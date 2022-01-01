Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) is a large midstream company focused heavily on the Permian Basin along with numerous other midstream assets. The company stands to benefit from news of the Permian Basin's production recovery as the field stands to become the largest producing oil field in the world and surpass its prior production records.
As we'll see throughout this article, Plains All American is an impressive company that stands to be a unique addition for any portfolio.
The company had strong financial performance for the quarter, highlighting its strength.
The company had more than $600 million in adjusted EBITDA in the quarter with its guidance raised to $2.45 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company's leverage is below its target with its leverage ratio at 3.7x and the long-term fundamentals of the basins where the company operates remain strong, at least in its key basins.
The company continues to see long-term demand for energy security as key to its businesses and continues to invest. The company has a multi-year framework for continuing to invest which it expects to generate substantial FCF for investors. Financially, the $8.7 billion company, with a dividend yield of just under 7% expects a 265% coverage ratio and $1.5 billion in DCF.
As a midstream toll operator, the company's success is dependent on volume growth of its business.
The company saw 7.6 million barrels / day in volumes for the quarter, with 5.6 million barrels / day in Permian volumes. Permian volume growth contributed to 100% of the company's overall volume growth. That volume growth is expected to accelerate with volume growth of almost 500 thousand barrels / day going into the 4Q 2022.
Supported by Permian volume growth the company has adjusted its guidance. As long as the company has spare capacity, Permian volumes can be expected to continue improving. That will continue to improve the company's YoY cash flow.
The company's improving business is expected to enable it to continue improving its asset portfolio and improve shareholder returns.
The company has worked to improve its maintenance capital spending, impressive given the current inflationary environment. The company's maintenance capital is expected to be just over $200 million for the year. At the same time, the company is going to continue investing in growth capital, cash it can comfortably afford, to the tune of just under $300 million / year.
The company has toned down its capital spending significantly, similar to other midstream companies, freeing up cash to return to shareholders while enabling growth to continue.
Putting this all together, Plains All American will be able to generate substantial shareholder returns.
The company's anticipated 2023 dividend is $1.07 / share. That's a dividend yield of almost 8.6%, a dividend that the company can comfortably afford. From that point the company expects $0.15 / unit annual growth while maintaining 160% coverage, a dividend growth rate that it can continue to afford.
It's important to highlight that that means those who invest today can have a 10% yield on their investment by 2025. As the company continues to improve its financial position its options should free up. The company's total debt has declined from just under $11.4 billion to just over $9.3 billion a $2 billion reduction.
The company's interest rate is affordable, but in a high inflationary environment, we'd like to see the company reduce it faster. Overall, we expect the company to continue generating substantial shareholder returns.
The largest risk to the thesis for Plains All American is the company's volumes. The company's volumes are dependent on demand in the oil market which has remained strong recently. However, that can change, and long-term, with a shift to renewables, it will change. The company's adjustments to these changes could hurt its returns substantially.
Plains All American is a mid-size oil company with a market capitalization of just under $9 billion. The company has a dividend yield of just under 7%, with its strong recent recovery, however, it remains well below the prices just a few years ago for the company. The company's dividend is comfortably affordable with a strong coverage ratio.
The company is continuing to invest in growth. Additionally, the company's debt has reached its targets, with just over $9 billion in long-term comfortably affordable debt. With $1.5 billion in annual DCF, we'd like to see the company spend hundreds of millions of reduce its debt and interest expenses further in an expensive market.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)