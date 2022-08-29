Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) will be posting its FY2Q23 quarter results in about two weeks' time. While the stock has been trending down since the last quarter, the expectations are reaching extremely low levels and with a low bar to beat, Alibaba is like a coiled spring, ready to bounce up on any good news. As a matter of fact, I think that there are some factors that will drive a re-rating in the stock and shift sentiment more positively. It is only a matter of time before this happens and, in my opinion, it is not a matter of if, but when. I aim to help investors see that we may be near the bottom, rather than realising it only in hindsight that the bottom is already in.
Alibaba is a stock that I have been writing about for some time and the earlier articles can be found here. Since the last article, I think that we have seen investor sentiment around Alibaba worsen given the delisting risk and concerns on macro. However, as highlighted in this article, the delisting risk is overblown, in my view, and any clearing of obstacles in this front will serve as a huge share price catalyst. On the other hand, the macro concerns around Alibaba are real given that e-commerce will slow down if consumer sentiment weakens. That said, as elaborated below, the online retail sales numbers actually improved in the quarter which should surprise investors positively in the coming FY2Q23 results. I like the risk/reward opportunity for Alibaba, and it remains an attractive contrarian investment for the following reasons:
There are concerns about the PCAOB accounting audits that are to be conducted on Alibaba. In my view, investors have been too negative on the PCAOB accounting audits. Firstly, PCAOB's ongoing audits pertain to a group of US-listed Chinese firms. Secondly, it is worth noting that Alibaba's CFO has reiterated that Alibaba's financial statements are prepared in accordance with the US GAAP standards and rules, audited by PwC Hong Kong, and its financial statements have received and qualified opinion from PWC every year.
As such, other than a potential further weakness in macro, the other biggest overhang on Alibaba right now is the ongoing audits by PCAOB, as there are concerns that PCAOB might find issues with Alibaba's financial statements.
In fact, after the signing of the agreement between American and Chinese authorities in August, this has significantly reduced ADR delisting risks which has not yet been fully priced in, in my view.
Also, the US audit inspectors were also said to have finished their on-site China work ahead of schedule, which signals some kind of progress in the process as well as an increased likelihood of no issues being found.
Lastly, Alibaba's Hong Kong listing could be approved for Southbound Stock Connect, potentially in early CY2023. This is definitely another positive as more mainland investors can drive demand and liquidity for the Hong Kong listed shares.
Based on the YTD 2022 online retail sales growth numbers below, we can see that since July, there has been a pickup in the YTD online retail sales growth from 2.9% in May to 4.0% in September. In fact, the most recent September NBS figures were slightly higher-than-expected as online retail sales of 6.2% year on year and 8.3% year on year online physical sales in September suggests online consumption continues to increase as the pandemic continues.
There is no doubt that concerns about macro is there. It is understandable given how uncertain the global macro backdrop is. However, I think one area that could be overlooked by investors is the profitability angle of Alibaba. The focus should be on efficiency gains, which in my view, could surprise positively given what management has been prioritizing in recent quarters.
I think that we could see better-than-expected EBITDA and profitability as a result of efficiency gains. This comes as Alibaba's management continues to optimize investment spend in their strategic initiatives, as well as improve operating efficiencies further. I think we could see less losses in some businesses like Taobao Deals, Taocaicai and Freshippo.
As a result of a large number of different types of businesses under Alibaba, I continue to attempt to value Alibaba using a sum of the parts valuation model.
Applying a 30% holding discount, the target price for Alibaba is $143, implying 105% upside from current levels.
Alibaba remains in a vulnerable position given how large it is. It needs to continue to invest in the future as its leadership position could come under pressure if competitors continue to innovate. In the China e-commerce sector, local players like JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD) remain fierce competitors as the e-commerce landscape in China matures. On top of these e-commerce players, there is also competition in the form of TikTok and other formats that compete with Alibaba. In its international e-commerce segment, Amazon (AMZN) and Sea Limited's (SE) Shopee remain committed to their international expansion and adds further pressure to Lazada's business segments.
As the technology sector crackdown and common prosperity measures earlier have illustrated, there remain risks that the crackdown on big tech in China is not yet over. While China's 20th Party Congress is over, it remains to be seen how Xi Jinping's new team could handle big tech in China. If there are signs that the big tech and antitrust crackdowns are over, this will be an upside risk to Alibaba as it has been hit the hardest by regulatory and political risks. If the crackdown on big tech China firms continues, this could cause further pain to Alibaba shareholders.
While Alibaba has a strong position in the cloud market and it has continued to gain share at the expense of other players in China, the competition from players like Huawei, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and China Telecom could make operating in the segment harder as growth and margins are likely affected.
Alibaba is like a coiled spring ready to bounce back up. With the right news as catalysts, this is not a matter of if, but a matter of when. As there are increasing signs that the delisting risks are slowly improving, this should remove a huge overhang on the Alibaba stock as this has been one of the biggest concerns around the stock. Another concern is macro weakening, which will affect e-commerce companies negatively. On a positive note, online retail sales data for the quarter shows a better-than-expected growth in the numbers, which could surprise e-commerce growth in China for the quarter. Lastly, management continues to prioritize efficiency gains and improvements in the cost structure, and as a result, this might lead to a positive surprise on EBITDA and profitability in the upcoming quarterly results. Based on a sum of the parts valuation, the target price for Alibaba is $143, implying 105% upside from current levels.
