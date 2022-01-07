The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Netflix had a great quarter, with shares appreciating more than 30%. The stock had simply gotten too cheap during Q2, with shares trading for about 16x trailing earnings. This was by far the lowest multiple on the stock in a decade. This below-market valuation was irrational for the world’s dominant streaming platform.
Despite being near saturation in some markets, Netflix continues to grow. After two consecutive small declines in subscribers that spooked investors, Q3 brought growth of 2.4m subs and a guide of more than 4m in Q4. Excluding currency impacts, revenue grew 13% in the third quarter, driven by revenue per member growth of about 8%. While dollar strength remains a headwind, we see several large positives for Netflix going forward.
With its best-in-class management, infrastructure, scale and content, we believe that Netflix will continue growing revenue and margins for the foreseeable future.
