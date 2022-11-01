Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) recently reported its quarterly results and the market reacted very positively to them:
Typically, we don't post updates on the public site of Seeking Alpha so shortly after the earnings report comes out because we give priority to the members of our marketplace service - High Yield Landlord. Besides, we like to take some time to digest the results and compare them to those of close peers.
But MPW has been a hotly debated company as of late and I know that many of you wanted to know my latest thoughts as soon as possible, so I am writing this quick update for you.
Before that, I want to remind everyone that MPW is a hospital REIT that we hold in our Core Portfolio. It is a higher risk/higher (potential) reward type investment that pays a 10% dividend yield and has 100%+ upside potential if our thesis plays out. Naturally, with such high return potential also comes higher risk, which we discussed in a recent update that you can read by clicking here. In case you aren't familiar with the company, you can also read our full investment thesis by clicking here.
With that out of the way, here are my latest thoughts. I just finished listening to the MPW's conference call for a second time and digging into the supplements. Here are my main takeaways:
I'll call out a few additional indicators of Steward's long-term capacity, which we hope will make even more clear why our second quarter loan to Steward was a prudent and profitable investment.
Remember that HCA valued Steward's Utah operations and solely the Utah operations at $850 million. This transaction ultimately did not occur but only because of the antitrust position of the FTC. But the value of Steward's Utah operations did not suddenly go away just because one particular operator faced antitrust issues.
Steward, of course, still owns these valuable assets and has the option to continue to operate Utah on its own and generate strong after-rent cash flow as it is doing now or to explore monetization of the Utah operations by selling to other prospective purchasers who would not face the level of antitrust scrutiny that HCA (HCA) often attracts.
Under either scenario and whoever is the operator in Utah, the community infrastructure-like characteristics of MPT's Utah real estate assets should result in profitability and cash flow to pay MPT's rent at attractive coverage levels.
Similarly, earlier this year, MPT sold a 50% joint venture interest in our Massachusetts real estate that is leased to Steward. The JV simultaneously placed secured debt on that real estate and MPT recognized an approximate $600 million gain on the sale and received an aggregate of $1.3 billion in cash.
The self-evident point to be made is that two very sophisticated institutional investors, the infrastructure funds and the lender, did substantial diligence on the operations cash flow and value of Steward's Massachusetts operations and concluded that MPT's contractual rents on its real estate were well supported. Again, the value of those operations has not suddenly gone away.
MPT also owns nine hospitals in Florida that are leased to Steward where operations since last year, when Steward acquired five of these hospitals from Tenet, have continued to improve. And by the way performance was very attractive even from the time of acquisition. These three markets Utah, Massachusetts, and Florida comprise nearly 75% of Steward's total annualized rental obligations.
On a weighted average basis, Steward's EBITDARM coverage in these markets has ranged from 2.7 times for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2022, to in excess of three times preliminarily for a stand-alone August. With these coverages Steward appears well able to continue paying MPT rent.
And that of course is the cornerstone principle behind MPT's very long-term track record of buying hospital real estate that needs to be -- needs to continue operating in order to serve the critical health care needs of people in its community. It is by identifying those physical and market characteristics in the real estate we invest in that has led to MPT avoiding renegotiation of rents or other impairments over our almost 19-year history.
What could MPW really have done better?
They slightly hiked their midpoint guidance for NFFO per share, guided for unusually strong organic rent growth in 2023, paid off a bunch of near-term debt, and Steward is expected to be FCF positive going forward.
I think that as I have said before: the stock price performance of the past year simply hasn't been reflective of the company's fundamental performance. The market has been punishing us, but based on all the information that we have, our thesis is actually playing out quite nicely.
If Steward is really going to be strongly FCF-positive going forward, what are the shorts going to say next? Right now, it appears that they have been reduced to saying that the management is fraudulent and lying to us. Well, if that's the case, then we will be proven wrong of course, but you could say that about any company and we have no reason to believe that this is the case.
The company has a near two-decade track record of excellent performance. They have underwritten tens of billions of dollars of acquisitions and only had very few tenants go through the bankruptcy process. And in almost every case, the hospital kept being operated, there was no interruption, and rents kept getting paid and MPW figured out a transition to a new tenant with the same lease in place.
I continue to think that the market is misinterpreting MPW's risk as that of a hospital operator when in reality, it is a landlord, which greatly mitigates its risks. We expect 100%+ upside and earn a 10% dividend yield while we wait.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.
We are the fastest-growing and best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:
You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW; WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (14)