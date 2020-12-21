The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) has been tracking the Fidelity International High Dividend Index since 01/16/2018. It has 103 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 6.01% and a total expense ratio of 0.39%. It pays quarterly distributions.
As described by Fidelity, the index “is designed to reflect the performance of large and mid-capitalization developed international high dividend-paying stocks that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends.”
Over 87% of asset value is in large and mega-cap companies. The fund is currently invested about 18% in Canada and 18% in Japan. Other countries are below 13%. European countries have an aggregate weight of 54%. The next chart plots the top 10 countries, weighing about 90% of the portfolio. Hong Kong, which may represent a geopolitical and regulatory risk related to China, only has a 4% weight.
Financials are by far the heaviest sector in FIDI’s portfolio (25.4%), followed by energy (14.8%), materials (13.6%) and communication (11.5%). Other sectors are below 10% individually and 32% in aggregate.
The next table compares FIDI’s aggregate valuation ratios with two of its closest competitors, both high-yield international equity ETFs: the Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) and the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV).
|
FIDI
|
HDEF
|
IDV
|
Price/earnings TTM
|
9.53
|
8.97
|
5.34
|
Price/book
|
1.25
|
1.38
|
0.97
|
Price/sales
|
0.83
|
0.9
|
0.89
|
Price/cash flow
|
5.97
|
6.04
|
4.71
FIDI and HDEF look similar in valuation, while IDV is significantly cheaper regarding these metrics.
The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 25.7% of asset value. The heaviest ones weigh about 3%, so risks related to individual companies are quite low.
|
Name
|
Weight %
|
Primary listing ticker
|
BP PLC
|
3.04
|
BP
|
TotalEnergies SE
|
3.02
|
TTE
|
Endesa SA
|
2.77
|
ELE
|
Orange SA
|
2.54
|
ORA
|
Enbridge Inc
|
2.48
|
ENB
|
Repsol SA
|
2.46
|
REP
|
Nintendo Co Ltd
|
2.39
|
7974
|
Power Assets Holdings Ltd
|
2.38
|
6
|
Enel SpA
|
2.32
|
ENEL
|
Telefonica SA
|
2.31
|
TEF
Since February 2018, FIDI, HDEF and IDV are in loss by 6% to 20% in total return (dividends included and reinvested). FIDI is the worst performer by a significant margin, and it also has the deepest drawdown. In the same period, the S&P 500 (SPY) has returned 43%.
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
FIDI
|
-19.68%
|
-4.50%
|
-43.95%
|
-0.12
|
20.04%
|
HDEF
|
-6.20%
|
-1.34%
|
-36.87%
|
-0.01
|
17.29%
|
IDV
|
-11.36%
|
-2.50%
|
-41.64%
|
-0.02
|
20.47%
|
SPY
|
43.11%
|
7.83%
|
-32.05%
|
0.52
|
18.12%
In 2022, FIDI is almost on par with HDEF and beats IDV by 5 percentage points.
FIDI is an international high-yield equity ETF holding about 100 stocks of large companies, mostly in Europe, Canada and Japan. Financials are the heaviest sector with 25% of asset value. Since its inception in 2018, FDI has underperformed two of its close competitors in the same asset category, HDEF and IDV. It also shows a deeper maximum drawdown. I don't expect it will perform better in a more complicated economic environment. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (FIDI is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.
This article was written by
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
