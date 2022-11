Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher

Facebook parent Meta ( META ) planning

major layoffs this week

- WSJ. Social media looks on as rapid

overhaul continues at Twitter

. Apple ( AAPL ) warns of

lower iPhone 14 shipments

due to China COVID issues.

Home prices fall

for the third straight month in September, Black Knight says.

