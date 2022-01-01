All in all, we are pleased with the new CEO's plan to expand the business while keeping exclusivity and defining a new driving experience as the company enters the electric car age. In the meantime, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) closed its quarterly account with strong results. The solid order book is also a positive confirmation for 2023, even if the margins were slightly lower than in 2021, due to some raw material inflationary pressure and a less favorable price mix.
Numbers in hand, the company recorded a net profit of €228 million, an increase of 10% compared to a year ago. Top-line sales rose by 18.7% to €1.25 billion and car deliveries were up by 15.9% to 3.188 units. EBITDA margin stood at 34.8%, down from 35.2% versus the previous year (and EBIT margin followed the same trajectory). On the contrary, EPS and industrial FCF were up on a yearly basis. Looking at the geographical deliveries, in the EMEA region, units were down by 1%, whereas in the Americas and in China area, Ferrari achieved a plus 28% and 73%, respectively.
Looking at the car luxury sector, Aston Martin's Q3 volume shipments were down by almost 4% on a yearly basis, whereas Ferrari's supply chain problem seems to ease (also thanks to a vertical integration completed in the recent past that should be beneficial over the long-term horizon).
What are we forecasting?
In light of these results, Ferrari now expects revenues of €5 billion (from €4.9 billion in the previous guidance), and an adjusted EBITDA greater than €1.73 billion with a margin exceeding 35%. Industrial free cash flow is expected to reach €700 million. Order intake across models and geo continues to be at historic highs. Here at the Lab, we continue to see an outperforming buy rating at €230 target price. We also see an upside to the current management forecast for €1.8-2.0 billion of EBITDA in 2023. We were already ahead of Wall Street; today, we are in line. Thus, we reiterate our €2 billion EBITDA in our 2023 forecast with a 23x multiple.
