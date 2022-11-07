Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Kaitlyn Brosco - Director, Investor Relations

Adam Sachs - Co Founder & CEO

Bill Kelly - Chief Financial Officer

Earlier today, Vicarious Surgical released preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30th, 2022.

I will turn the call over to Adam Sachs, Chief Executive Officer.

Thanks, Kait. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us on today's call. With me today is Bill Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to start by sharing my excitement for the progress we made in the third quarter. Since our last call, we completed the integration phase of our Beta 2 system build. As a reminder, Beta 2 represents a significant milestone for the company. Given the strong positive Beta 1 feedback on the robotic itself. The enhancements incorporated in Beta 2 predominantly focused on the ergonomics, surgeon input and visualization aspects of the surgeon console. Nonetheless, improved imaging and enhanced sensing and motion capabilities were built into Beta 2 to further expand the surgeons access and ability to move freely within the abdominal cavity and operate seamlessly.

Time and again, we see the clinical relevance of these features in our cadaver labs and continue to be very encouraged by the feedback from our three clinical testing. We look forward to formally showcasing the Beta 2 system at our Demonstration Day in December. I'd like to thank our partners UH and HCA for their invaluable input on the Beta 2 design. In July of this year, we formalized our work with these hospital systems through the execution of two Center of Excellence agreements. At the forefront of innovation, HCA Healthcare and UH are widely recognized leaders in supporting and developing cutting edge technology that delivers improved patient outcomes and advances in the field of health care. Our work with each system extends far beyond post market surgeon training, our agreements outline plan for extensive development, clinical verification, validation and launch phases of bringing our full product ecosystem to market.

In addition to these existing partnerships, we are pleased to share that we recently executed a strategic hospital system collaboration agreement with Pittsburgh CREATES, an innovation center that fosters collaboration between surgeons and healthcare professionals. With the expansive resources of the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. UPMC and Pittsburgh CREATES offer unique access to collaborate with not only clinicians and hospital administrators, but also with the payers of the UPMC insurance umbrella, helping to ensure that our initial product offering meets not just the needs of patients, surgeons and hospitals, but payers as well.

With this agreement, we also gain access to the Advanced Center for Preclinical Studies within the University of Pittsburgh. This institution is a full-service testing and training facility that supports exploratory and preclinical testing of medical devices and offers on site capabilities for surgeon training and qualification. The agreement further expands our access to surgeon and administrator expertise across testing, training and regulatory processes, and provides critical clinical insight and support as we advance the development and finalization of our system and progress toward regulatory submission.

In that regard, we continue to closely and routinely engage with the FDA as we plan for our upcoming pre-market, IV clinical trial, and are encouraged by our interactions with the agency to date. Following our initial filing, we intend to file for three additional indications inguinal hernia, co cystectomy, and hysterectomy. By maintaining a close cadence of regulatory submissions, we plan to offer an extensive set of use cases relatively early on in our commercial launch. Overall, we remain focused on our number one priority system finalization, as we look forward to sharing more of our clinical trials strategy over the coming quarter. In October, we announced the appointment of Beverly Huss, to our board of Director, Bev is a respected industry veteran with an impressive background and decades of broad medical device experience, ranging across R&D, regulatory affairs and commercial. We welcome Bev to the Vicarious Surgical team and look forward to leveraging her expertise and insights.

Before I turn the call over to Bill, I'd like to say how proud I am of our team successful execution while remaining uncompromising in our approach. We are intentional in our development, with a focus on collaboration between our teams and the healthcare systems, who will ultimately institute our final product into their practice.

I'll hand it over to Bill for a discussion of our third quarter financial results.

Thank you, Adam. And thank you all for joining us today. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $22.2 million, inclusive of R&D expenses of $12.1 million, general and administrative expenses of $8.1 million, and another $1.9 million in sales and marketing expenses. Operating expenses in the third quarter increased from $8.6 million in the prior year period, primarily due to continued investment in the development related to platform and necessary expansion within our internal teams. Adjusted net loss which excludes a $3 million adjustment for changes in the fair value of our warrant liabilities was $21.7 million for the third quarter, equating to an adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share, as compared to and adjusted net loss of $8.6 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share for the same period in the prior year. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $24.7 million, equating to a basic and diluted net loss of $0.20 per share respectively, and compared to a net loss of $45 million or a basic and diluted net loss of $0.49 per share for the same period of the prior year. For additional detail regarding our third quarter 2022 financial results, and a reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to GAAP, please review our earnings press release.

Our cash burn for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.5 million and we ended the quarter with $127 million of cash and cash equivalents. We continue to execute on our development timeline while maintaining strong fiscal discipline. As we enter the fourth quarter, we now expect full year 2022 cash burn of approximately $65 million to $70 million compared $65 million to $75 million as previously communicated. As such, we anticipate ending the year with more than $100 million in cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet. We are excited by the progress we've made to date, and we look forward to sharing further progress in the quarters to come.

Thank you, Bill. I'd like to close by reminding every one of our analysts and investors system Demonstration Day coming up on December 6, we'll showcase our finalized Beta 2 system and host a conversation with surgical luminaries and hospital partners. We hope to see many of you there.

Our first question comes from Josh Jennings with Cowen.

Hi, this is Eric on Josh, thanks for taking the question. Aside from the functional benefits that your system offers during surgery, there's also a compelling economic argument for hospital customers to adopt with some of the cost savings that you're integrating with disposable components and other features. I was just wondering now that you've had early engagement with surgeons and hospitals, can you talk a little bit about how receptive they've been to the potential economic benefits you're providing?

Adam Sachs

Yes, thank you so much for the question. It's a really good question. So there's a few different pieces to the answer here. And the punchline, though, is that they've been incredibly receptive. It's been a significant portion of how we're able to gain such engagement in such incredible collaborations with so many hospitals across three different systems now, all of which we're incredibly proud of. So I'd say that these hospital systems, first and foremost are focused on their patient outcomes and patient care. They're all in it because they believe in patient care. And that's what they're there to do. But that being said, they do need to make money or at least make sufficient money in order to provide that care and to pay the people in order to complete the surgeries that they're there for. So at the end of the day, economics is an incredibly important part of our value proposition. They've been very receptive to the, to our general pricing that we have to offer as well as to the total procedural economics and the potential of saving significant time on procedures that many of them have witnessed in our cadaver labs to date. As I'm sure you know, it's saving procedural time doesn't just save costs, it actually increases revenue for the surgeon, excuse me, for the hospital systems, which at the end of the day, increasing top line is number one priority from an economics perspective.

That's great. That makes a lot of sense. And then, just wondering for you a little more of a preview for the Beta 2 Demonstration Day. What are you really looking to showcase there? And what is your hope for folks walking away from that event?

Adam Sachs

Yes, the Beta 2 Demonstration Day, which I'm obviously incredibly excited about, is really there, frankly, to showcase our Beta 2 system. And to show it off to all of you into the world. We'll be showing the Beta 2 system and our lab, as well as walking through some video of recent cadaver procedures with surgeon luminaries and some of our COE partners. And we'll give everybody there the opportunity for Q&A, both with the surgeons and the partners, so we think it'll be a really valuable experience.

Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Zimmerman with BTIG.

Hi, this is Sam on for Ryan, and thank you for taking my question today. Can you elaborate on what you may or may not learn with the University of Pittsburgh agreement relative to the other agreements with the UHC and HCA health systems? Thank you.

Adam Sachs

Yes, really good question. I guess I mentioned on previous earnings call we are obviously very excited about HCA and UH. And both of those Center of Excellence agreements and partnerships really provide much if not all of what we need from the perspective of learning what the clinicians and hospital administrators need. But you can see includes something additional, which is the UPMC insurance umbrella. So we're really excited about leveraging that relationship and being able to dive deep, which will make sure that our system doesn't just meet the needs of patients of surgeons and of hospital, but meets the needs of payers as well, ensuring that it really holistically meets the needs of the entire healthcare system.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And I have one follow up, given the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center agreement and [Dr. DeVries] focus on robotic ENT. Are you seeing other opportunities to change how you think about the indication gains? Thank you again.

Adam Sachs

Yes, that's a good question. I would say that there are a number of really interesting opportunities, frankly, that you're probably picking up on here, but outside of just the abdominal surgical space. That being said, there's not anything that we're ready to talk about publicly, I would frankly, phrase it more as opportunity than plan.

Our next question comes from the line of Kyle Rose with Canaccord.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. This is Caitlin on Kyle Rose. Just a quick question for me. Last quarter, you noted certain supply constraints such as semiconductor chip and hardware shortages, and have these challenges really continued into the Q3 and Q4? And if so, how are you mitigating the risk? Thanks a lot.

Adam Sachs

Yes, very good question. I'd say overall, we do still see some challenges. We're, as I mentioned, we're not immune to these challenges. Similar to a lot of our peers, for example, we absolutely do see delayed shipments of semiconductors. That being said we've been able to fairly effectively plan and mitigate these and we continue to do that. I will say, though, similar to my messaging, the last quarter, it comes with significant time and effort and frankly, distraction for our team. That being said, all of our mitigations to date have been affected.

Yes, thank you so much for the questions and thank you for taking the time to join us today. That concludes today's call.

