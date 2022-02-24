Rafa Jodar/iStock via Getty Images

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) stock is being absolutely crushed. Folks this was a $300+ stock a year ago, now trading around $10. With short interest of over 40%, shares have been sent to the grave following the just-reported Q3 earnings.

While Carvana is an innovative company, with how it sells and acquires vehicles, this tech-oriented company is the latest in a series of innovative companies to collapse. When companies cannot remain earnings and cash flow positive, and rely on debt, the path for the future is more difficult. Carvana had a horrible outlook, and borrowing at high rates may not be sustainable and investors could be watered-down. It is a tough situation here, and we were asked about the stock at our service today and rated it a sell. Even the most speculative of traders should be very careful here. Let us discuss the results and the outlook.

At the time of this, writing shares are at $12 and looking to dip further. Avoid the stock. This comes as Q3 actually had some good news in it, believe it or not, but a lot of downside surprises. The company has done all it can to reduces selling and general expenses (SG&A). They made significant progress in Q3 to reduce these SG&A expenses and move toward profitability. But volume headwinds are growing. In Q3, retail units sold totaled 102,570, a decrease of 8% from a year ago. Some of the major issues include high used vehicle prices, the big rising interest rates, and then several initiatives focused on improving profitability which impacted revenue generation.

Carvana was a big revenue growth name for so long. In Q3, total revenue was $3.386 billion, falling 3%, and missing estimates.

Total Revenue included $193 million from ADESA, which the company acquired, and the online auction platform. It added to Q3 results. Despite moves to increase profit, margins fell badly from last year, but were up from Q2, which was a nice positive in the quarter. Total gross profit per unit was $3,500 in Q3, a decrease of $1,172 year-over-year and an increase of $132 sequentially.

Total adjusted gross profit per unit, or GPU, was $3,870 in Q3, an increase of $221 sequentially. Retail GPU was $1,131 in Q3, flat compared to Q2. Retail GPU adjusted was $1,267 in Q3 compared to $1,276, in Q2. Wholesale GPU was $448 in Q3, a nice bump compared to $383 in Q2. Adjusted wholesale GPU was also up to $682 in Q3 vs. $519 in Q2. Much of this was from the added benefit of ADESA. SG&A expense, excluding impacts from ADESA declined by $89 million compared to Q2. These SG&A expense reductions were broad based overall.

So, there was some good news. What about profit power? Well, adjusted EBITDA saw an improvement of $39 million in Q3 compared to Q2 despite lower retail units sold. That is nice to see. Adjusted EBITDA margin was minus 5.9% in Q3, compared to minus 6.2% in Q2, and improvement of 0.3%. On a per-share basis, the loss was $2.67. Ouch.

The balance sheet for now is ok, but debt financing may become an issue in the future and dilution is a risk. To end the quarter, they had approximately $4.4 billion in liquidity, which was made up of $2.3 billion in cash in revolving availability, and $2.1 billion in unpledged real estate and other assets, including approximately $1 billion of real estate acquired from ADESA. But the debt is $6.6 billion now. That is substantial, and interest expense tripled from last year and is nearly $350 million so far this year. It will be tough to refinance on favorable terms with rates this high and going higher, and so, dilution through share issuance is possible down the road. Further, the company issues a lot of stock as part of compensation, further watering down shareholders.

But why is the stock down so much? The Q4 outlook is horrendous. The environment has continued to get increasingly difficult since the end of the quarter, and things are going to get worse. We encourage you to read the shareholder letter, where guidance was given and just bad:

due to the current volume environment, we do not expect to reach [our] goals on a per unit basis in Q4. In Q4, we expect a sequential reduction in retail units sold and total GPU as the impacts of reduced used vehicle industry demand, increasing benchmark interest rates, higher used vehicle depreciation rates, and our profitability initiatives flow through... looking toward 2023, we are not providing a quantitative outlook at this time. In light of current industry and macroeconomic conditions, we believe forecasting the environment over the coming months and quarters is difficult.

Folks, this is bleak. It is not great. Couple this with key analysts laying out a possible sub-dollar possibility, and Carvana stock is one to be avoided. You can try and catch a relief bounce in Carvana, which will come at some point likely for a few percentage points, but you are playing with fire. Sales down. Lots of debt. Profit power is weak. A ton of debt. Long-term, it's incredibly risky. Avoid Carvana stock.