Significant Undervaluation Makes Warrior Met Coal Attractive

Nov. 07, 2022
Motek Moyen profile picture
Motek Moyen
6.41K Followers

Summary

  • Warrior Met Coal, Inc. posted a Q3 earnings beat on November 2. Third quarter revenue was $390.2 million, beating by $1.2 million and is +92.7% YoY.
  • The massive YoY growth is despite the low 3.13% CAGR of the $874.6 billion global steel industry. The metallurgical coal industry’s CAGR is 2.4%.
  • Warrior Met Coal stock is a buy. It was able to produce 1.6 million short tons of met coal in Q3 2022. This is notably higher than the 1.1 million short tons in.
  • Warrior Met’s stock has a YTD return of +54.97%. The stock is still relatively undervalued. Its forward GAAP P/E is only 2.98x.
  • It is a painful headwind that Warrior Met Coal management is still unable to settle the dispute with its striking employees.

Coal mining at an open pit

Warrior Met Coal is enjoying increased production of coal

agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) touts a YTD performance of +53.04%. My takeaway is that HCC is still a buy. The recent Q3 earnings report revealed that this company was able to produce a massive YoY improvement in sales. The $390.2 million for Q3 2022 is 92.7% higher than Q3 2021's $202.5 million. The Q3 net income of $98.4 million is 256% higher than Q3 2021's $38.4. The stock market had a lukewarm response: the 5-day performance of HCC is only +1.32%.

Seeking Alpha Quant still grades HCC as an A+ momentum stock. Compared against its steel industry peers, HCC's 1-month total return of 23.35% is notably higher. The chart below illustrates the upward momentum of Warrior Met Coal's stock, which is unabated.

HCC is a buy

Seeking Alpha

Why Not Rake in the Profit?

HCC is a buy because that +53% YTD gain has not changed its relative undervaluation. Compared to its Materials sector peers, HCC's forward GAAP P/E is only 2.98x. This is 75% lower than the sector average of 11.89x. Warrior Met Coal's forward EV/EBITDA is only 1.86x. This is again 75% lower than the sector average of 6.28x. The significant undervaluation is a good incentive to average up or go long on HCC.

Seeking Alpha Premium says HCC is a buy

Seeking Alpha

A forward P/E of 2.98x is a gross market aberration. Warrior Met Coal is already profitable and has a TTM revenue CAGR of 94%. This significant undervaluation will eventually be corrected. HCC has a remarkably high net income margin of 37.59%. This is 316% higher than the Materials sector's average of 9.03%.

Seeking Alpha says HCC is a buy

Seeking Alpha

The high TTM net income might eventually help Warrior Met Coal management improve its subpar dividend yield history. Dividends are immediate rewards for the loyal shareholders of HCC. A more generous dividend payment may inspire more income investors to go long on HCC.

Warrior Met pays dividends

MarketBeat.com

Being on the radar of income investors could ultimately help raise the exceptionally low 2.98x forward P/E of HCC.

Technical Indicators Are Still Optimistic

The stocks are now hostage to the market's emotional cycle of optimism or pessimism. Let us appreciate that after a 53% YTD gain, HCC's Relative Strength Index [RSI] score is only 63.61. This is still below the oversold level of 70. RSI is an easy barometer of market emotion. The chart below says HCC's RSI score never dipped below the neutral level of 50 since late September. The optimism for HCC is, therefore, consistent.

RSI indicator says HCC is a buy

Seeking Alpha

Another easy gauge to know the market's emotion is Exponential Moving Average, or EMA. The EMA indicator is now bullish for Warrior Met Coal's stock. The closing price of HCC on November 4 was $38.04. The EMA indicator is bullish when the 5-day EMA is greater than the trailing EMA averages. The 5-day EMA of $37.65 is greater than the 13-day EMA of $36.70. The 13-day EMA is higher than the 20-day EMA of $35.79. The 20-day EMA is higher than the 50-day EMA of $33.75.

ema indicator says HCC is a buy

StockTA.com

If you believe in candlestick patterns, the screenshot below should assure you that the upward momentum of HCC has enough gas.

candlestick pattern is bullish for HCC

StockTA.com

These technical indicators are what I use to know the dominant emotion of the market. Exploiting the optimistic herd emotion for Warrior Met Coal is judicious.

Downside Risk

I Googled it, and there's been no serious collapse in the price of Met Coal. The price trend for Met Coal has been on a downward trend since Q2 of this year. However, the price has not yet dipped below $200.

met coal price per short ton is still above $200

S&P Global Commodity Insights

The Q3 earnings report said Warrior Met coal produced 1.6 million short tons of met coal. It sold 1.5 million of those during the quarter. HCC's average net selling price for Q2 was $248.13 per short ton of met coal. In the year-ago quarter, the company only produced 1.1 million short tons. If there are more dips in pricing, Warrior Met Coal could work harder to produce more met coal.

The 500k additional tons produced in Q2 is despite the 19-month long dispute with striking mine workers. BlackRock (BLK), the largest shareholder of HCC, has called for the company to resolve its dispute with striking miners. It is HCC's headwind that management seems unable to come to terms with its employees being on strike.

My takeaway is that the super-cheap valuation of HCC could be exploited. Management can use some of that $98 million in Q3 net income to do share buybacks. The repurchased shares could be distributed to all its coal mine workers. Incentivizing the still-striking workers with equity stakes in Warrior Met Coal might resolve their grievances.

Settling the dispute between management and miners is necessary. The $14.10 billion global metallurgical coal industry is still growing at a 2.4% CAGR. Warrior Met Coal is a leader in this niche industry that caters to the $874 billion global steel industry (3.13% CAGR).

My Verdict

My buy recommendation for HCC is just my opinion. Do your own due diligence. Exercise your critical thinking. Evaluate HCC according to your own biases. This article's thesis is aligned with the buy recommendations of Seeking Alpha Quant and Wall Street analysts. I did my own detective work. I agree with their bullish assessments of Warrior Met Coal. You should consider acting on our collective optimism for HCC.

AI and human analysts are all saying HCC is a buy

Seeking Alpha

Investing in a stock when the momentum indicators are bullish is shrewdness at its highest level.

Increasing profitability should also result in higher Met Coal dividend payments to shareholders. Going forward, the exceptionally low valuation of HCC stock might encourage management to make share buybacks. Shares repurchased could then be distributed to all employees, whether they are part of the on-strike group or not.








Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

