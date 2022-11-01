caio acquesta/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR) is the biggest Brazilian company and top 7 integrated oil company in the world. During last two years, Petrobras showered its shareholders with dividends, which attracted a lot of attention not only among investors but also among politicians alike. Since the presidential campaign in Brazil has started, Petrobras was at the center of criticism due to its high profits generated during past two years and dividend payouts. Shares have plunged more than 22% from its highs in mid-October, which was over USD 20 billion in market capitalization. Fear of economically negative development under new president, especially terminating the proposed privatization shed a negative light on Petrobras shares. Petrobras seems cheap on a fundamental basis, but for investors that's not enough to close the valuation gap.

Bloomberg

Valuation

With its daily production of 2,239 BOEPD (barrels of oil equivalent per day), Petrobras is the seventh largest integrated oil company in the world. However, valuation is telling us a different story. Petrobras trades with substantial discount to its peers. If you take average multiple across the peer group, and you adjust it for Saudi Aramco (trades within its own league) and US companies (always trades with premium), you will receive adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.9x. Petrobras trades at 2.2x EV/EBITDA which is 23% discount to the average peer group. Anecdotally, this discount corresponds to the decline of stock price since mid-October. I would argue that this discount is what investors apply as a margin of safety given political risks at the horizon. The closure of this valuation gap will be dependent on clear policy goals of government as well as of Petrobras management going forward and that will take some time.

own work, data used from Bloomberg, annual reports

Profits and dividends seem unsustainable

Looking at the development of profits and investments from 2012, there are two observations. Firstly, profits generated in 2021 and 2022 are above average and probably at the top of the cycle. Secondly, high profits are the result of heavy investments made from 2012 until 2015. Since then, investments slowly decreased and in 2022 were only at the level of US 7.7 billion. Lower investments in the last few years corresponds with the lower CAPEX across the whole oil industry, and there is no reason to blame Petrobras for that. However, if Petrobras wants to keep BOE production at the current level, increased investments will be necessary. On way, or the other, future profits will be lower.

Own work, data from Bloomberg, annual reports

Similar trend is visible with dividend payouts. While during past ten years, the highest dividend payout was US 3.7 billion achieved in 2014, dividends paid in 2021 and 2022 were US 13.5 billion and US 41 billion respectively. Additionally, 2022 dividend is higher than expected FY22 net income approximately by US 5.5 billion. Dividend yield exceeding 30% is attractive, but in my view is unsustainable. The company's dividend is clearly limiting future balance sheet flexibility, especially at the time, when new president announced that Petrobras should be more active in domestic production of fertilizers, refining and renewables. These businesses are lower margin businesses compared to exploration & production of oil. These trends will lead to lower profitability, higher debt levels and necessarily lower dividends. Considering these facts, it is not surprising why there has been so much bad blood between management of the company and Brazilian political leaders. In past two years, Jair Bolsonaro has effectively fired three CEOs. New CEO Caio Paes de Andrade will have a difficult task to steer the company in uncertain waters and most likely amid falling oil prices.

Own work, data from Bloomberg, annual reports

What could be different?

There is still a possibility that negative rhetoric of Lula de Silva during presidential campaign won't be translated into reality. If Petrobras will be able to focus on its primary line of business without diversifying too much into less profitable businesses, then possible hit on its bottom line won't be so dramatic. It is hard for Petrobras to fight industry dynamics, but oil industry is hardly predictable. Any worsening in geopolitics might increase price of oil, which would be clearly positive development for the company.

Summary

Petrobras has been a great dividend stock for the past two year, but high dividends were a result of previous investments, and it is unlikely it will stay this way. With the arrival of new Brazilian president, Lula de Silva, it is expected that profitability will be lower and investments higher. Amid higher political risk, investors apply a margin of safety to company valuation and are not willing to pay a top dollar until there is more visibility in the new president's policy.