. That might be driven by the cash collections which keeps the operating cash flow steady for now, offsetting the pressures from delays in aircraft deliveries.

Operating cash was $3.6 billion for the nine-months ended, meaning that the in-quarter operating cash flow was $1.1 billion comp. Overall, we saw cash flow reducing from $1.34 billion in Q1 to $1.17 billion in Q2 and 1.11 billion in Q3. The $100 million in rental revenue that normally comes from Russian operators plays a role in the operating cash decline and sequentially there was a $60 million decline, part of which can possibly be explained by the increase of roughly $10 million in trade receivables and lower collections of finance leases.

AerCap Raises Guidance On Countercyclical Strength

Full year guidance 2022 AerCap (AerCap)

While there are macroeconomic concerns, in the airline industry we have seen signs of countercyclical strength and that also benefits the aircraft leasing industry. As demand remains strong and interest rates are rising, AerCap sees solid demand for its aircraft pushing lease rates for new aircraft higher and allowing the lessor to sell with higher gains. The company benefits this year from higher cash collections, demand for its helicopter and engine leasing business and stronger engine support and on non-operational level mark-to-market gains. As a result, AerCap has significantly increased its adjusted EPS guidance from $6.50-$7.00 to $8.00-$8.50. To date, adjusted earnings were $6.35 meaning that Q4 should be showing us EPS of $1.65-$2.15. So, AerCap is set for a strong year despite macroeconomic and supply chain pressures that in some way do support its business.

AER Stock Price Target

Book value per share (AerCap)

Compared to its book value per share, AerCap is trading at a .86 price-to-book value, which is in line with 10-year median price-to-book value, the 2019 price-to-book and the value I generally use to calculate price targets. Since I marked AerCap stocks a buy, prices have gone up over 120% significantly outperforming the 13.4% return on the broader markets. In 2020, I put a $64 per share price target and that target has not been reached.

The current price-to-book value would indicate that AerCap is valued fairly. That's driven by the acquisition of GECAS, the discount that AerCap received that's not reflected in the numbers as assets are booked at the discounted price rather than the fair value and the reduction to shareholder's equity due to the write-off of flight equipment positioned in Russia. Incorporating the discount, we get to a book value per share of $77.85-$78.30. I'm making use of a range here since one value adds the entire discount that AerCap obtained back to shareholder's equity while the other applies a depreciation on the discount in line with how flight equipment is depreciated. Using the price-to-book value, we get to a price target of $66.90-$67.35. So, with that in mind I'm raising my conservative price target based on current shareholder's equity with discounts added back to $66.90 providing a 4.5% increase over the price target I put in 2020 and 20% upside from current trading levels.

Conclusion: Good Earnings With Upside

Earnings were good driven by strong gains on sale and cash rental collection as well as performance in the engine and helicopter leasing and engine support business. So, we see green lights in all those segments that could be further amplified going forward. In the past I have highlighted how AerCap's role and that of other leasing businesses would be pivotal to the airline recovery and that is now shown to be true amplified by the strain in the supply chain of the aircraft manufacturing. I believe that solely considering the current performance there's 20% upside for AerCap with further strengthening in the marketplace as well as future continuation of share repurchases could eventually boost the price target well beyond $70.