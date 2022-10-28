Despite the hawkish news from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the markets rallied on Friday, but the S&P 500 still declined -2.86% while the Nasdaq fell -4.99%. My interpretation of his speech was that a pivot is not in the cards anytime soon, and left no room for interpretation about his hawkish stance. Many outlets have speculated about a recession in 2023, and the investing landscape is a complete 180 compared to 2021. Apple (AAPL) reported that they generated $99.8 billion of net income in their 2022 fiscal year, which is the most I have seen for a company, yet instead of this being celebrated, shares of AAPL have declined -11.15% (-$17.36) since reporting earnings on 10/28/22. Until AAPL bottoms, I don't see the market bottoming, and while the estimates told a story of earnings increasing in 2023, the combination of rising rates, inflation, and a possible recession could extend the current investing environment well into 2023. While many portfolios are underwater, and the indexes are back into bear market territory, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is down -3.99% from its invested capital. I will continue to allocate $100 per week, increase my projected dividend income and dollar cost average into many long-term positions while market sentiment declines.
In week 88, the markets took a dive, but the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was relatively flat week over week (WOW) as it declined by -0.16%. There was $23.40 in dividend income generated from 21 individual positions, and in the month of October, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $36.10 of dividend income, an increase of 113.11% YoY. In week 88, I added to my positions in the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), Intel Corporation (INTC), and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is now generating $654.02 in projected annual income thanks to reinvesting all dividends, addition to new positions, and dividend increases from companies like Simon Property Group (SPG). There are 16 weeks left in year 2 of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and it has officially exceeded $650 of projected annual income.
I allocate capital toward big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of my retirement accounts. These are not my only investments, but I did open a separate account, so I could easily track and document this series. I intentionally created broad diversification throughout the Dividend Harvesting portfolio so I could benefit from sector rotations and mitigate my downside risk. Investors who are too exposed to growth companies or large-cap tech have gotten crushed as the investment landscape changes. On the growth and tech side of my investments, I am feeling the pain as some of my favorite companies, including Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), have been taken to the woodshed.
I am going to address a question that continues to surface. I am not trying to beat the market with this portfolio. I love index funds and am invested in several index funds. I love dividend investing due to the stream of cash flow it generates. I don't want 100% of my assets outside of real estate tied to an S&P index fund. I have created a personal investment strategy that works to achieve my investment goals, and having a stream of income generated from dividends is part of my investment strategy. Low-cost index funds are one of the best investments anyone can make in my opinion, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is not meant to be a substitute for an index fund. I have read many questions about dividend investing and wanted to start a portfolio from the ground up and document its progress to disprove many misconceptions, including that you need a large amount of seed capital to make dividend investing work for you.
This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run.
Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.
Investment Objectives
Below are the fundamental rules I have put in place for this Portfolio:
Below is a chart that extends from week 1 through the current week to illustrate the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's Progression
Here is how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:
Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off. I am building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. Since I am reinvesting every dividend, they serve multiple purposes today. In 2022 alone, I have collected $385.58 in dividend income from 441 dividends across 44 weeks. This has allowed the Dividend Harvesting portfolio to stay in the black while growing the snowball effect.
These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I am hoping to collect between $450 and $500 in dividends in 2022, which will be reinvested, and finish the year generating >$700 in annual dividends.
October is finally in the books, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $36.10 in dividend income. This was a 113.11% YoY increase.
The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is producing 588 annual dividends. I am not expecting this to change as I am focusing on dollar cost averaging on current positions.
The goal of generating enough income from the dividends to purchase an additional share per year has been the never-ending project of this portfolio. There are now 12 total positions generating at least 100% of their share value in dividends within the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. This could fluctuate due to market volatility, but I am looking to have as many positions generating at least 1 share annually from their dividends as I can.
Many of the readers have asked if I could break down the individual positions within these sectors. I created pie charts for each individual sector and have illustrated how much each position represents of that sector of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Since I only have 1 position in Food & Staple Retailing and Industrials, I did not make a chart for those. 3M (MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) represent 100% of those sectors. The charts will follow the normal portfolio total I have constructed. Please keep the ideas coming, as I am happy to add as much detail to this series as I can.
In week 88, REITs remained the largest segment and grew a bit closer to my 20% threshold for an individual sector weight within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Individual equities make up 45.83% of the portfolio and generate 31.66% of the dividend income, while exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), business development companies ("BDCs"), and exchange-traded notes ("ETNs") represent 54.17% of the portfolio and generate 68.34% of the dividend income. I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. In 2022, I will make an effort to even out these portfolio percentages. As more capital is deployed, the bottom half of the portfolio weighting will increase.
|
Industry
|
Investment
|
Portfolio Total
|
% of Portfolio
|
REIT
|
$1,581.22
|
$8,448.88
|
18.72%
|
ETFs
|
$1,397.99
|
$8,448.88
|
16.55%
|
Closed End Funds
|
$1,133.66
|
$8,448.88
|
13.42%
|
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|
$815.90
|
$8,448.88
|
9.66%
|
Consumer Staples
|
$563.49
|
$8,448.88
|
6.67%
|
Technology
|
$564.19
|
$8,448.88
|
6.68%
|
Financials
|
$516.74
|
$8,448.88
|
6.12%
|
Communication Services
|
$568.39
|
$8,448.88
|
6.73%
|
BDC
|
$463.20
|
$8,448.88
|
5.48%
|
Utility
|
$266.06
|
$8,448.88
|
3.15%
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
$230.56
|
$8,448.88
|
2.73%
|
Industrials
|
$128.96
|
$8,448.88
|
1.53%
|
Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers
|
$106.19
|
$8,448.88
|
1.26%
|
Food & Staple Retailing
|
$111.69
|
$8,448.88
|
1.32%
|
Cash
|
$0.63
|
$8,448.88
|
0.01%
In week 88, Exxon Mobil (XOM) remained the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's largest position. SPG moved into the 2nd largest position as its shares have significantly appreciated since earnings. There are now 4 positions that exceeded the 4% level, and I feel that none of my positions are in danger of creeping up to my 5% limit in the foreseeable future.
In week 88, I used the $100 of allocated capital to purchase 1 additional share of each of the following companies:
Intel Corporation
AGNC Corporation
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
In week 89, I am considering adding to INTC again, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), and maybe Enbridge (ENB).
Market sentiment isn't optimal, but that isn't a deterrent for me when it comes to investing. I have decades ahead of me, and I believe this will prove to be a fantastic opportunity for building positions in quality equities, ETFs, and CEFs. Week 90, which is reader suggestion week, is approaching. Please leave all your comments and suggestions below, as I will be adding new positions or adding to existing positions based on reader suggestions. Thank you for continuing to read this series.
This article was written by
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, JEPI, AGNC, ENB, SPG, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am long every position in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
