The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
11/11
|
11/28
|
0.46
|
0.485
|
5.43%
|
1.20%
|
18
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
11/17
|
11/30
|
0.39
|
0.4
|
2.56%
|
11.06%
|
11
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
12/15
|
1/10
|
0.185
|
0.2
|
8.11%
|
2.28%
|
11
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/10
|
11/23
|
0.2729
|
0.2784
|
2.02%
|
2.13%
|
30
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
11/17
|
12/2
|
0.905
|
0.915
|
1.10%
|
6.79%
|
11
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
11/23
|
12/9
|
0.5
|
0.59
|
18.00%
|
1.37%
|
10
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
11/17
|
12/2
|
0.065
|
0.07
|
7.69%
|
0.61%
|
8
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
11/14
|
12/1
|
0.46
|
0.51
|
10.87%
|
1.54%
|
6
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
11/28
|
12/9
|
0.31
|
0.36
|
16.13%
|
1.24%
|
7
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
11/10
|
12/9
|
0.515
|
0.52
|
0.97%
|
2.33%
|
66
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
1/13
|
1/31
|
0.75
|
0.825
|
10.00%
|
2.32%
|
6
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
11/17
|
12/20
|
0.5725
|
0.6125
|
6.99%
|
3.91%
|
18
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
12/15
|
12/30
|
0.44
|
0.45
|
2.27%
|
4.56%
|
11
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
11/23
|
12/9
|
1.18
|
1.24
|
5.08%
|
2.03%
|
11
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
11/14
|
11/22
|
0.705
|
0.775
|
9.93%
|
9.10%
|
10
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
12/15
|
1/4
|
0.625
|
0.65
|
4.00%
|
4.09%
|
9
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
12/14
|
12/30
|
0.25
|
0.27
|
8.00%
|
1.55%
|
12
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
11/18
|
12/9
|
1.42
|
1.62
|
14.08%
|
2.83%
|
13
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
12/7
|
12/22
|
0.65
|
0.7
|
7.69%
|
4.44%
|
7
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
12/15
|
1/4
|
0.29
|
0.295
|
1.72%
|
1.31%
|
20
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
11/15
|
12/1
|
0.23
|
0.255
|
10.87%
|
0.75%
|
13
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Nov 7 (Ex-Div 11/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
11/23
|
0.2
|
30.08
|
2.66%
|
10
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
11/23
|
0.11
|
9.23
|
4.77%
|
7
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
12/1
|
0.22
|
53.27
|
1.65%
|
5
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
11/23
|
0.13
|
15.81
|
3.29%
|
9
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
11/23
|
0.79
|
113.76
|
2.78%
|
12
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
11/16
|
0.34
|
34.62
|
3.93%
|
12
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
11/23
|
0.28
|
100.5
|
1.11%
|
12
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
11/16
|
0.19
|
215.59
|
0.35%
|
30
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
11/23
|
0.25
|
22.19
|
4.51%
|
12
Tuesday Nov 8 (Ex-Div 11/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
12/9
|
0.83
|
89.57
|
3.71%
|
13
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
11/25
|
0.3
|
34.67
|
3.46%
|
12
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
11/25
|
0.135
|
13.39
|
4.03%
|
5
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
11/21
|
0.2
|
30.88
|
2.59%
|
8
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
11/25
|
0.445
|
35.29
|
5.04%
|
8
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
12/2
|
0.1375
|
18.35
|
3.00%
|
23
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
12/1
|
0.205
|
33.23
|
2.47%
|
30
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
12/9
|
0.52
|
89.09
|
2.33%
|
66
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
11/30
|
0.81
|
158.69
|
2.04%
|
13
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
11/20
|
0.23
|
39.93
|
2.30%
|
10
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
12/2
|
1.03
|
207.85
|
1.98%
|
12
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
11/25
|
0.15
|
28.77
|
2.09%
|
7
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
12/10
|
1.65
|
136.96
|
4.82%
|
27
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
11/18
|
0.42
|
199.06
|
0.84%
|
13
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
11/28
|
0.28
|
43.55
|
2.57%
|
9
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
12/1
|
0.31
|
70.1
|
1.77%
|
11
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
11/28
|
0.2
|
33
|
2.42%
|
8
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
11/30
|
1.25
|
460.91
|
1.08%
|
9
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
11/21
|
0.061
|
11.49
|
2.12%
|
8
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
11/25
|
0.28
|
30.29
|
3.70%
|
20
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
11/18
|
0.3
|
28.92
|
4.15%
|
12
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
11/23
|
1
|
292.62
|
1.37%
|
12
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
12/12
|
0.62
|
115.46
|
2.15%
|
51
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
12/15
|
0.44
|
210.89
|
0.83%
|
11
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
12/9
|
0.21
|
49.06
|
1.71%
|
5
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
11/25
|
0.125
|
16.93
|
2.95%
|
10
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
11/25
|
0.53
|
91.86
|
2.31%
|
13
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
11/30
|
0.021962
|
6.16
|
1.43%
|
6
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
12/1
|
1.02
|
149.38
|
2.73%
|
25
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
12/9
|
0.49
|
58.01
|
3.38%
|
40
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
11/18
|
0.5
|
90.11
|
2.22%
|
11
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
11/30
|
0.05
|
4.07
|
4.91%
|
7
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
12/1
|
0.52
|
43.66
|
4.76%
|
12
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
11/25
|
0.22
|
33.23
|
2.65%
|
10
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
12/1
|
0.45
|
196.98
|
0.91%
|
15
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
12/2
|
0.19
|
153.38
|
0.50%
|
6
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
11/25
|
0.34
|
93.25
|
1.46%
|
9
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
12/1
|
0.287
|
44.21
|
2.60%
|
30
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
11/17
|
0.41
|
49.76
|
3.30%
|
10
Wednesday Nov 9 (Ex-Div 11/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
11/28
|
0.485
|
161.64
|
1.20%
|
18
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/23
|
0.2784
|
52.27
|
2.13%
|
30
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
12/5
|
0.38
|
481.1
|
0.32%
|
14
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
11/29
|
0.55
|
59.31
|
3.71%
|
13
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
12/1
|
1.07
|
110.72
|
3.87%
|
8
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
11/25
|
0.905
|
60.17
|
6.02%
|
8
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
11/21
|
0.18
|
23.75
|
3.03%
|
7
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
12/1
|
1.72
|
593.64
|
1.16%
|
51
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
11/29
|
0.28
|
49.96
|
2.24%
|
6
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
11/29
|
0.3
|
34.06
|
3.52%
|
6
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
11/21
|
0.29
|
27.77
|
4.18%
|
7
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
11/28
|
0.9
|
155.5
|
2.32%
|
10
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
11/28
|
0.37
|
88.74
|
1.67%
|
9
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
12/2
|
1.33
|
298.88
|
1.78%
|
66
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
12/12
|
1.18
|
247.43
|
1.91%
|
13
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
12/1
|
1.52
|
165.69
|
3.67%
|
13
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
11/28
|
0.39
|
52.41
|
2.98%
|
8
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
12/1
|
0.7275
|
91.39
|
3.18%
|
19
Thursday Nov 10 (Ex-Div 11/11)
None
Friday Nov 11 (Ex-Div 11/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
12/15
|
0.24
|
120.99
|
0.79%
|
10
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
11/30
|
0.34
|
125.72
|
1.08%
|
13
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
12/1
|
0.65
|
55.28
|
4.70%
|
12
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
12/1
|
0.3975
|
88.92
|
1.79%
|
68
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
12/2
|
0.43
|
106.83
|
1.61%
|
11
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
11/25
|
0.54
|
106.01
|
2.04%
|
18
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
12/1
|
0.2625
|
71.4
|
1.47%
|
26
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
12/1
|
0.4
|
42.27
|
3.79%
|
6
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
12/1
|
0.51
|
132.32
|
1.54%
|
6
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
12/15
|
1.15
|
410.64
|
1.12%
|
40
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
12/1
|
0.86 CAD
|
40.2
|
6.33%
|
26
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
11/30
|
0.33
|
95.43
|
1.38%
|
7
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
11/30
|
0.14
|
68.75
|
0.81%
|
9
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
12/9
|
0.175
|
27.75
|
2.52%
|
50
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
12/1
|
1.3
|
328.03
|
1.59%
|
13
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
12/1
|
0.26
|
46.4
|
2.24%
|
17
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
12/9
|
0.98
|
357.41
|
1.10%
|
8
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
11/22
|
0.775
|
34.07
|
9.10%
|
10
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
12/10
|
0.46
|
131.71
|
1.40%
|
51
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
12/1
|
0.62
|
80.9
|
3.07%
|
9
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
12/9
|
0.4125
|
55.74
|
2.96%
|
9
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
11/29
|
0.8
|
142.99
|
2.24%
|
14
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
12/1
|
0.3
|
93.17
|
1.29%
|
9
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
11/30
|
0.21
|
50.23
|
1.67%
|
11
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
12/1
|
0.62
|
70.36
|
3.52%
|
16
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
12/5
|
0.4
|
170.15
|
0.94%
|
9
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
12/12
|
0.48
|
37.07
|
5.18%
|
47
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
12/9
|
0.91
|
112.31
|
3.24%
|
40
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
11/10
|
0.23
|
0.7%
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
11/14
|
0.24
|
4.2%
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
11/14
|
1.62
|
2.3%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
11/9
|
0.22
|
1.9%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
11/10
|
0.37
|
3.5%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
11/14
|
0.25
|
2.8%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
11/14
|
0.23
|
4.2%
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
11/14
|
0.7
|
3.0%
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
11/10
|
1.18
|
3.4%
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
11/10
|
0.9
|
0.7%
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
11/14
|
0.775
|
5.4%
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
11/10
|
0.99
|
7.2%
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
11/14
|
0.475
|
7.6%
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
11/10
|
0.27
|
0.9%
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
11/10
|
1.26
|
2.0%
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
11/10
|
0.24
|
2.3%
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
11/14
|
0.5627
|
7.9%
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
11/14
|
0.12
|
2.6%
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
11/9
|
0.61
|
1.0%
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
11/14
|
0.22
|
3.8%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
11/10
|
0.26
|
0.6%
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
11/9
|
0.49
|
0.6%
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
11/8
|
1.64
|
6.1%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
11/14
|
1.0475
|
8.1%
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/14
|
0.7875
|
4.1%
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
11/10
|
0.5
|
1.5%
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
11/14
|
0.2
|
5.3%
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
11/10
|
0.3475
|
3.0%
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
11/8
|
0.1525
|
7.2%
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
11/10
|
0.32
|
2.2%
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
11/9
|
0.45
|
2.3%
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
11/10
|
0.25
|
1.7%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAH, IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
