PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 11/11 11/28 0.46 0.485 5.43% 1.20% 18 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 11/17 11/30 0.39 0.4 2.56% 11.06% 11 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 12/15 1/10 0.185 0.2 8.11% 2.28% 11 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 11/10 11/23 0.2729 0.2784 2.02% 2.13% 30 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 11/17 12/2 0.905 0.915 1.10% 6.79% 11 CDW Corporation (CDW) 11/23 12/9 0.5 0.59 18.00% 1.37% 10 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 11/17 12/2 0.065 0.07 7.69% 0.61% 8 ConocoPhillips (COP) 11/14 12/1 0.46 0.51 10.87% 1.54% 6 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 11/28 12/9 0.31 0.36 16.13% 1.24% 7 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 11/10 12/9 0.515 0.52 0.97% 2.33% 66 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 1/13 1/31 0.75 0.825 10.00% 2.32% 6 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 11/17 12/20 0.5725 0.6125 6.99% 3.91% 18 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/15 12/30 0.44 0.45 2.27% 4.56% 11 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 11/23 12/9 1.18 1.24 5.08% 2.03% 11 MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/14 11/22 0.705 0.775 9.93% 9.10% 10 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 12/15 1/4 0.625 0.65 4.00% 4.09% 9 Service Corporation International (SCI) 12/14 12/30 0.25 0.27 8.00% 1.55% 12 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 11/18 12/9 1.42 1.62 14.08% 2.83% 13 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 12/7 12/22 0.65 0.7 7.69% 4.44% 7 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 12/15 1/4 0.29 0.295 1.72% 1.31% 20 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 11/15 12/1 0.23 0.255 10.87% 0.75% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 7 (Ex-Div 11/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 11/23 0.2 30.08 2.66% 10 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 11/23 0.11 9.23 4.77% 7 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 12/1 0.22 53.27 1.65% 5 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 11/23 0.13 15.81 3.29% 9 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 11/23 0.79 113.76 2.78% 12 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 11/16 0.34 34.62 3.93% 12 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 11/23 0.28 100.5 1.11% 12 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 11/16 0.19 215.59 0.35% 30 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 11/23 0.25 22.19 4.51% 12 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 8 (Ex-Div 11/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 12/9 0.83 89.57 3.71% 13 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 11/25 0.3 34.67 3.46% 12 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 11/25 0.135 13.39 4.03% 5 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 11/21 0.2 30.88 2.59% 8 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 11/25 0.445 35.29 5.04% 8 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 12/2 0.1375 18.35 3.00% 23 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 12/1 0.205 33.23 2.47% 30 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 12/9 0.52 89.09 2.33% 66 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 11/30 0.81 158.69 2.04% 13 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 11/20 0.23 39.93 2.30% 10 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/2 1.03 207.85 1.98% 12 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 11/25 0.15 28.77 2.09% 7 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 12/10 1.65 136.96 4.82% 27 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 11/18 0.42 199.06 0.84% 13 Masco Corporation (MAS) 11/28 0.28 43.55 2.57% 9 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 12/1 0.31 70.1 1.77% 11 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 11/28 0.2 33 2.42% 8 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/30 1.25 460.91 1.08% 9 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 11/21 0.061 11.49 2.12% 8 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 11/25 0.28 30.29 3.70% 20 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 11/18 0.3 28.92 4.15% 12 Pool Corporation (POOL) 11/23 1 292.62 1.37% 12 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 12/12 0.62 115.46 2.15% 51 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/15 0.44 210.89 0.83% 11 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 12/9 0.21 49.06 1.71% 5 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 11/25 0.125 16.93 2.95% 10 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11/25 0.53 91.86 2.31% 13 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 11/30 0.021962 6.16 1.43% 6 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 12/1 1.02 149.38 2.73% 25 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 12/9 0.49 58.01 3.38% 40 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 11/18 0.5 90.11 2.22% 11 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 11/30 0.05 4.07 4.91% 7 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 12/1 0.52 43.66 4.76% 12 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 11/25 0.22 33.23 2.65% 10 Visa Inc. (V) 12/1 0.45 196.98 0.91% 15 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 12/2 0.19 153.38 0.50% 6 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 11/25 0.34 93.25 1.46% 9 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 12/1 0.287 44.21 2.60% 30 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 11/17 0.41 49.76 3.30% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 9 (Ex-Div 11/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 11/28 0.485 161.64 1.20% 18 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 11/23 0.2784 52.27 2.13% 30 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 12/5 0.38 481.1 0.32% 14 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 11/29 0.55 59.31 3.71% 13 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/1 1.07 110.72 3.87% 8 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 11/25 0.905 60.17 6.02% 8 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 11/21 0.18 23.75 3.03% 7 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 12/1 1.72 593.64 1.16% 51 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 11/29 0.28 49.96 2.24% 6 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 11/29 0.3 34.06 3.52% 6 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 11/21 0.29 27.77 4.18% 7 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 11/28 0.9 155.5 2.32% 10 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 11/28 0.37 88.74 1.67% 9 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 12/2 1.33 298.88 1.78% 66 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12/12 1.18 247.43 1.91% 13 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 12/1 1.52 165.69 3.67% 13 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 11/28 0.39 52.41 2.98% 8 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 12/1 0.7275 91.39 3.18% 19 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 10 (Ex-Div 11/11)

None

Friday Nov 11 (Ex-Div 11/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 12/15 0.24 120.99 0.79% 10 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11/30 0.34 125.72 1.08% 13 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 12/1 0.65 55.28 4.70% 12 American States Water Company (AWR) 12/1 0.3975 88.92 1.79% 68 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 12/2 0.43 106.83 1.61% 11 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 11/25 0.54 106.01 2.04% 18 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 12/1 0.2625 71.4 1.47% 26 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 12/1 0.4 42.27 3.79% 6 ConocoPhillips (COP) 12/1 0.51 132.32 1.54% 6 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 12/15 1.15 410.64 1.12% 40 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 12/1 0.86 CAD 40.2 6.33% 26 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 11/30 0.33 95.43 1.38% 7 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 11/30 0.14 68.75 0.81% 9 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/9 0.175 27.75 2.52% 50 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 12/1 1.3 328.03 1.59% 13 The Kroger Co. (KR) 12/1 0.26 46.4 2.24% 17 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 12/9 0.98 357.41 1.10% 8 MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/22 0.775 34.07 9.10% 10 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 12/10 0.46 131.71 1.40% 51 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 12/1 0.62 80.9 3.07% 9 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 12/9 0.4125 55.74 2.96% 9 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11/29 0.8 142.99 2.24% 14 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 12/1 0.3 93.17 1.29% 9 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 11/30 0.21 50.23 1.67% 11 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 12/1 0.62 70.36 3.52% 16 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 12/5 0.4 170.15 0.94% 9 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 12/12 0.48 37.07 5.18% 47 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 12/9 0.91 112.31 3.24% 40 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/10 0.23 0.7% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 11/14 0.24 4.2% Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 11/14 1.62 2.3% Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 11/9 0.22 1.9% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 11/10 0.37 3.5% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 11/14 0.25 2.8% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/14 0.23 4.2% Celanese Corporation (CE) 11/14 0.7 3.0% The Clorox Company (CLX) 11/10 1.18 3.4% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 11/10 0.9 0.7% Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/14 0.775 5.4% Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 11/10 0.99 7.2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 11/14 0.475 7.6% First Republic Bank (FRC) 11/10 0.27 0.9% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 11/10 1.26 2.0% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 11/10 0.24 2.3% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 11/14 0.5627 7.9% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/14 0.12 2.6% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 11/9 0.61 1.0% Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 11/14 0.22 3.8% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 11/10 0.26 0.6% Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 11/9 0.49 0.6% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 11/8 1.64 6.1% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 11/14 1.0475 8.1% NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 11/14 0.7875 4.1% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 11/10 0.5 1.5% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 11/14 0.2 5.3% PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 11/10 0.3475 3.0% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 11/8 0.1525 7.2% 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 11/10 0.32 2.2% Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 11/9 0.45 2.3% Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 11/10 0.25 1.7% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.