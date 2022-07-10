FrankvandenBergh

As the yen and euro lose significant value this year against the dollar, investors are seeing that currency hedging is not an emerging market (EM) play, but they are increasingly revisiting whether currency hedging makes sense for developed markets (DM), like the European and Japanese equity markets.

We’ve believed that currency risk is not necessarily a risk that investors get paid for taking, and international currency tends to lose value at the same time its equity loses value. In the current geopolitical and Fed rising rate environment, currencies are coming under increased pressure.

MSCI EAFE Developed Markets Are the New MSCI Emerging Markets: Currency Volatility

The average volatility of the developed market currency basket has moved higher than the emerging market currency basket.

WisdomTree applies a systematic multifactor strategy to adjust the hedge ratios of currencies, and the average hedge ratio this year has been about 77%. This has helped cushion the declines in our International Multifactor strategy year-to-date.

Combining a Currency Factor with Equity Factors: The Potential for Good Performance with Lower Volatility

In WisdomTree’s International Multifactor Fund (DWMF), factors like value, quality, momentum and low volatility combine to reduce volatility.

Minimum-volatility (min-vol) strategies have high valuations due to their popularity for the last 10+ years, while the dynamically hedged multifactor strategy has delivered the same or lower volatility without sacrificing return and quality characteristics.

DWMF Performance vs. Benchmark

Performance as of 10/7/22

DWMF Portfolio Characteristics vs. Benchmarks: Higher Quality and Dividend Yield

WisdomTree International Multifactor Has Achieved High Morningstar Foreign Large Blend Peer Group Rankings

In summary, we strongly urge investors to rethink currency exposure in their non-U.S. portfolios, both for developed markets and emerging markets. Dynamic currency hedging and half or full currency hedging are ways investors could manage currency risk to reduce volatility in the current market environment.

