The Stock Market: The Federal Reserve Dilemma

Nov. 05, 2022 10:28 PM ET
Summary

  • The volatility of the stock market continues and the focus of much of the investment community remains upon the Federal Reserve.
  • Stock prices rise on "bear market rallies" but then collapse again as Fed chair Jerome Powell continues to argue against any Fed easing in the near future.
  • So, the Federal Reserve is dominating the scene.
  • But, investors need to remember that over the past three years or so, the Fed has pumped massive amounts of cash into the financial system.
  • The implication here is that the Fed will play a major role in any movement forward, and the role may not be painless.

concept of bear stock market. recession time

BernardaSv

Katie Martin has produced a very interesting article in the Financial Times that I think puts the actions in the stock market of the previous six months or so into a better perspective.

Ms. Martin incorporates her discussion within the context of "bear market rallies."

In the previous six months or so, the U.S. stock market has experienced several rallies.

The rallies have always ended with a following decline.

The overall movement in the market, consequently, was down.

S&P 500 Stock Index

Standard & Poors 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve )

As can be seen in the chart, the stock market just went through another "rally" followed by a fall.

This movement, Ms. Martin writes, "can be painful."

They may just turn out to be "head=fake moments."

She attributes all this volatility to the fact that "some investors" grabbed the wrong end of the stick from comments by Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell...."

Where Is The Economics In All Of This?

"Where is the economics in all of this?" you may ask.

Well, that is a very good question.

And, this is what I have been writing about all summer and into the fall.

The "market" seems to be responding primarily to Jay Powell and what they perceive the Federal Reserve to be doing.

Look at this past week.

On Wednesday, investors believed that the Federal Reserve would raise its policy rate of interest by 75 basis points.

At 2:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon, the Fed announced that the Federal Open Market Committee had raised its policy rate by 75 basis points.

But, what happened around this change?

The Fed "raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points again, as expected, and Powell did suggest further rate rises might be smaller."

Stock prices rose!

"But, he also pulled the step ladder from under climbing stocks by saying rates would probably end up at a higher place at the end of this process than previously thought," Ms. Martin writes.

Stock prices fell.

And, there you have it.

No economics.

Just Federal Reserve talk.

And, this is where we are as far as the stock market is concerned.

The Lesson

When we move into a period when almost all of the attention of investors is on the Federal Reserve, we are in a place we should not be.

Early in my career, I learned that when the focus in on the Fed, something is wrong. The Fed has lost control of things and investors don't know what to do.

Here, we have the story of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the recession that followed it and the "fear" within the Federal Reserve that they could not let things get "out of hand." The Fed could not allow a financial collapse and so it poured mountains of liquidity into the financial markets and the "collapse" was avoided.

Now, what do we do with the "mountains of liquidity" that remain within the financial system.

Oh, and by-the-way, we are now experiencing fairly rapid inflation that has resulted from all this liquidity being around.

Whoa! We have too much liquidity hanging around from the Covid-19 threat and, now, we have too much inflation hanging around from all the liquidity that has been pumped into the financial system, what do we do?

So, the Fed continues to hold monetary conditions tight, inflation comes down, and now the stock market actually does have reason to rise.

Currently, what is the underlying fear moving forward?

Ms. Martin answers that .

"Asset managers have a huge amount of financial firepower stashed away in cash that they are itching to deploy. that means that when the real recovery does start, it will be dramatic and lasting."

"October appears to have provided yet another mirage. It is worth exercising extreme caution next time around too."

In other words, we still may not be out of the financial strains creating earlier by the Federal Reserve.

That is, the emphasis will continue to be focused upon the Federal Reserve and what it is going to do, and not on the underlying economic conditions.

The Federal Reserve has created this dilemma. One way or another the Federal Reserve is going to have to get itself out of the headlines.

This, however, could be very painful.

This article was written by

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

