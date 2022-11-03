HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Rick Hermanns

Thank you for joining us for today’s call. To begin, I’ll provide an overview of the financial and strategic highlights for the quarter, then David will share more details surrounding our third quarter results. This was a very strong quarter for us in which we saw continued revenue growth. Franchise royalties increased 13.7% to $7.4 million, excluding acquisitions made in 2022, royalty growth was 7.3%.

Staffing revenue from owned locations was $1.5 million. Gross profit increased 19.7% to $8.2 million compared to $6.9 million in the prior year period, and we continued to drive very strong profitability in the business with net income from continuing operations increasing 29.9% to $4.1 million or $0.30 per diluted share.

We also reported adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million up from $5.3 million in the prior year period. I’d also like to point out that for the first nine months of 2022, we’ve reported adjusted EBITDA of $17.8 million, up 86% from $9.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. This growth really starts to demonstrate the magnitude and success of the growth strategy we are executing.

Multiple factors drove our strong performance for the quarter. First, our franchise locations continue to perform well. A key component of our model is supporting our franchisees as they build out their own businesses. For example, our franchise expansion incentive program helps with startup costs by providing existing franchisees with credits on the royalty fees they pay for existing offices, freeing franchises from financial constraints and giving them access to growth capital empowers their organic growth. We also eliminate two of the highest cost barriers for franchisee – franchise expansion, capital and worker’s comp.

Second, we continue to benefit – we continue to see the benefit of the strategic diversification of our geographical coverage and end markets. The three acquisitions we consummated in Q1 significantly advanced this strategy. We have substantially expanded our geographical and industry coverage and now have a foothold and a majority of all the segments of the $168 billion staffing and recruiting marketplace.

Third, the current economic backdrop of rising wages and labor shortages continues to be a favorable demand factor for our franchisees, in contrast to the experience of some others in our – in that our industry have reported. As we all know, interest rates and inflation continue to rise by utilizing HireQuest, companies are reducing the costs of permanent hiring while gaining access to quality workers in a supply-constrained environment.

Fourth, the team here has been – has become quite adept at executing and integrating acquisitions. Our recent Happy Faces deal at the end of the quarter is an excellent example of our strategy to add new franchisees and locations and our flexibility to ensure the best and most aligned outcome for all parties by joining forces with our existing at Atlanta Snelling franchise, Happy Faces and its owner benefit from the strength and support that HireQuest brings to the Snelling franchise system while remaining an independent provider of staffing services. Happy Faces generated over $14 million in sales in 2021, and we’re excited to help them in their next stage of growth as a Snelling franchisee.

With that, I’ll pass it on to our CFO, David Burnett for a closer look at our third quarter results. David?

David Burnett

Thank you, Rick, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. As Rick mentioned, gross profit for the third quarter was $8.2 million compared to $6.9 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 19.7%. Our gross profit is comprised of three components. Franchise royalties, which is our primary source of revenue, service revenue, which is generated from fees for various optional services and interest charge to our franchisees on overdue accounts and third is growth staffing revenue from own locations, net of direct staffing costs for those locations.

Franchise royalties and service revenue are derived from our franchise base. From time to time, we may have own location staffing revenue typically from acquired businesses that are not converted to franchises. Franchise royalties for the quarter were $7.4 million, compared to $6.5 million last year, an increase of 13.7%.

In addition to the contribution from acquired locations, royalties from our existing franchises saw a strong growth of 15.4% during the third quarter. System-wide sales for the quarter were $123.2 million, compared to $101.9 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 21%. Excluding acquisitions made in 2022, system-wide sales increased 13.1%. System-wide sales include sales at all offices, whether owned and operated by us or our franchisees.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $2.4 million or 1.9% of system-wide sales compared to $3 million or 3% of system-wide sales in the same quarter last year. The decrease in SG&A was driven by a $982,000 third quarter benefit and net workers’ compensation expense.

During this quarter, we reduced our reserves based on recent claims resolution and experience. Most of this benefit relates to the Snelling workers’ compensation reserves assumed at the time of acquisition that are now in runoff mode. This decrease was offset by a net increase in compensation expense of $557,000, which includes additional headcount to keep pace with growth in system-wide sales.

Income tax expense for the quarter was approximately $946,000, an effective tax rate of 18.6%. This was over double the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021, which was 9.2%. Income tax expenses generally calculated by forecasting a full year effective tax rate and applying that rate to year-to-date ordinary income. The lower rate for last year was a result of the large non-taxable bargain purchase gain recognized in 2021 after the Snelling acquisition.

Our normal effective tax rate is expected to be in the 15% to 20% range and will fluctuate based on significant permanent items like the work opportunity tax credit. Net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $4.1 million or $0.30 per basic and diluted share compared to net income from continuing operations of $3.2 million in the third quarter last year or $0.24 cents per basic share and $0.23 per diluted share. Net income from discontinued operations, which is the available for sale franchise that we are currently operating contributed another $0.01 per share in the quarter.

This quarter we generated adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million compared with $5.3 million in the third quarter of last year. We believe adjusted EBITDA is a relevant metric for us due to the size of non-cash operating expenses running through our income statement. Adjusted EBITDA is also exclusive of acquisition related charges. A detailed reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income is provided – pardon me, is provided in our latest 10-Q, which we plan on filing later this evening.

Moving on now to the balance sheet and cash flow. Our current assets at September 30, 2022 were $50.9 million compared to $42 million at December 31, 2021. Current assets at September 30 included $1.5 million of cash and $45.7 million of net accounts receivable. While current assets at December 31, 2021 included $1.3 million of cash and $38.2 million of net accounts receivable. Our current liabilities at September 30, 2022 were $25.6 million resulting in net working capital of 25.3 million. At December 31, 2021, net working capital was $20.5 million.

At the end of the third quarter, we had approximately $26.1 million in availability under our credit facility even after the three acquisitions completed earlier this year and the growth since then. We believe that this facility combined with our existing cash flow from operations, continues to provide us with the flexibility and room for both organic growth as well as the capacity to capitalize on potential future acquisitions.

Since the facility was finalized in the second quarter of 2021, we have closed five acquisitions with aggregate consideration of $27.1 million and finished the third quarter with a modest balance of $2.2 million on the credit facility and $1.2 million in seller financing. We have paid a regular quarterly dividend since the third quarter of 2020, continuing that pattern, we paid a $0.06 per common share dividend on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 1. We expect to continue to pay a dividend including the fourth quarter subject to the Board’s discretion.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Rick for some closing comments. Rick?

Rick Hermanns

Thanks, David. Our solid third quarter was very telling of the strengths across our business and the success we’ve seen in acquiring companies that significantly broadened the scope of our offerings. I would like to thank our team, our franchisees, and their workers for the continued excellence demonstrated throughout the quarter, especially given the unusual economic environment we are all currently facing. We have a long established history, and this is not the first time we have experienced economic uncertainty. I am confident we are well positioned to handle any challenges that may come. As always, we remain focused on providing unparalleled support for our dedicated team of franchisees.

With that, I’ll now open the line to questions. Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] And your first question today is coming from Mike Baker from D.A. Davidson. Mike, your line is live. Please go ahead.

Mike Baker

Okay. So a couple questions. One, just – how would you characterize your results, sales, gross profit, EBITDA relative to your internal expectations? What I’m getting at is, there are estimates out there, they’re my estimates the only one with estimates, I do my best job to project. My numbers are a little bit higher than yours. But what’s more important I think is how the results were relative to your own internal expectations rather than my estimates.

Rick Hermanns

So I appreciate the question, Mike. So I would say a couple of things is, one, the sales really were not significantly different than what – really than what I would’ve expected. And I realize, I – historically, we offer – and we kind of look at a bit more of an increase in sales in the third quarter, because of the prominence of HQD, HireQuest Direct. That division tends to be more seasonal than our Snelling division and also now with Northbound.

And so part of that, your expectations weren’t necessarily probably as wrong based on history as much as we’re just more influenced now by Snelling. But if you look at the billings by sort of individual week, they’re – they were definitely well within our expectations.

And as far as EBITDA, I would also say that they were pretty much within our expectations, frankly, every quarter has – always has a number of sort of adjustments, both positive and negative. And I would say that this was one of those quarters where it was probably kind of balanced. There were a few things that maybe I wasn’t expecting, and there were a couple of both ways. And so I would say that it was a fairly indicative quarter. The one thing I will admit that took me by surprise, and this is just me not being a tax accountant, was the increase in the effective tax rate. Otherwise, we’ve probably hit almost exactly where I would’ve expected.

Mike Baker

Okay. That makes sense. I appreciate that. I wanted to ask you, I always like to ask, you were in a – it’s very confusing employment situation, I think everyone keeps expecting employment to go down, but the unemployment rate is still very low. It looks like everyone’s still hire people, yet we’re hearing about all these layoffs and freezes. You’re in a unique position, I think, to help us understand what’s going on in the labor market in general. So if you could give us your insights into labor in general, and then if we do go into a recession, what do you expect to happen and how does that impact your business?

Rick Hermanns

So those are a lot of good questions, and I’ll do my best to answer all of them, hopefully. It’s interesting that different – this was true the pandemic, and it’s true throughout, I guess, basically throughout the history isstates each region tends to have a different effect. So some areas in the country do better than others in a recession. I found it interesting, for example, our – probably our closest competitor would be TrueBlue’s PeopleReady division. And I was interested in seeing that, for example, for their Q3, their PeopleReady division was down 4%, whereas even excluding our acquisitions from the past year, we were actually up 7.3%. I think it was 7.3%. It was reported that maybe it was 9%. Anyway, so we did significantly better than PeopleReady.

Now, I don’t – I’d like to say that that’s partially because of a validation of our franchise model, but they’re also heavier in certain other markets. I would say – so with that caveat that we really haven’t seen, certainly not in the third quarter any real slowdown to speak of in any market. For us, it’s – even the last unemployment numbers, you’re still holding it 3.5%. So it’s a very strong employment market as far as our customers are. I would say that part of that might be in why we haven’t maybe experienced the slowdown that’s being spoken of is we really don’t do a lot of business with, let’s say, certain large e-commerce companies that you’re seeing some of the larger layoffs with as an example.

And so I think that we’ve – I mean, even let’s say a FedEx or something like that, like we’re not – we’re really not very heavily exposed, certainly not directly to those companies. So maybe some of the companies that were – whose results were really jacked up by the pandemic, we – certainly, we need to get the benefit of their upswing, but we’re also now not maybe getting hammered by sort of their numbers dropping back to more historical normative numbers.

So that said, I will say the third quarter probably – not probably, definitely represents the last quarter that had, let’s say, pandemic influence to it. Meaning, part of our organic growth was the result of a weaker Q3 2021. And with – but at Q4 of last year, we pretty much had – there were no really lingering pandemic effects anymore.

So we’re basically at fair comparisons at that point. And so I wouldn’t – I would say that the numbers are probably – fourth quarter will be – will give a pretty good indication of maybe where the economy is, at least for us. I would say that we’re obviously almost – we’re at least more than a third of the way through the quarter. And I would simply say that to this point, we’ve still been – our numbers have been holding up well. So we are not really seeing it, again, part of it might just be to the mix of our numbers. That said, a decrease in a significant pullback in the economy is not helpful to us. I’m not going to – I’m certainly not going to pretend that I’ve always said that a recession is bad for our business, it’s bad for our franchisees, it’s bad for our clients, and thus, it’s bad for us.

However, with that said, I do believe, it’s sort of interesting, the old saying where people who are ignorant of history are doomed to repeat it, sort of comes into this where I personally have led my company through four different recessions already. And frankly, each one is a little bit different. And I think that for the longer term, I say the longer term, I mean, whether we’re in a recession a year from now, six months from now or five years from now, is that I think that the company – the country is undergoing a fundamental shift in demographics that will significantly impact the staffing industry overall. And by that, I mean that when you look at labor participation rates, they’ve dropped significantly, which is part of the reason we’ve – well, I believe we’ve maintained such a low unemployment rate is simply the number of people who are just no longer working. Basically, people who took early retirement, there was also an ad in the – an article in the Wall Street Journal maybe a month ago.

And it discussed how there’s an abnormally high number of 20 to 35 year old young men, who aren’t working at all. They’re living in their – they’re living with their parents and they’re not working. And so that will create probably a bit of an environment that we’re not used to in a recession. Hopefully, that might be wishful thinking, but I just know that there is a real shortage still out there of quality workers. And I think that therefore demand for our services will remain higher than what they otherwise were not back in the 1980s or the 1990s when there were huge numbers of baby boomers that were in their sort of prime working years. Things have changed. The world is a different world.

And like I said, for the staffing industry, I think so long as we retain our focus on candidate quality is that we will be able to do better than maybe historically what the economic performance of the economy is. I don’t know if that answers all your questions, but that would be – that’s my view.

Mike Baker

Yes. That’s fascinating. Really great color on how it all works and I appreciate it. Thanks. I’ll pass it on to someone else.

Thank you. The next question is coming from Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research. Kevin, your line is live. Please go ahead.

Kevin Steinke

Thanks. Good afternoon. Rick, I wanted to make sure, I heard correctly in your comments. Did you say, you’re now – you now touch all segments of the $168 billion U.S. staffing industry?

Rick Hermanns

Well, I would say a majority of it would be the better way of saying, if it was spoken anything differently. We do. That said, obviously, we are not nearly as heavy in – we have a lot of room to grow, let’s say, for example, in healthcare. But we do have a presence in healthcare now as an example.

Kevin Steinke

Right, Okay. Yes. So I guess, given that you’re touching most or large majority of the industry, I just kind of wanted to focus on really the long-term organic growth engine here. Still massive opportunity to gain share in the market through new office openings rolling out, new service offerings to your franchisees et cetera. So maybe just any thoughts on that in terms of what you’re seeing in terms of new franchisee openings or willingness of franchisees to launch new offices and kind of the pipeline of maybe some of the new services you’re thinking about or planning to roll out. I know you’re, I think, still working on the dental offering. But just maybe touch on some of those key long-term organic growth drivers as they’re developing now.

Rick Hermanns

Kevin, I’m really glad you asked that question actually. The – so one of the sweet spots we need to try to hit is creating, and there’s sort of like two different ways we can go about this. One is, is we want to hit that sweet spot where we have enough of a name recognition that selling franchises becomes easier. Obviously, it’s far more difficult if we were to just sort of hang a shingle out and say, HireQuest technical services and we’re doing engineers, but we only have one office, it’s hard to sell that franchise, right, because you’re not getting nearly as much name, power and knowhow. And so for example, buying Snelling was important that way. And yet obviously – although, our Snelling division is reasonably large, we have a long ways that we can continue to develop that.

And so we – and we’ll continue to do that probably in other areas as well, so for example, on the other hand, our healthcare, for example, is minuscule, really what we offer is minuscule. And therefore, without forecasting anything, but we going out and buying, let’s say for example, a healthcare staffing company is reasonable if only to put up bigger – to have a bigger presence to improve our ability to sell more units. And so I would say this year, going back to your question, is that we’ve been able to open, I can’t – I’ll have to get back with you on the actual number of openings we’ve had this year, but I would say that it’s been a fairly good number of offices this year given the uncertainty in the overall economy. So I’m not displeased at all with that.

On the other hand, one of the things that we’re always seeking to do as well is look for niches within the industry where we might be able to add value. So for example, using the dental as an example, dental is never going to drive the company, but a typical dentist office or a dental service organization isn’t going to want to go to a generic staffing company to try to find dental hygienists.

And so I do see us moving in the future is consistently seeking those specialty markets as well. Because even within our existing office network, we have a lot of very, very talented franchisees, some that have very unique experiences. And so to the extent that we can utilize that and create that sort of specialty offering, I do see that as part of our future. Now, again, that doesn’t mean that that’s going to drive everything, but again, our goal is to be able to be – to have a credible offering to our clients as well. And so, like I said, going to a DSO, a dental service organization, we have a lot more credibility going in with our current offering then what we would’ve been able to do before we bought it. So, I hope that answers your question.

Kevin Steinke

It does. I mean, I guess, you have to kind of build up that brand recognition or improve that you can – you’re able to provide that capability. And I mean, I guess that might entail perhaps more acquisitions in the future or do you feel like you can develop some things organically as well? What does that mix look like?

Rick Hermanns

If we can do it without acquiring someone, we’d much – we’d rather do that. The – and I think there are certain product lines that that’s easier to do within what we already have. But sometimes it just depends on what type of traction we get. I don’t kind of want to tip the cards, but there’s something we have in the – that we have in the offering as far as sort of a new product line, I’ll call it.

Well, whether or not we buy anything in that, it really depends on how well it’s received by our franchisees. And if it takes off, we’re not really going to – I wouldn’t do an acquisition to build on to it. So I don’t know if that answers the question, but ultimately you have to have enough scale to some – you need that certain amount of scale before the franchise itself has value to a prospective franchisee, if that makes any sense.

Kevin Steinke

Yes. Understood. Thank you. I wanted to circle back on the – just the labor market as well. And you’ve talked about the last couple quarters here, that demand has been good if demand has been strong, but maybe a bit of a gating factor has just been labor supply. I guess, the numbers being reported on the labor market wouldn’t indicate it, but has there been any loosening or has there been any improvement in your ability to find supply and to what extent is that a factor now that you think is playing into your growth?

Rick Hermanns

Yes. I don’t think there’s any question that in certain markets there’s been a bit of a slackening of demand and perhaps even somewhat of an increase in supply, which would be completely consistent, obviously with the slowing economy and with interest rates going up, et cetera. However, there’s such a pent up demand, and there’s such a large number of openings that at least in the clients we’re servicing, we’re just not getting to that point where we’re like looking around at each other and saying, gosh, we need to go out and find new clients.

It’s still more – we need to find more people to fill the orders we already have. I literally had a conversation with one of my franchisees today, and we were just talking about this, because we have a reservoir of potential clients that we’re sitting there and we’ve intentionally not even engaged, because we don’t want to stimulate orders that we can’t properly fill. So I would still – and now that’s just one segment within all of that we serve. So I’m not suggesting that’s throughout our network, but I’m just saying that, there’s still more of a struggle defined good people than there is defined good clients.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Yes, that’s helpful color. Appreciate it. And I’ll turn it over. Thanks for taking the questions.

Rick Hermanns

Sure.

Thank you. Your next question is coming from Mike Albanese from EF Hutton. Mike, your line is live. Please go ahead.

Mike Albanese

Yes. Hey, Rick, David. Hope you guys are doing well. Thanks for taking my questions here and congratulations on a really strong quarter. That was some really nice context you gave kind of regarding the macro outlook and what your organic growth is. And I just want to build on that just a little bit first in regards to kind of the macro environment and this – we’ll just say undersupply of temp workers, are you seeing an improvement kind of in pricing power at the franchisee level?

Rick Hermanns

I would say that that improvement in pricing power was way stronger, let’s say at the beginning of this year and at the end of last year than it is now. A lot of that has somewhat deteriorated. That said, margins are generally – are definitely generally better. The – but part of the issue for part of the benefit is more for and this is why I’m still kind of bullish on our demand is most of our franchisees have taken the rational position of – well, okay, I only have X number of workers and I’m going to focus on clients that are willing to pay a better wage and a better rate and properly value the service.

Whereas in – let’s say four years ago, it would’ve been more – the buyer had more purchasing power and could lay down a bunch of conditions, which were very unfavorable for staffing companies. And frankly, our franchisees are able to walk away from a lot more business now. Now at some point they may want to bring it back and there’s always that fine line of let’s say, allowing a client to walk.

But right now, if again you have a fairly limited pool of workers, there’s no point in killing yourself trying to fill an order for a client that really doesn’t value your services as much as another client does. So you go to who values you the most.

Mike Albanese

Got it. That makes a lot of sense. And then just to kind of touch back on organic growth, and I think this will go online with what you were just talking about, but you saw a really strong organic growth, obviously part of that was due to a weaker 2021. But what’s kind of the sentiment you’re seeing from your franchisees regarding organic growth in the ability to open new locations?

I know you mentioned that and you didn’t have the number off the top of your head, but you have opened a number of new locations, but you’re also kind of dealing with that undersupply of temp workers, which I feel like would kind of negate the ability to do that. So my question really is what is the sentiment that you’re seeing from your franchisees about growing organically through opening new locations?

Rick Hermanns

So I think that where we’re seeing most of our growth isn’t necess – organic growth isn’t necessarily, let’s say our franchisee in Omaha saying, let me open in Lincoln as well, rather, it’s our franchisee in Milwaukee. This is really isn’t – I’m using hypothetical, this is really happened, but let’s say our HireQuest direct franchise in Milwaukee then saying, let me also open a Snelling that is more the organic growth that we’re getting rather than geographic expansion.

And part of that is because right now it’s very difficult, recruiting environment is still very difficult. And so I’m not suggesting that we have all sorts of people looking to open all sorts of offices. By the same token, like I said to extend their existing product line, we’re seeing a fair bit of demand for that. And I would hope and expect that to be the future, which is part of going back to one of the earlier questions as far as even offering like niche products is that it’s obviously easier for a franchisee, let’s say, it would be far easier for our franchisee in – again in Colorado Springs to where we only have a HireQuest Direct. It’d be far easier for him and for us for that matter to say, hey, I’m going to open a Snelling in HireQuest or in Colorado Springs as well versus opening in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It just – it’s simpler. So the more we can offer, the more they can leverage their local staff, the more we can drive organic growth without in a way that’s easier for them I think.

Mike Albanese

Sure. Yes, no, that makes a lot of sense. I mean I think ultimately what you’re saying is rather than geographical expansion, there’s opportunities for you to expand within a region across different products and services and that will be a driver of organic growth. Okay. And then my last question, it kind of goes with that or at least with how you’ve expanded across industry verticals.

My understanding is Q3 is typically the peak in terms of seasonality that you see, but now that you’ve expanded and then you did three acquisitions and beginning of the year and what is your expectation regarding seasonality moving forward? Do you expect that to be exasperated or dampened in any way or really just kind of maintained as what you’ve seen historically?

Rick Hermanns

So I would say that if you pull out acquisitions made in the prior four quarters, right? So in other words, we’re going to have growth if – as long as we continue to do acquisitions, our number comparisons are always going to look what I’m saying are going to look stronger.

To the extent, you pull out those acquisitions, I do believe that our seasonality will be more muted than it has been in the past simply because HireQuest Direct, which is really, really seasonal, is making up a smaller percentage of our overall system-wide sales. So I would just say we’ll still have it. You got to realize too is even like Q3 has more business days than any other quarter.

So just based on the number of business days, it’s going to always be in almost probably any business other than like a retailer or something. It’s going to be fairly common for the Q3 to be bigger. Why? Because there’s – again, there’s more business days, so it makes sense. So seasonality will absolutely always exist and Q1 will always be somewhat lower. It’s just – it won’t be as pronounced.

Mike Albanese

Got it. Awesome. Thanks for taking my questions guys.

Rick Hermanns

Yes. Thanks.

Thank you. The next question is coming from Aaron Edelheit from Mindset Capital. Aaron, your line is live. Please go ahead.

Aaron Edelheit

Hey, Rick, my question I wanted to ask was more of how you think about capital allocation going forward. When I look at this quarter and I see the machine that you have now built, you’re generating $4.5 million a quarter or so, $4 million to $5 million a quarter of free cash flow, just assuming kind of flat accounts receivable, you’ve built this cash machine with like 55%, 60% operating margins.

It doesn’t really acquire CapEx. When I look out in the 2023, assuming that it’s not the apocalypse, how do you think about like what you do with that cash? Obviously there’s acquisitions, but you pay a small dividend. I know that you guys are big shareholders, so you could buy back stock, but that lowers the float. I’m just – I’m curious if you could share any thoughts you have with what you would do in the New Year with your cash flow.

Rick Hermanns

So that’s a again obviously a fair and – fair question and it’s interesting and I’m glad you asked the question because there are two number comparisons that I think are really important and kind of bear out what you started your question with. One is that we right now have less debt than what we did at the end of basically on September 3, 30, 2019, we had more debt than we do right now, and yet, we have obviously made numerous acquisitions. And to the extent that our adjusted EBITDA this year, if it just continues at the same rate, we’ll literally exceed our total revenues for 2021, which is pretty amazing, right? I mean that’s like a – that’s a pretty – that’s a – that’s something that…

Aaron Edelheit

I agree that is amazing. I didn’t realize a lot of that.

Rick Hermanns

Rarely – that rarely happens. So of course, what do you do with the money, right? So and the funny part about it is that we have a certain cadence in which we want to grow and growth takes money. And we’re frankly pretty conservative when it – not pretty conservative, we are conservative. When it comes to employing a lot of leverage. We’re just not that, we’re just generally not that company.

So part of the reason, even if you go back, I think it was in the second quarter of last year, we filed a Shelf Registration thinking we would potentially need from time to time to issue some stock to do to fund growth. But to be honest with you, our cash flow has increased to such a point that I think the – we have the ability to continue to fund what would be acquisitions at a level of what we’ve been doing the last three years from straight out of cash flow and hopefully maybe even a little bit more.

But realistically, I think that we will probably – we don’t have so much extra cash that it’s going to be burning a hole in our pocket either. We have a lot of opportunities out there to continue to grow. And that’s why I wanted to draw it back to those two numerical comparisons at the beginning is to simply say our – the deals we do them in – or sort of in view of the fact that they provide a fair return on our capital. And so I don’t – there’s no shortage of deals out there, I guess is what I’m saying, the shortage…

Aaron Edelheit

Well, that’s good to hear. So what you’re saying is that with the cash that you’re generating every quarter, that in your pipeline you see enough deals that you could put that cash to work to continue your strategy and you’re confident because that, that is obviously just based on your previous comment that adjusted EBITDA now larger than 2021 revenue like I want to see that keep going. So if you’re confident that that that you can put that cash to work, that, that makes me happy as a shareholder.

Rick Hermanns

No, and I think that that’s a fair statement, again and that can change on a dime, but I don’t really – I don’t see anything that does, and frankly we have a very resourceful VP of Corporate Development, David Hartley who goes out and he finds all sorts of deals. So it’s not – we just don’t have a shortage is really what it comes down to. Now I’m not saying we have – there’s a lot of – we go through a lot of – we have to go kiss a lot of frogs before we find that prince, but we’re working – there’s plenty out there.

Aaron Edelheit

Got you. It – my follow-up question is to that, because you’ve been able to create so much value through acquisitions and it’s been such a driver of your model. When I think about the economy in your mind, in a weird way, does a weaker economy help you acquire more companies while it may slightly weaker – weaken your business, assuming it’s not like a total collapse or how should I view the – or how do you think about the lens of potential acquisitions or distress because you obviously took advantage of it during COVID when there was a lot of distress.

Rick Hermanns

So that is the big silver lining for us. Again, as I said before, and I never push back on it a bad economy is bad for our current results, but if it’s bad for our results and we maintain a clean capital structure, it’s going to be extraordinarily bad for levered competitors and that’s going to create more opportunities.

And so the best deals that we tend to see are distressed companies. And I’m a believer in the service business, especially, frankly, I’m not necessarily interested typically in let’s say finding a company that’s like been the best run company for the last 40 years and the couple that have been running it want to retire because there’s really no place to go but down, right? I mean kudos to them for running a great ship, but if they’re leaving, it’s hard to best I can do typically is to sustain it.

I’d far rather see somebody who’s had some difficulties because they went out and they bought too big of a house and they had a strip – they had a – they kind of had a – they or some large client went bad on them and they’re in a little bit more of a desperation mode that creates a lot bigger opportunities for us.

So all that being said, that’s the silver lining. Short run it still sucks [ph]. Our numbers are down, our numbers – our results are worse and stuff like that. But again, we retain our good capital structure. We’re in a position to scoop up companies at a better price than what we can in a normal – sort of a normal economy. And frankly, Snelling would be the perfect example of that.

Aaron Edelheit

Yes, no, and just the last question I want ask because I just want to make sure, again, assuming there’s not just like this epic collapse, the way I understand at least your accounts receivable is that while you’re not seeing any slowdown now, if there was a slowdown, you would – your accounts receivable would start fallings.

So your cash would – I remember from 2020 watching your cash balances explode higher when things slowdown. And so in a weird way, you become suddenly over capitalized in a – if there was a significant slowdown, which would probably help your ability to acquire any distressed companies. Am I thinking through that correctly?

Rick Hermanns

No, that that’s right. To give you an idea, basically and we were never debt free until the great recession, but we lost 40% of our business. Of course, that means our AR dropped by 40%. So we went – we were conservatively leveraged even going into that recession.

But obviously that made a big difference. If we’re – let’s just say for the sake of argument, we did $123 million this last quarter, so let’s just say it’s just shy of 10 – we’ll just use $10 million as a proxy, right? Well, obviously if our sales go down 40% in a severe recession, well, you’re probably looking at $20 million to $25 million of AR coming in and even you lose some on your accruals and stuff, but basically you’re talking about recapturing something like $20 million of working capital. Well, we’re sitting with I don’t know, $3 million of total debt. So we’d be sitting with $17 million of cash on our balance sheet.

Aaron Edelheit

And this is the value of your model…

Rick Hermanns

We’re using that scenario.

Aaron Edelheit

Yes, so this is your – this is the value of your model of why you have no debt is because if things do hit the fan, you’ve built this in a way that you’re actually much stronger and then just can keep growing and find those future Snellings, right?

Rick Hermanns

Well, hopefully, that’s right, hopefully. Look, and I want to caution one thing to make sure that, so that somebody five years from now, eight years from now, doesn’t sit there and say, hey, wait a second buddy. Because one of the things that the interesting part, and I had said it earlier, that every recession is different.

And one of the things that made, for example, the great recession such a bad event for the staffing industry is how many people didn’t pay their bills? How many real estate projects went bad. And so even though AR did collapse, there were also a lot more bad debts out there, which fall on our franchisees, but historically we provided some support for them to get them through that type of a time. So I’m not – I want to make sure that I’m not completely sweeping.

Aaron Edelheit

No, no, for sure. And I appreciate, I just – I appreciate how conservative. One of the things I appreciate the most is how conservative and on top of this you are. So as a shareholder, thanks, great quarter. Thanks for answering my questions.

Rick Hermanns

Thanks, Aaron.

Rick Hermanns

So thank you, everybody for tuning in and I think that again it was a very good quarter for us and I am again confident in the future of the company. I think that if you just look at what we’ve done over that last three years and project that going forward, I think you can see why we’re so excited about the company. Again, I want to thank our franchisees, I want to thank my employees and I just thank the shareholders for supporting us again. Have a good night.

