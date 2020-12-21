FIDI: Lagging Its Peers In A Sinking Asset Class

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • FIDI is an international high-yield equity ETF by Fidelity.
  • More than half of asset value is in European countries and 25% is in Financials.
  • International equities have been lagging the U.S. market for years, especially in the high-yield category.
  • FIDI has been lagging HDEV and IDV in the same asset category since inception in 2018.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Quantitative Risk & Value get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sunken Rowboat

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

FIDI strategy and portfolio

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) has been tracking the Fidelity International High Dividend Index since 01/16/2018. It has 103 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 6.01% and a total expense ratio of 0.39%. It pays quarterly distributions.

As described by Fidelity, the index “is designed to reflect the performance of large and mid-capitalization developed international high dividend-paying stocks that are expected to continue to pay and grow their dividends.”

Over 87% of asset value is in large and mega-cap companies. The fund is currently invested about 18% in Canada and 18% in Japan. Other countries are below 13%. European countries have an aggregate weight of 54%. The next chart plots the top 10 countries, weighing about 90% of the portfolio. Hong Kong, which may represent a geopolitical and regulatory risk related to China, only has a 4% weight.

Country weights

Country weights (Chart: author; data: Fidelity)

Financials are by far the heaviest sector in FIDI’s portfolio (25.4%), followed by energy (14.8%), materials (13.6%) and communication (11.5%). Other sectors are below 10% individually and 32% in aggregate.

Sector breakdown

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Fidelity)

The next table compares FIDI’s aggregate valuation ratios with two of its closest competitors, both high-yield international equity ETFs: the Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) and the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV).

FIDI

HDEF

IDV

Price/earnings TTM

9.53

8.97

5.34

Price/book

1.25

1.38

0.97

Price/sales

0.83

0.9

0.89

Price/cash flow

5.97

6.04

4.71

FIDI and HDEF look similar in valuation, while IDV is significantly cheaper regarding these metrics.

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 25.7% of asset value. The heaviest ones weigh about 3%, so risks related to individual companies are quite low.

Name

Weight %

Primary listing ticker

BP PLC

3.04

BP

TotalEnergies SE

3.02

TTE

Endesa SA

2.77

ELE

Orange SA

2.54

ORA

Enbridge Inc

2.48

ENB

Repsol SA

2.46

REP

Nintendo Co Ltd

2.39

7974

Power Assets Holdings Ltd

2.38

6

Enel SpA

2.32

ENEL

Telefonica SA

2.31

TEF

Historical performance

Since February 2018, FIDI, HDEF and IDV are in loss by 6% to 20% in total return (dividends included and reinvested). FIDI is the worst performer by a significant margin, and it also has the deepest drawdown. In the same period, the S&P 500 (SPY) has returned 43%.

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

FIDI

-19.68%

-4.50%

-43.95%

-0.12

20.04%

HDEF

-6.20%

-1.34%

-36.87%

-0.01

17.29%

IDV

-11.36%

-2.50%

-41.64%

-0.02

20.47%

SPY

43.11%

7.83%

-32.05%

0.52

18.12%

FIDI vs. 2 competitors since inception

FIDI vs. 2 competitors since inception (Portfolio123)

In 2022, FIDI is almost on par with HDEF and beats IDV by 5 percentage points.

FIDI vs. 2 competitors in 2022

FIDI vs. 2 competitors in 2022 (Portfolio123)

Takeaway

FIDI is an international high-yield equity ETF holding about 100 stocks of large companies, mostly in Europe, Canada and Japan. Financials are the heaviest sector with 25% of asset value. Since its inception in 2018, FDI has underperformed two of its close competitors in the same asset category, HDEF and IDV. It also shows a deeper maximum drawdown. I don't expect it will perform better in a more complicated economic environment. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (FIDI is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.

In these uncertain times, Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.48K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.