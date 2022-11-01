Joe Raedle

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) missed 3Q22 Street estimates on almost all fronts. Revenue of $3.4 billion (-3% YoY) missed consensus by 9%, while total GPU (gross profit per unit) of $3,500 (-25% YoY) and 103k retail vehicles sold (-8% YoY) both missed consensus by 5% and 10%. The Q4 outlook suggests things could get even worse, as management pointed to lower QoQ units and GPU and cancelled prior 2023 target of positive EBITDA.

While the frankly awful results and outlook were mostly expected, it will likely be a very difficult ride until Carvana sees the other end of the current cycle.

Consensus Guru

Carvana's lack of profitability poses a major risk

Despite used cars having historically been a resilient category in an economic downturn, Carvana is entering the current down cycle in a difficult position, as the company has never been able to turn a profit. The company went public in 2017, but has been consistently delivering negative operating income ever year. Even in 2021, when used car sales virtually went through the roof, Carvana still could not reach breakeven despite sales jumped 130% YoY.

While management has promised to reduce costs aggressively going forward, investors will likely have to wait a little longer, as Carvana just scrapped its plan to deliver positive EBITDA in 2023. As pandemic benefits fade and used car prices have seen their best days, sales volume will inevitably drop as high interest rates lead to demand destruction. From a PQ (price x quantity) standpoint, the setup for Carvana looks extremely negative, and profitability even more farfetched.

Marco will get worse before better

Over the last several years, car prices have seen significant appreciation. Management noted in the shareholder letter that used car prices have increased 7% in 3Q22 from 3Q21 and 43% from 3Q19. Given an increase in benchmark interest rates and credit spreads, the monthly car payment in 2022 has jumped 22% from 2021 and 57% from 2019.

According to edmunds.com, the average 72-month used car APR is easily above 8% in most states, with some states seeing APRs as high as 11%. Carvana had an average retail unit price of $24,296 in Q3, up 2.6% YoY, but this number is set to decline since the increase in used car prices was mostly driven by the pandemic.

edmunds.com

In 3Q22, used car sales in general dropped 10-15% YoY. Though Carvana's revenue declined by just 3%, indicating some share gain, markets were unimpressed given car affordability will continue to face pressure. The Fed has made it clear that rates will continue to remain high until inflation reaches the 2% policy target. Should the terminal interest rates reach somewhere above 5%, higher monthly payments will only keep more consumers from buying a car, which typically requires financing.

Carvana's balance sheet does not look good

As of 3Q22, Carvana had just $316 million in cash against $788 million in short-term borrowings (current portion of LT debt + ST revolving facilities), while long-term debt stood at $6.6 billion. This comes down to a net cash position of -$6.3 billion. While management said it could tap into additional borrowing using things like inventory and real estate for total liquidity resources of $4.4 billion (incl. cash), this will likely not be enough.

When both operating income and operating cash flows are deeply in the red, Carvana will have to raise capital through either more debt or stock, or both. Of course, more debt means a higher financial risk for the company and more stock means further shareholder dilution. In 3Q22, Carvana's diluted shares outstanding increased 25% YoY to 106k. Perhaps raising more money from investors will save the company for now, but the path to reaching profitability on a per share basis just become seven longer.

Conclusion

The simple conclusion is that Carvana was a major Covid beneficiary and is now entering the current downturn in an extremely difficult position given its lack of profitability. Investors on the long end will continue to face more questions than answers, as Carvana's worsening financials suggest the company may face existential risk if management does not inject additional liquidity using other people's money. In my view, there's no need to guess whether Q4 is a kitchen-sink quarter or not, because even if it is, Carvana still has a long way to go.