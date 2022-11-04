Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCPK:BADFF) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Trevor Carson – Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Rob Blackadar – President and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Yaworsky – Chief Financial Officer

Daryl Young – TD Securities

Michael Doumet – Scotiabank

Krista Friesen – CIBC

Yuri Lynk – Canaccord Genuity

Trevor Reynolds – Acumen Capital

Trevor Carson

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to our third quarter 2022 earnings call. On the call with me this morning are Badger’s President and CEO, Rob Blackadar; and Darren Yaworsky, Badger’s CFO.

Badger’s 2022 third quarter earnings release, MD&A and financial statements were released after market closed yesterday and are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on SEDAR.

We’re required to note that some of the statements made today may contain forward-looking information. In fact, all statements made today, which are not statements of historical fact are considered to be forward-looking statements. We make these forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions that we consider to be reasonable. However, forward-looking statements are always subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information about material assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may be relevant to such forward-looking statements, please refer to Badger’s 2021 [ph] AIF. Further, such statements speak only as of today’s date and Badger does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Rob.

Rob Blackadar

Thanks, Trevor, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call. I’m pleased and excited to be joining this call for the first time as Badger’s President and CEO following a successful transition on October 1.

As always, we would like to start the call with a health and safety update. As evidenced by our revenue growth and building momentum in the business, we are confident that pandemic-related issues are largely behind us, and the fourth quarter continues to progress without any pandemic-related issues. This is especially important as we begin November with a focus on enhancing utilization in our typical seasonally slower months. We are focused on continuing to improve upon our leading safety culture with a focus on making sure our team and clients make it home safely each and every day.

Now on to the quarter. The improving market activity and customer demand trends experienced over the first half of 2022 continued throughout the third quarter. Coupled with operational and cost management efforts, we experienced meaningful year-over-year improvements in our operating leverage and margins. Overall, the third quarter was in line with our expectations.

Year-over-year quarterly revenue grew by 20%, supported by balanced revenue growth across all of our operating regions. Similarly, all operating regions experienced positive operating performance resulting from increased pricing, improved fuel recovery and cost controls. This resulted in better operating leverage as highlighted by our improved EBITDA margins.

We anticipate that improving market conditions and customer demand trends will continue for the balance of the year. These trends are supported by improved macroeconomic conditions across the broader nonresidential construction activity in the U.S. and in previously weak sectors such as oil and gas. Even though Badger has managed well through the recent inflationary environment through better realized pricing, cost management efforts and its fuel recovery program, we are still very focused on improving operational performance.

Let’s go a little deeper into the revenue trends. Revenue was up 20% from last year to $163 million, which continues to reflect the market recovery that we have seen since October of 2021. Higher revenue and more consistent volume supported improvements in our operating leverage. All operating regions experienced year-over-year and sequential revenue growth and improving margins from higher revenue, higher truck utilization, stronger pricing and cost controls. This resulted in a year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin to 21.6% from 19% year-over-year after adjusting for the $2.4 million in Canadian employee wage subsidies that Badger received in the third quarter of 2021.

The 21.6% adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter understates our true performance as we have pre-invested in operational and strategic priorities, namely sales and marketing programs, to support future revenue growth to achieve our long-term strategic objectives.

Regarding our reinvestments, we have hired, onboarded and trained our new sales and marketing teams who continue to build momentum daily. Their primary focus and, by extension, our initial measure of success will be to drive new customer opportunities in the fourth quarter to help lift the seasonal shoulders and drive more consistent volume over the course of the full year. This will have the added benefits of stabilizing margins and addressing some of our operator retention and turnover headwinds in the colder more seasonal months.

We also continue to be excited about our asset utilization improvements. Q3 revenue per truck per month or RPT, was approximately $47,000, which was up 24% versus last year and 16% sequentially from Q2. We ended the quarter with 1,370 nondestructive excavation units compared to 1,353 at the end of Q2, reflecting a net increase of 17 units. Our ability to manage available fleet in real time is a significant competitive advantage for Badger.

As we position the fleet while concerning availability in some regions, we can drive utilization and higher pricing where we have good opportunity. Trucks are being added in markets that demonstrate strong revenue growth, high RPT and strong asset utilization. As we have said in the past, improving our utilization has a material impact on how we manage retirements, how we think about the number of units needed to achieve our growth targets and the appropriate level of invested capital.

Our continued focus on fleet utilization also translates into improved labor utilization. We have sufficient operators to support our current fleet size and continue to recruit new operators to support anticipated additions to our fleet over the remainder of this year.

Let’s discuss our manufacturing. Badger manufactured 29 nondestructive excavation units in the third quarter and 66 units year-to-date in 2022 versus four units and 17 units, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. We are now forecasting to build approximately 115 nondestructive excavation units, down slightly from our previous guidance and the retirement of approximately 80 units in 2022, consistent with the previously provided guidance on retirements.

The lower bill total for the year is a result of numerous initiatives that have happened at our Red Deer manufacturing plant, which include the rollout of the MRP system and the consolidation of multiple facilities in late Q3 and Q4. We are confident we can achieve this revised target as we are currently manufacturing four trucks to five trucks per week, and it will not have an adverse – any adverse impact on our performance expectations for the balance of the year given our ability to flex utilization and operating leverage. We are currently planning our build program for next year, and we’ll provide an update during our upcoming Q4 call, which is consistent with past practices.

With our new manufacturing leaders successfully onboarded, we expect to be running at peak efficiency next year, which will allow us to absorb our planned retirements and meet our growth needs without constraints. We remain comfortable with chassis and key component availability and do not expect to be impacted materially by supply chain disruptions based on the company’s supplier relationships and inventory planning completed this year.

Market indications suggest that nondestructive exploration equipment will be in high demand and more difficult to source over the next several years, which makes our market position and vertical integration that much more valuable. Unless there are additional geopolitical or macroeconomic disruptions, we see conditions to be favorable for continued progress in growing the business, improving our operating leverage and returning to historical margins as the recovery continues and we execute on our commercial strategy.

I will now turn the call over to Darren to discuss our financial results.

Darren Yaworsky

Thanks, Rob, and good morning, everyone. And Rob, congratulations on the new role. As Rob mentioned, our revenue in the quarter was $163 million, up 20% from the same quarter in 2021. As reported, gross profit margins improved to 27.4% compared to 27.3% in the third quarter of 2021. After adjusting for the $2.2 million in Canadian emergency wage subsidy programs or CEWS benefits badge received in the third quarter of 2021 and did not recur in the third quarter of 2022, our adjusted year-over-year gross margin improved 170 basis points.

During the quarter, we continued to invest in sales and marketing capabilities to support future growth. These investments in our capabilities resulted in approximately 200 basis point reduction in gross margin in the quarter to grow revenue in future quarters. As a reminder, our sales and marketing expenses are included in our direct cost line of the P&L.

Our as reported adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 21.6% compared with 20.8% in the third quarter of 2021, again, adjusting for the $2.4 million in CEWS benefits received in the third quarter of 2021, which did not reoccur in the third quarter 2022. As a result, our year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margins improved 250 basis points.

During the quarter, we incurred onetime expenses related to the CEO transition and director onboarding, which were included in our G&A expenses. These onetime costs resulted in approximately 100 basis point reduction in adjusted EBITDA margin. Overall, the investment in our sales and marketing capabilities and the onetime G&A expense resulted in an approximately 300 basis point reduction in adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter, which underscores a very strong year-over-year margin improvement more than we reported.

As Rob mentioned earlier, we see the current quarter costs and sales and marketing capabilities as an investment to position Badger for growth in North American nondestructive excavation industry.

Now on to the balance sheet. Badger teams are focused on ensuring the strength of its balance sheet and financial flexibility. We have continued to make meaningful progress in accounts receivable management, particularly in the collection of long-dated receivables. At the end of Q3, 77% of our receivable portfolio was aged less than 30 days, suggesting a stronger portfolio position with DSOs of approximately 94 days as reported in the quarter. We believe it’s still got to improve in our DSOs, which we continue to look towards.

We continue to maintain our C$400 million committed credit facilities, which provides us ample liquidity and financial flexibility to fund both near-term and long-term growth and complementary capital allocation decisions.

Finally, the Board has approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the fiscal quarter ending 2022 with payments to be made on or about – sorry, fourth quarter, with the payments to be made on or about January 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record on the close of business on December 31, 2022.

I’d like to turn the call back over to Rob for final comments.

Rob Blackadar

Thanks, Darren. So before we open it up for questions, let me summarize, Q3 demonstrated further progress in tightening up our operating discipline and pushing our margins closer to historical levels. Our opportunity to further drive operating leverage and asset utilization gives us confidence in achieving our long-term EBITDA targets. Activity levels continue to build momentum, and we are able to put our people to work effectively with better results.

We are pleased by the continued improvement in market demand and revenue volumes in the third quarter with revenue up by 20% year-over-year. Operating leverage benefited from revenue growth, higher utilization, cost management and pricing with the results in the quarter, meeting our expectations. Our view of the significant U.S. and Canadian long-term opportunity for nondestructive excavation services and Badger’s long-term growth prospects unchanged. We believe that the United States focus on infrastructure supports solid demand for nondestructive excavation.

Badger’s proven business model, our operating scale and flexibility, diversification of end-use and geographic markets, combined with our strong operating track record across all stages of the economic cycle, all support achieving our long-term growth aspirations.

So with those comments, we'll turn it back to the operator to open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Daryl Young with TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Daryl Young

Hey good morning everyone.

Rob Blackadar

Good morning, Daryl.

Daryl Young

First question is with respect to your commentary around the supply chain in the near term. How much inventory would you have and chassis would you have in order to deliver in 2023 when your production schedules, I’m assuming we’ll ramp up fairly considerably?

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Daryl Young

Daryl Young

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

For us, it’s not just moving the assets but also making sure we have available labor. And right now, we’re starting to see some of the CDL, commercial driver’s license holder labor pool actually start to open up slightly. It’s not totally improved, but it’s slightly improving where we have access to more operators as well as we’ve made some new initiatives into some labor pools that we’ve never done before consistently such as military recruiting both in Canada, U.S. and several other initiatives. So, we feel comfortable at this point. And that really is tied to what happens with CDL driver demand next year. But at this point, we feel comfortable.

Daryl Young

Daryl Young

Darren Yaworsky

Darren Yaworsky

Daryl Young

Daryl Young

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Michael Doumet with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Darren Yaworsky

Darren Yaworsky

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

That’s helping us drive the utilization, obviously, RPT on the current fleet that we have now and couple that with our build rate and build momentum, which, again, we gave pre clarity, very good clarity this quarter. We believe they actually work in combination that as the demand increases and pricing and utilization is there – and then we have the ability to bring in additional trucks. We believe we can continue to drive the business and improve and those sales investments are what’s allowing us to be able to have the run rate that we’re seeing, and we feel a lot comfortable with that.

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Darren Yaworsky

Darren Yaworsky

Those are the costs that have actually been a bit of a drag to the business, but we don’t necessarily drag on margin today. But I think to Rob’s earlier point, the investment in sales and marketing usually takes – and Rob, you correct me on this. It’s usually around six months until that sales professional starts hitting the stride at the levels that we want. So doing some of the investment today allows us to be able to push volume and collect operating leverage in the same quarters to come.

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Krista Friesen, CIBC. Your line is now open.

Krista Friesen

Krista Friesen

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

And then lastly, we view it as some of our national accounts that we are uniquely qualified to cover. They are really embracing our program as it relates to large complex projects that in the past, we might have bid on a one-off basis. Now we’re doing it collectively across the organization where if a national account had worked on a project in another area of Azure, Badger’s territory, that previous work is now being shared with the future projects and basically coordinating the project work across the customers are gravitating toward that and appreciating it because it makes Badger’s value proposition, not much stronger. It’s one consistent supplier across their whole footprint for work. So – but it really is across the board. We’ve seen good strength, but probably the strongest in the East.

Krista Friesen

Krista Friesen

Darren Yaworsky

Darren Yaworsky

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Krista Friesen

Krista Friesen

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Yes.

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Darren Yaworsky

Darren Yaworsky

With regards to our build program, as Rob mentioned, we don’t provide guidance until Q4. But we don’t see that 2023 would change much from the production levels that Rob mentioned in his comments, where we’re making around four to five per week. Rob, please jump in.

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Darren Yaworsky

Darren Yaworsky

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

But I – at this point, we’re hitting really solid numbers on our RPT compared to historical levels. And I don’t think there’s anyone sitting at this table who could say like forecast where that could be, until we start to see a continued improvement in some of our pricing. But when you look at utilization, it’s strong, still is upside, but it’s strong as well. So there’s some upside, but I wouldn’t – I probably wouldn’t get too exuberant on it.

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

And once we start to share what our kind of our vision of 2023 is we’ll make some decisions on additional head count. But at this point, we are not continuing to go deeper on our cost in the sales and marketing. We actually want to start realizing the benefits of all the investments we’ve made. I don’t know if you want to add anything on that?

Darren Yaworsky

Darren Yaworsky

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Trevor Reynolds with Acumen Capital. Your line is open.

Trevor Reynolds

Trevor Reynolds

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Our national account customers, Trevor, it’s almost as if they’ve been waiting for someone to come in and roll out a national accounts program within our business. And so that has shown very promising results. So that portion of the business, we are very, very enthusiastic about. And – but obviously, we’re not going to break apart how much volume we’re doing in national accounts or what that improvement is, but we gave a couple of examples and some discussion points that Bobby Love shared during the Investor Day and anyone who wants to kind of see that they can take a quick peek at that deck or call Trevor or Trevor Carson and Trevor can share that with them.

Do you want to add anything? Oh, you know what? I apologize. I missed the seasonality reference as well. Your question regarding seasonality. The – it is our belief, we continue to believe that, that national account business and that customer base will help us lift up those shoulder seasons and really offset the seasonality that the company has historically had.

We don’t know as we sit here and share on this call. We don’t know what that will look like at this point because we’ve just made the investment about six, seven months ago. And as we see that investment unfold, we’re very encouraged off of Q3 and like what we’re seeing. We have to let it play out. And I don’t know if you want to add anything else, Darren. Okay. So that’s our quick thoughts on that.

Trevor Reynolds

Trevor Reynolds

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

Trevor Reynolds

Trevor Reynolds

Rob Blackadar

Rob Blackadar

At this time, I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the conference back to Rob Blackadar for closing remarks.

Rob Blackadar

Thanks. Thank you, Michelle, and thank you. On behalf of all of us here at Badger, thanks to our customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders for your ongoing support that helps to drive Badger's success.

