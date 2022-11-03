AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2022 5:00 PM ET

I would now like to hand the call over to Randle Reece, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Randle Reece

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to AMN Healthcare’s third quarter 2022 earnings call. A replay of this webcast will be available at ir.amnhealthcare.com following the conclusion of this call.

Various remarks we make during this call about future expectations, projections, trends, plans, events or circumstances constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to it. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of various factors and cautionary statements, including those identified in our most recently filed forms 10-K and 10-Q, our earnings release and subsequent filings with the SEC. The company does not intend to update guidance or any forward-looking statements provided today prior to its next earnings release. This call contains certain non-GAAP financial information. Information regarding and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release and on our financial reports page at ir.amnhealthcare.com.

On the call today are Susan Salka, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Knudson, Chief Financial Officer; Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Strategic Talent Solutions; and Landry Seedig, Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Nursing and Allied Solutions. James Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Physician and Leadership Solutions, would normally be joining us, but he is representing AMN today on the President’s panel about the future of healthcare workforce solutions at the SAA conference.

I will now turn the call over to Susan.

Susan Salka

Thank you so much, Randy and welcome everyone. We have many topics to share and celebrate today, but I will start with one reflection as I begin my 84th and last earnings call. When AMN went public 21 years ago, we were a single-service travel nursing company. And while it’s still our largest business today, there is no doubt we have come a long way in building a healthier, more diverse and impactful company over those years. In addition to being the most comprehensive staffing provider, we have also become the leader in workforce solutions and technology platforms in healthcare. Our stock has risen about 650%. And for the last decade, we’ve been consistently in the top quartile of delivering total shareholder returns. Most importantly, we positively impacted millions of patients’ and families’ lives, and we’re proud to be a national leader in diversity, equity, equality and inclusion and a recognized contributor to our communities.

AMN is stronger than ever before, and we have tremendous opportunities ahead to make a greater impact for all of our stakeholders. We have incredible strength, stability and diversity of experience across our leadership team, and these are the people driving the results you see today. This gives me great confidence as I pass the CEO baton to Cary Grace later this month. Cary is the perfect leader to build upon the strong culture and foundation we have created at AMN. Our team is very excited to begin working with her and continue the momentum we have in the market. And I know you will enjoy getting to know her in the coming months, too.

Now, let’s turn to our results and the trends we think are most important to our future. As we’ve discussed before, a great confluence of pressures caused healthcare staffing demand to reach unprecedented levels last fall and winter. Our team has worked closely with clients to bring the unusually high pay and bill rates down as quickly and smoothly as possible as demand pulled back but remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

Throughout 2022, we have been proactive and transparent in communicating the expected decline in revenue after the first quarter peak. While we are above our earlier expectations, we believe things have generally played out as we anticipated. During the third quarter, all 3 of our business segments again exceeded revenue expectations and we are pleased with our trajectory in the fourth quarter. Since February, we had a $1 billion revenue target with a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter and our guidance today is comfortably ahead of these targets. In times when many companies struggle for visibility, we maintained our strong track record of setting reasonable expectations and performing well against them.

Third quarter revenue was $1.14 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $182 million. Revenue was 20% lower than the second quarter caused mainly by the anticipated decline in our largest segment, Nurse and Allied Solutions. Nurse and Allied segment revenue was $828 million in the third quarter, 32% higher year-over-year and declining 25% sequentially. Travel Nurse revenue grew 31% year-over-year and was down 25% from the prior quarter. Demand for travel nursing remains well above pre-pandemic levels with strength across all specialties. In addition, our supply of candidates including new applicants, remain stronger than pre-pandemic levels, and we have the benefit of a significant number of candidates that have been added to our network over the last 2 years. An increased preference among clinicians for flexibility, coupled with the investments we are making in our digital capabilities, gives us confidence in our ability to attract clinicians for the future.

Our Allied business had an 8% sequential revenue decline and 39% year-over-year growth. Areas of strength included imaging and therapy. For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue in Nurse and Allied Solutions to be down 7% sequentially and approximately 29% year-over-year due primarily to the reduction in bill rates we’ve discussed. We project sequential growth in volume in the fourth quarter, offset by seasonally lower hours and a flattening in bill rates.

In our Physician and Leadership Solutions segment, third quarter revenue was $175 million, showing 16% growth over the prior year, slightly better than our guidance. Our search businesses led the segment with 21% revenue growth, with locum tenens up 19% and interim leadership growing 9%. In the fourth quarter, we project revenue in Physician and Leadership Solutions to be flat versus prior year. Excluding pandemic-related business, revenue would be up approximately 6% year-over-year. Demand remains strong and well above pre-pandemic levels for locum tenens and physician permanent placement. Some healthcare organizations are streamlining leadership and non-clinical roles to reduce costs and this has affected short-term demand for interim and permanent leadership. In the long run, we expect turnover in leadership positions to remain relatively high, continuing to drive demand.

In our Technology and Workforce Solutions segment, we continue to build our leadership position. For the last 12 months, our MSP and VMS gross spend under management was over $12 billion. AMN’s VMS, workforce optimization and RPO offerings, in which we have invested heavily in the last decade, are critical solutions to help clients address the labor challenges of today and tomorrow. And as you know, 2.5 years ago, we added language services. Collectively, these solutions further differentiate AMN in the marketplace with innovative technology platforms, helping to improve access and quality of care while also reducing costs.

In the third quarter, Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue of $135 million grew 35% year-over-year, better than our guidance of 30%. VMS revenue beat expectations at $60 million, up 80% over prior year but down from $75 million in the prior quarter. Consistent with our Travel Nurse business, the sequential decline in VMS was driven by lower volume and bill rate. VMS language services, workforce optimization and RPO solutions exceeded our growth expectations for the quarter. We continue to grow our customer base across this segment. Our VMS business, which offers three unique platforms, now serves over 500 clients. Our RPO client base has doubled compared with pre-pandemic, and language services has grown volumes 70% in the last 2 years.

For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue in Technology and Workforce Solutions to grow approximately 10% year-over-year with similar increases in all major business lines. Continued investment in all of our offerings, both improving our existing capabilities and creating new ones has never been more important. As our country’s demand for healthcare services is increasing with an aging population and the aftermath of the pandemic, the healthcare community is faced with workforce shortages far worse than previously seen or anticipated. These shortages are expected to last for many years to come. As a result, healthcare organizations are adjusting their models, expecting that a greater percentage of their clinical labor will come from contingent staffing. This is a great topic for Kelly to expand upon in today’s Q&A session because we are working extensively with our clients and industry groups to address this crisis.

At the same time, we are committed to helping ensure that a career in healthcare is fulfilling and sustainable. Supporting clinicians with wellness, resiliency and mental health services is just as important as rewarding them with appropriate compensation for the hard and highly skilled work they do every day for our loved one. It is exciting to imagine the wonders that healthcare organizations and professionals will do in the coming years, and I’m confident that AMN will play an increasingly important role.

In just a few minutes, Kelly and Landry will join us for the Q&A session. For now though, I will turn the call over to our colleague, Jeff, who will provide more insights on our financial results.

Jeff Knudson

Thank you, Susan, and good afternoon, everyone. Third quarter revenue of $1.139 billion was 3% above the guidance range driven by outperformance from all three segments. Consolidated revenue increased 30% year-over-year and decreased 20% sequentially. Excluding labor disruption revenue, consolidated revenue decreased 17% sequentially.

Gross margin for the quarter was 33.8%, 100 basis points lower than prior year and up 150 basis points from prior quarter. Year-over-year, the margin was lower primarily from higher clinician compensation and less average hours worked in nurse staffing, partially offset by higher margins in our Technology and Workforce Solutions businesses. Sequentially, the margin was higher due to favorable clinician pay package and a favorable revenue mix shift.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $215 million or 18.9% of revenue compared with $174 million or 19.8% of revenue in the year ago quarter and $244 million or 17.1% of revenue in the previous quarter. SG&A expenses increased year-over-year primarily associated with revenue growth, including hiring, rewarding and supporting our team members.

Adjusted SG&A, excluding certain nonrecurring expenses and stock-based compensation expense, was $204 million this quarter or 17.9% of revenue compared with $168 million or 19.2% of revenue in the year ago quarter. The improvement in adjusted SG&A margin came from operating leverage on the revenue growth. On a sequential basis, adjusted SG&A was lower by $24 million due to less variable compensation from lower revenue.

In the third quarter, Nurse and Allied revenue was $828 million, 32% higher than prior year and down 25% from prior quarter. As we expected, the third quarter experienced the largest sequential decline in average bill rate, down 14%. Our Travel Nurse business grew revenue 31% over prior year and declined 25% sequentially. Allied revenue was $190 million, growing 39% from the prior year and down 8% from the second quarter.

Nurse and Allied gross margin of 27% was 230 basis points lower than prior year and up 130 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year change was due mainly to lower labor disruption revenue. Sequentially, the margin increase stemmed primarily from favorable changes in clinician compensation and favorable labor disruption margin. Segment EBITDA margin of 13.9% was 90 basis points lower than prior year and 70 basis points lower than prior quarter. Year-over-year, lower gross margin was partially offset by the SG&A leverage from higher revenue.

Physician and Leadership Solutions revenue in the third quarter was $175 million, 16% higher year-over-year and flat sequentially. Locum tenens revenue was $106 million, 19% higher than prior year. Interim leadership revenue increased 9% from prior year, and both were flat sequentially. Search revenue increased 21% from prior year and was down 3% sequentially. Gross margin for this segment was 34%, 80 basis points lower than the prior year and down 20 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year margin decline was primarily due to lower gross margin for locum tenens due to an unfavorable specialty mix. Segment EBITDA margin was 13.6%, up 80 basis points from last year and up 220 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year increase in EBITDA margin was primarily due to SG&A leverage on higher revenue.

Technology and Workforce Solutions revenue was $135 million in the third quarter, growing 35% year-over-year and down 10% from the prior quarter. VMS revenue of $60 million grew 80% year-over-year and was down 20% quarter-over-quarter. Segment gross margin of 75.6% was up from the year ago margin of 69.4% and down 270 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year increase was due to the growth of the higher-margin VMS business. Segment EBITDA margin of 52.7% was up 550 basis points year-over-year and down 250 basis points sequentially.

Consolidated third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $182 million was higher by 31% year-over-year and down 22% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% was 20 basis points higher year-over-year and down 30 basis points from the second quarter. We reported net income of $92 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.10 in the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.57 compared with $1.73 in the year ago quarter. Days sales outstanding was 59 days, 1 day less than the prior year and 9 days higher than last quarter when collections were unusually strong. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $114 million in capital expenditures were $20 million. As of September 30, we had cash and equivalents of $156 million, long-term debt of $850 million and a leverage ratio of 0.8x:1.

Now turning to fourth quarter guidance, we are projecting consolidated revenue to be in a range of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion, down 21% to 23% over prior year. Revenue guidance includes $8 million of labor disruption revenue compared with $85 million in the year ago period. We expect the average bill rate for our Nurse and Allied segment to be approximately 25% lower than the first quarter level, higher than our prior expectation. Fourth quarter gross margin is projected to be 33.3% to 33.8%. Reported SG&A expenses are projected to be 19.5% to 20% of revenue. Operating margin is expected to be 10.7% to 11.3%, and adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 15% to 15.5%. Other fourth quarter guidance details can be found in today’s earnings release.

In February, based on our anticipated fourth quarter exit rate, we laid out a framework for 2023 expectations, including $4 billion of annualized revenue and a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin. Based on the midpoint of our current guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, the same approach implies $4.26 billion of revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15.3%. Our views on 2023 are based on current business trends and do not anticipate any major changes in our end markets.

And now I’d like to hand the call back to Susan for closing remarks as after 32 years of incredible service, this is her last earnings call. Susan, on behalf of the entire AMN team, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the impact you have made in our communities and on all of our professional and personal lives.

Susan Salka

Thanks so much, Jeff and thanks to everyone who have extended their congratulations and gratitude. But anything that I’ve achieved is a complete reflection of all of the team at AMN, our clients, our clinicians and, I have to say, even our analysts and our shareholders. In the last 21 years as a public company, I’ve learned a great deal from you and some of you have been around with me that long. And I really want to thank you for your support of AMN and your confidence in me and the leadership team. Many of you have supported us through some ups and downs, but you’ve also understood that we were on a long-term mission. Yes, it was an important strategy to make an impact in the healthcare world but also to ensure that we are a purpose-driven and socially responsible organization. And I think you know that you’re in good hands, great hearts and great minds going forward. And none of those things will change.

Over the last 30 years, I’ve just had the privilege of working with and watching also the great work of our clients and clinicians. And they are very much the beacon of how we have built AMN to serve them better so that they can do what they do best, and that is care for our loved ones. I will never forget when one of AMN’s nurses helped care for my dad after he had a stroke, and she was part of the team that helped to save his life. It’s been an honor every day to support our clients and clinicians, and my admiration for them and what they do and how much they give to the community every day will never ever fade.

And similarly, our passionate and talented team at AMN, they have been a constant source of inspiration and learning. We have a purpose at AMN of helping to achieve personal and professional goals. They certainly helped me achieve my personal and professional goals, and it’s been an honor and a privilege to help, in any way, individuals and teams to pursue their goals. We have a very diverse and inclusive culture that I think you know is very deliberate on our part. It makes us unique. It makes us strong. And I know that, that attention to our culture and the importance of diversity and inclusion will continue forward with this leadership team and certainly under Cary’s leadership as well.

We work hard, but we have a heck of a lot of fun along the way, and part of that fun is also reaching out into communities, both near and far, and making sure that we are doing our part to help people outside the walls of our business. And that great work will continue. It’s one of my greatest joys about how AMN has been built is about our culture. And of course, I wouldn’t want to leave out our Board of Directors who have provided many years of guidance and support, and particularly our Chairman, Doug Wheat, who’s been my most important mentor for over 20 years. I would not be the CEO and leader I am today without his guidance. So a huge thanks to all of our directors, current and past.

At AMN, if you were here, you know that we refer to each other and our group as a family, and we take care of each other, professionally, personally through many events, good times challenging times. And I really can’t imagine my life, I don’t want to imagine it, without AMN. I’ve spent more years raising AMN than I have my own kids who are now amazing young adults themselves, forging their way through the world and making an impact. And I want to take a moment to thank them, thank my incredible husband, Scott, my mom and dad, who always support me, put up with me, always showed up for AMN. And we are all in on this amazing mission. It’s been an incredible journey for all of us.

So over the last few weeks, some people have asked me more often if I’m sad to leave AMN after so many years. And of course, I have to say there’s a little bit of sadness in knowing that I won’t get that daily fulfillment. It’s sort of a selfish thing, but I get tremendous fulfillment and inspiration out of working with such a talented, caring group of people. But at the same time, I am bursting with pride. So I can’t help but have a huge smile on my face and in my heart because it’s almost like being that proud dad or mom when you feel that your child is soaring and making a positive impact in this world beyond anything that you could contribute additionally. And I have much to look forward to myself, spending more time with my incredible family.

So I will always be a friend and a supporter of AMN and everyone knows that I will do anything I can to achieve the mission from the sidelines. As proud as I am of AMN today I truly believe our best and brightest days and our greatest impact are in the years to come and it’s in great hands.

And with that, we will open up the call to questions.

Mark Marcon

Mark Marcon

Hey, good afternoon everybody. And first and foremost, Susan, I just want to extend my best wishes and congratulations on an incredible accomplishment in terms of what you have done with AMN. It’s been a pleasure following the company for the last 15, 16 years now and it’s clearly in great shape going forward. And I know that you’re going to continue to do really fantastic things in your future years to help society. So congrats on everything, both in terms of the financial performance but also the societal benefits that the company has provided. Can you talk a little bit, with regards to just the guidance, with regards to the fourth quarter, particularly in terms of Nurse and Allied? It sounds like bill rates are going to actually be a little bit better, down 25% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, if I heard correctly. And we’re basically looking at a 29% sequential decline in terms of the revenue. And so I was wondering, as it relates to that, how much are we thinking? And I meant year-over-year in terms of the 29% decline. We heard that volumes are going to be up. What are some of the things that could cause Nurse and Allied to do a little bit better than what you’re guiding for? I am wondering, there is obviously been a lot of stuff in the media about pediatric respiratory illnesses. There is concerns about the flu. What are some of the potential puts and takes that could make that guidance a little bit conservative? And then a follow-up is basically a little bit more thoughts with regards to how you are thinking about 2023 and raising the guidance to the $4.26 billion and 15.3% EBITDA margins? Thank you.

Jeff Knudson

Jeff Knudson

Landry Seedig

Landry Seedig

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Jeff Knudson

Jeff Knudson

Mark Marcon

Mark Marcon

Jeff Knudson

Jeff Knudson

Operator

Operator

Joanna Gajuk

Hi, good afternoon. Actually, this is Joanna Gajuk filling in for Kevin today. So thanks for taking the question. Susan, again, congratulations. We will definitely miss you on calls and conferences, but hopefully, we will hear from you through different channels this time, I’m sure we will. So, congrats again. And just a question here, so we talked about bill rates. And you mentioned the potential that we’d have another spike in either of the different viruses that are out there could drive higher bill rates, but I guess that will also drive some potentially higher demand. But still, you feel like the solution is here to keep the bill rates slower. So just any comment on the potential higher demand, are you seeing any of this already happening or not yet?

Landry Seedig

Landry Seedig

Now demand for travel nursing and allied, right now, it is much stronger than it was before the pandemic. If you look at it on a year-over-year basis, it is down. This time last year, it was the highest that we had ever seen on record. Of course, the United States is going through one of the biggest surges of COVID at that point. So we continue to just be in this robust demand environment, a couple of areas that would be down a little bit more as you would expect, would be ICU and respiratory. So you would expect that just from where we were in prior year. But then there is some other areas, like therapy as an example, that’s very robust right now. So we’re hearing a lot of cost pressure from our clients, but in the same breath, they still desperately need the staff. And so that’s why we’re seeing the high demand that we are.

Joanna Gajuk

Joanna Gajuk

Kelly Rakowski

Kelly Rakowski

Joanna Gajuk

Joanna Gajuk

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of A.J. Rice of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice

Thanks. Hi, everybody. And best wishes, Susan. I always think about the way you managed the company through the credit crisis of ‘08, ‘09 and the challenges that presented, and how you pivoted and made a number of opportunistic acquisitions in the ensuing years just made AMN the company it is today. And so, congratulations on a great run, when I think about your comments earlier in the year, and as you pointed out, you’ve been probably closer to what’s played out than anybody, providers, etcetera. One of the things I know you guys said earlier in the year is you thought the fourth quarter would be the sort of bottoming out and that you would then maybe return to normalized type of growth or more of traditional backdrop. Is that still your view or, at this point now, maybe we’ve got some more decline in the first 6 months of next year on bill rates, maybe it’s so tight that we will go faster? What is your view on sort of where the market is in terms of normalizing?

Jeff Knudson

Jeff Knudson

A.J. Rice

A.J. Rice

Kelly Rakowski

Kelly Rakowski

And then everywhere in between, as we look to how do they optimize their current staff, not only are they dealing with a shortage but they are also facing new worker preferences. So they have a younger population of nurses that they are employing who have an experience gap to them. They want a different type of flexibility in their work processes. So some of it’s also about how do they meet their needs and change their staffing models; also looking at creating more team-based care, which will create more need in our allied and payer professionals; looking at technology to see how that will augment not only their insights and decision-making and planning but also into the care models, things like virtual care, telehealth that is going to provide maybe some changes in how care is received. All of those areas, our robust portfolio in both those tried and true solutions that we’ve had for years, as well as some of the newer ones we’ve acquired, we’re bringing those to the table as we innovate alongside of our clients and other industry partners. And that’s going to take some time, A.J. Some of those, we can get some short-term support, but some of those are going to be multiyear transformational solutions that they will adopt.

Landry Seedig

Landry Seedig

A.J. Rice

A.J. Rice

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Operator

Operator

Jeff Silber

Jeff Silber

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Jeff Silber

Jeff Silber

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Jeff Silber

Jeff Silber

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Jeff Silber

Jeff Silber

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Jeff Silber

Jeff Silber

Operator

Operator

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Kelly Rakowski

Kelly Rakowski

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

So I’d say we’re very well positioned because of the resources that we have, because of the talent that we have. We’ve been working at this a long time and making investments in our digital forefront. We want it to be scalable. I think one of the things you probably heard, Tobey, with some of the newer companies that have popped up over the last few years, who maybe initially claimed to be all digital, is then they realize, well, maybe it’s not that easy. There actually does need to be somebody who makes sure that the clinician has a license or credentials or whatever it may be. And so it ends up being a little more labor – actually probably a lot more labor intensive than they expect because what they built maybe wasn’t as scalable. So we want to make sure that the investments we’re making match the scale, not only that we are today but where we’re going. We see ourselves as being absolutely on the forefront of digital innovation. We also have more systems that need to be probably integrated into that digital interface. So we’re on a journey, and I’d say we’re very, very well positioned to get there. And we have, again, the talent and the resources. We should be moving faster than anybody else in the market and having a better client and clinician experience than anyone else.

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Operator

Operator

Tim Mulrooney

Tim Mulrooney

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Tim Mulrooney

Tim Mulrooney

Landry Seedig

Landry Seedig

Tim Mulrooney

Tim Mulrooney

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

And we felt that was important to have someone who’s been where we want to go, whether it be new product launches, looking at our enterprise client team and strategy. The team has done a great job of evolving that, but we probably have additional room as we continue to segment our market and think about how we serve clients differently. And just the previous question around digital, how do we think about digital staffing versus a more full-service staffing, so having someone like her who has already gone through a transformation like that where she helped rationalize a variety of global tech platforms and created scale and really went through a digital transformation for both clients and their customers was, I think, an important feather in her cap because it’s very critical to our strategy. And as much as we have a terrific team, I think a fresh perspective on how someone who comes from a human capital and talent industry would approach things outside of direct healthcare is, I think, really a valuable experience for us.

Tim Mulrooney

Got it.

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Operator

Operator

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

