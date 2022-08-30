Employment Data Nearing Recession Signal

Nov. 07, 2022 9:52 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV1 Comment
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • If the unemployment level in the economy increases, this removes potential demand from the economy; hence, a slowdown or recession may unfold.
  • The unemployment rate is flattening and possibly beginning an uptrend, with both the rate and average now equaling 3.7%.
  • The participation rate declined to 62.2%, down from 62.3% in September and 62.4% in August. This is another indication the job market is weakening.

Side view on a financial spreadsheet with the word recession in red and lens flare overlay

matejmo

This past week, the Federal Reserve instituted another 75 basis point (.75%) Fed Funds rate hike, the fourth of this magnitude and the six hike this year. These rate hikes are an effort by the Fed to rein in inflation by making it more expensive to spend or finance purchases and more expensive for businesses to invest in its operations. Another consequence of attempting to reduce demand is the general level of employment in the economy likely declines. And to that point, last week's report on payrolls in the U.S. noted October nonfarm payrolls exceeded expectations and increased by 233 thousand. However, also included in the Employment Situation report is detail from the broader Household Survey and employment declined 328 thousand.

nonfarm payrolls and household survey October 2022

The Household Survey data is used to calculate some of the unemployment statistics including the unemployment rate, which rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in September. The below chart is one of several our firm evaluates to provide insight into the economy to determine whether it is slowing or the economy dipping into a recession. Broadly, if the unemployment level in the economy increases, this removes potential demand from the economy; hence, a slowdown or recession may unfold. As the chart shows, when the unemployment rate crosses above its 12-month moving average, this is one data point that has indicated a recession might be unfolding. Clearly, the unemployment rate is flattening and possibly beginning an uptrend, with both the rate and average now equaling 3.7%.

unemployment rate and its 12-month moving average

Another data point from the Employment Situation report saw the participation rate decline to 62.2%, down from 62.3% in September and 62.4% in August. This is another indication the job market is weakening.

U.S. employment data as of October 2022

The current economic environment finds the demand side of the economy may be less of the issue versus the supply side. The pandemic disrupted the supply chain for many companies, and shortages are a result. New car inventory remains low, diesel inventory is running low, shortages of butter and other areas are experiencing supply issues. The Fed's interest rate tightening program, by resulting in lower employment, might equally damage the supply side of the economy in that manufacturing employment declines as well. Certainly a difficult time in reading the tea leaves on the economic front.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.21K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.