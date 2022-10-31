VictorHuang/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The bankruptcy settlement reached last month was a positive surprise. Interim FY12/2022 results highlighted that the company was generating positive free cash flow, and the film industry release slate in FY12/2023 should drive admission recovery YoY. With the view that Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ) will be in better health a year from today, we rate the shares as a buy.

Quick primer

Founded in 1995, Cineworld is the world's second-largest cinema group operating in 10 territories with 751 sites and employing approximately 28,000 staff. Its brands include Regal, Cinema City, Picturehouse, and Yes Planet. Its key market is the US which makes up around 70% of total revenue. The pandemic has had a monumental impact on the business, resulting in the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.

On 31st October 2022, Cineworld reached a bankruptcy settlement with its lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow an additional $150 million and make a $1 billion debt repayment. Landlords and junior creditors dropped their opposition to the billion-dollar debt repayment after Cineworld agreed to pay at least $20 million in rent that will accrue after September 2022.

The company also agreed to explore a potential sale of the business and allow creditor input on its business plan.

Key financials with consensus forecasts

Key financials with consensus forecasts (note: positive ROE in FY12/2021 due to negative equity) (Company, Refinitiv)

Our objectives

With the shares down over 80% YTD, market expectations for Cineworld to recover are low. Reaching a bankruptcy agreement was a positive surprise, and the first step in a continued struggle for the business to regain a sound financial footing. In this piece, we want to assess whether there is an opportunity for a turnaround story for the shares, or whether the credit risk is too high.

Assessing credit risk

Cineworld faces material uncertainties but in the short term, there appears to be some breathing space given the US bankruptcy settlement. However, interim FY12/2022 results showed the company remained highly leveraged with USD5.16 billion of debt, versus only USD130 million of cash and USD1.58 billion of hard assets like property and fittings. If cash burn was set to continue, the company would have to file for liquidation.

We believe the bankruptcy settlement highlights the following three points. Firstly, the lenders are giving the business a chance to perform as foreclosing would be a negative optic given the scale of the company and its numerous employees. Secondly, management must have made some relatively convincing and realistic plans for a turnaround scenario which has generated some positive feedback. Cineworld's historic track record of generating free cash flow is strong, and consequently, with trading showing signs of normalizing, there is potential for the company to continue deleveraging. Thirdly, with management and creditors both working together on a business plan as well as exploring options for a sale, this indicates that there are assets with tangible value for disposal as well as the opportunity to generate cash going forwards.

In its current state, there will be no easy options as the company aims to refinance its obligations. At interim FY12/2022 results, there was negative equity of USD670.8 million, but it was encouraging to note that operating cash flow was positive (page 11) and that the business generated USD325.3 million free cash flow.

With increasing interest rates, financing costs are rising and demand for commercial real estate is falling, placing a lower value on any collateral. Cineworld will have to do the heavy lifting and generate cash from its operations to ensure its survival.

Outlook for trading

The cost-of-living crisis and changing consumer activities toward streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX) are significant headwinds for any attempt to perform a turnaround strategy at Cineworld. Management has already telegraphed that Q3 trading was softer than expected, but Q4 is expected to see some recovery with some top-tier film releases such as 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', and 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

FY12/2023 will be a crunch year for the business, and although there are many variables to consider a key factor for success will be the film industry's release slate. Fortunately, there appear to be some major releases that should drive admissions, such as 'Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania', 'John Wick Chapter 4', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Indiana Jones 5' and 'Fast X'. Although admissions need to recover and be sustained over the medium term, we believe that decent content should drive demand back more noticeably YoY.

Management has stated that cinema admissions in both FY12/2023 and FY12/2024 are expected to remain below pre‐pandemic levels. However, we believe that the company can still generate positive free cash flow. Consensus forecasts currently point to a recovery profile for the next two years, with operating margins back put to 20% plus levels.

Valuation

Consensus forecasts (see table in Key financials above) indicate the shares are trading on PER FY12/2023 42.1x, which is not a cheap multiple. However, at this current juncture, the key issue appears to be whether the company can continue to deleverage successfully, which will dictate movement in the share price.

Risks

Upside risk comes from firm trading in Q4 FY12/2022 which will show that with a decent release schedule, admissions can recover and that the company can generate cash. A strong showing in FY12/2023 will demonstrate that a turnaround is underway, and result in a limited need for any dilutive financing.

The downside risk is the cost-of-living crisis that will prevent customers from spending on visits to the cinema, despite a strong slate of blockbuster releases. If management and lenders cannot work together to formulate a business plan, there could be pressure to foreclose, resulting in a fire sale of assets and no recourse for equity shareholders.

Conclusion

Cineworld was viewed as a stable cash generator pre-pandemic, and it has the opportunity to demonstrate this again, albeit under much more stringent conditions. Deleveraging successfully will take time and there is still material execution risk given the overall economy, performance of film releases, business plan formulation, and re-financing. However, we believe a year from now the business should be in better health than it is today, and this is yet to be fully priced. We rate the shares as a buy.

