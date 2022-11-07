Oportun Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Q3 2022 Results Conference Call November 7, 2022 5:00 PM ET

With me today to discuss Oportun's third quarter 2022 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Administrative Officer.

I will remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results of operations and financial positions, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements and we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

A more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in our earnings press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption Risk Factors, including our upcoming Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events other than as required by law.

Also on today's call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful measures for the period-to-period comparisons of our core business and which will provide useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations. A full list of definitions can be found in our earnings materials available at the Investor Relations section on our website.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to and not as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release, our third quarter 2022 financial supplement and the appendix section of the third quarter 2022 earnings presentation, all of which are available at the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.oportun.com. In addition, this call is being webcast and an archived version will be available after the call, along with the script of our prepared remarks.

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

Thanks, Dorian, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Today, I'd like to discuss our third quarter financial performance followed by an update on how the macroeconomic environment is impacting Oportun and its members and close with an update on our strategic initiatives. Oportun delivered a strong profitable third quarter on an adjusted basis.

Let me start with the following summary. We delivered revenue of $250 million, up 57% along with adjusted net income of $8.4 million or adjusted EPS of $0.25. Our annualized net charge off rate of 9.8% was in line with our prior guidance. And we are upwardly revising our full year 2022 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance.

Let me now update you in more detail regarding what we saw in Q3, starting with credit. Credit is the most important metric in our business. On our prior earnings call, we shared that starting in July, we had initiated a set of actions including significantly tightening our underwriting standards to address the impact of inflation on our members. I'm pleased to inform you that, these actions are having their intended effect. We are continuing to reduce our exposure to new borrowers and increase our proportionate exposure to more profitable returning borrowers, who have already successfully repaid at least one loan to Oportun.

In the third quarter, 28% of our loans were to new borrowers as compared to 44% in the second quarter and 51% in the first quarter. Early-stage delinquencies are trending downward. For instance, from July to September, our 15-to-29-day delinquencies declined from 2.1% to 1.8% and our 30-to-59-day delinquencies declined from 2.2% to 2.1%. These trends divide the usual seasonal patterns in delinquencies, which typically rise in the back half of the year. And our first payment defaults are now below 2019 pre-pandemic levels having come down from the 2% range to below 1%.

So in summary, we are very pleased with the credit results from Q3 originations and we are setting ourselves up well for good credit performance in 2023.

Now I'd like to update you on the other actions we have been taking. Starting with underwriting. We are introducing and leveraging new underwriting models that have and will continue to significantly improve our credit performance. For instance, we launched an updated version of our model specifically focused on underwriting our returning portfolio. We are also expanding the use of the bank transaction model we launched earlier this year, by giving more applicants the opportunity to share their data, providing a more complete snapshot of their current financial situation.

We also launched a new direct marketing platform this quarter that we expect will be fully implemented by the end of the year. We expect this new platform to improve the risk levels of the direct mail program and enable additional digital channels, where we will be able to target customers based on their credit profile. Our funding and liquidity remain strong and in September, we bolstered them by raising additional capital with a new 4 year $150 million senior secured term loan.

The investment community's confidence in Oportun was also just further validated by our closing last week of our fourth securitization of 2022. Our ability to complete these financings increases our capacity to fund future originations. Finally, we have made progress and continue to focus on a significant reduction of operating expense growth. We are reiterating our mandate for flat second half adjusted operating expenses versus the first half of the year by reducing sales and marketing costs and limiting headcount growth. As a proof point of achieving this objective, third quarter adjusted operating expense declined 3% sequentially, to define our typical seasonal patterns and adjusted operating efficiency improved by approximately 1,300 basis points year over year to 54%, our lowest level since our 2019 IPO. As you can see, we continue to take the necessary steps towards putting the company on the strongest possible footing and are committed to limiting expense growth in order to operate more efficiently in 2023.

Shifting now to our long-term strategic priorities, let me update you on our progress on enhancing our platform capabilities, growing our members and increasing our multiproduct relationships. We are continuing to enhance our platform capabilities to meet the everyday financial needs of hardworking people. We are on-track to start testing our unified app this quarter that brings together all the digit savings, banking, investing products and Oportun credit products into a single mobile application.

Digit's financial performance is exceeding our expectations and our overall integration continues to progress nicely. We ended the third quarter with 1.9 million members, up from 1.8 million at the end of last quarter, a 9% annualized growth rate. We are pleased with this pace of adding high quality new members to Oportun, given our lower marketing spend and decreased focus on acquiring new borrowers. Furthermore, in the third quarter, products grew at an annualized rate of 11%, faster than our member growth of 9% as members continue to increase their engagement with Oportun.

Now let me update you on new product activities. As a reminder, we indicated on our prior earnings call that we would deliberately moderate growth in our secured personal loan and credit card products in the second half of this year, as part of our credit tightening actions. For our secured personal loan products, we ended the third quarter with $116 million in receivables, up from $100 million sequentially. Our credit card receivables grew at a similarly moderate pace to $131 million up from $119 million sequentially. We now have more than 200,000 members who have an Oportun branded credit card.

Finally, we have also continued to make great progress with our Lending-as-a-Service partner channel, from which we can efficiently increase our applicant pool and selectively add high-quality new members, even while we tighten our credit standards. During the third quarter, we scaled our partner network to include 348 locations, up from 229 a year ago and we still expect to complete 2022 with over five hundred locations. Additionally, our partnership with Sezzle, a buy-now-pay-later company and our first digital Lending-as-a-Service relationship remains on track to launch this quarter.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Jonathan for additional details on our financial performance and our revised guidance. He will also take you through a technical accounting requirement that caused a non-cash $108 million write-off of goodwill that impacted our Q3 GAAP results.

Jonathan Coblentz

Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. As Raul mentioned, we're pleased with our third quarter results, which exemplify the resilience of Oportun’s business model under the current macroeconomic environment. In the third quarter, we generated $250 million of total revenue and $8.4 million of adjusted net income or $0.25 of adjusted EPS. Revenue upside and expense discipline enabled us to be profitable, while our prior guidance had indicated the expectation for a slight loss. Our aggregate originations were $634 million down 4% year-over-year, and modestly below the prior guidance of between $650 million and $675 million for the quarter. This reflects the credit tightening actions we initiated in July and our focus on high quality originations.

Total revenue of $250 million was above the guidance range and up 57% year-over-year with upside reflecting lower than anticipated prepayments. We expect continued revenue growth into 2023 even as we keep the tighter underwriting standards. Net revenue was $147 million up 5% year-over-year. Net revenue improved from the prior year period due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher interest expense and net charge offs as compared to last year. Interest expense of $27 million was up 152% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased debt issuance to fund our growth and the increase in our cost of debt to 3.9% versus 2.8% in the year ago period.

At the end of the third quarter, 79% of our debt was fixed rate providing us with protection from rising interest rates. For our net change in fair value, we had a $76 million net decrease, which consisted mainly of current period charge offs of $72 million. For the mark-to-market, the fair value price of our loans decreased to 100.7% as of September 30 and resulted in a $41 million mark-to-market decrease. The $61 million mark-to-market increase in our asset back notes resulted from a 181 basis point decrease in the weighted average price to 92.9% due to the increase in interest rates and credit spreads during the quarter.

Turning to expenses, we maintain strong expense discipline as we said we would on our prior call with adjusted operating expenses decreasing sequentially 3%. As Raul mentioned, we will continue to reduce our adjusted operating expense growth rate going forward and are on track to be flat in the second half versus the first half of this year. Our customer acquisition cost was $142 down 7% from the prior year period due to lower direct mail and online marketing expenditures partially offset by lower aggregate originations.

We delivered adjusted net income of $8.4 million compared to $24 million in the prior year quarter and adjusted EPS of $0.25 versus $0.78 respectively. For the first three quarters of the year, combined, adjusted net income was $65 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth and adjusted EPS was $1.95, representing 11% year-over-year growth.

As Raul mentioned, our GAAP results were impacted by a technical accounting requirement. Because our market capitalization remained below our tangible book value, we were required by GAAP to write-off $108 million of goodwill. Our GAAP net income and EPS were impacted by this non-cash charge. While the goodwill related to our acquisition of Digit, the write-down is not a reflection on Digit's financial performance, which as you heard Raul mentioned earlier, is exceeding our expectations. We have not impaired any of the other intangibles we acquired with Digit for this reason. Because this was a non-cash charge, it in no way affects the operations for future prospects of the company.

Adjusted EBITDA was a $6.2 million loss in the third quarter, $24 million decrease compared to a gain of $18 million in the prior year quarter. For the 9 months of the year, adjusted EBITDA was $23 million flat to the prior year period. Adjusted return on equity was 6% versus 9% in the prior year quarter. For the last 12 months, adjusted ROE averaged 17%.

Turning now to credit. Our third quarter results showed we managed our credit well to deliver outcomes in line with our prior guidance. Our annualized net charge off rate was 9.8%, compared to 5.5% in the prior year period. As a reminder, last year's charge off rate was abnormally low due to strong consumer balance sheets, including the impact of government stimulus amidst the pandemic. As of September 30, our 30 plus day delinquency rate was 5.4%, which was consistent with the increased charge-off trends we previously guided to. Regarding our capital and liquidity, as of September 30, total cash was $272 million. Additionally, net cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $68 million, up 44% year-over-year. Our debt-to-equity ratio was 5.2x and absent the impact of the non-cash goodwill impairment charge I just discussed; our debt-to-equity ratio would have been 4.3x.

Also as of September 30, $382 million of our combined $750 million in warehouse lines was undrawn and available to fund our growth. We are well positioned to maintain our strong liquidity, while we selectively underwrite high quality loans in our tightened credit posture.

We have maintained our track record of consistent access to the capital markets. Raul mentioned that we closed a 4-year $150 million senior secured term loan in September. It's important to emphasize that this new facility provides non-dilutive capital that supports the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect in 2023 and beyond, even under the tighter credit underwriting criteria we have adopted in the current environment. We also disclosed our fourth securitization of 2022, a $300 million asset backed note issuance, reaffirming our access to funding and investor support for our business model.

Turning to our expectations for the rest of 2022, we remain focused on prudent profitable growth by tightening credit and continuing the cost discipline that Raul mentioned.

In terms of guidance, our outlook for the fourth quarter is; aggregate originations of $650 million to $700 million, total revenue of $255 million to $260 million, adjusted net income of $8 million to $10 million and adjusted EPS of $0.24 to $0.30. Our updated guidance for the full year is, aggregate originations of $2.962 billion to $3.012 billion, total revenue of $946 million to $951 million, adjusted net income of $73 million to $75 million and adjusted EPS of $2.19 to $2.25.

Going forward, our credit performance will be driven by two different portfolio dynamics. The loans we've been originating since July under significantly tighter credit standards and the loans originated prior to that. Let me start with the loans we've originated since July. The credit tightening is already having the desired effect of driving down our early-stage delinquencies and first payment defaults with performance trending better than 2019. You can see these trends in the additional slides we've included in our earnings presentation this quarter. With regard to the loans originated prior to July, the charge offs we expected to have in the fourth quarter will be almost entirely from these loans we originated prior to tightening.

For the fourth quarter, we are guiding to 11.9% annualized net charge offs, plus or minus 25 basis points. For the full year, we are increasing our guidance by 30 basis points to 9.9% net charge offs, plus or minus 20 basis points. Approximately 12 basis points of the increase in rate for the full year is reflective of the denominator effect of credit tightening leading to reduced origination amounts and lower average daily receivables from our prior expectation. It's worth keeping in mind that this upward revision of full year guidance only represents $8 million more in charge-offs than previously expected, and even after these expected incremental charge offs, we are forecasting $8 million to $10 million in adjusted income for the fourth quarter.

Additionally, because the average life of our portfolio is only 0.92 years, the portfolio will turn over more than once per year. This means that the loans we started originating under tighter credit standards in July will make up the vast majority of the portfolio by the second half of 2023. While we expect to have elevated loss rates into the fourth quarter of this year, our projection remains that losses will start decreasing in the first quarter of 2023, and return to our target 7% to 9% range by the third quarter of 2023.

In summary, I'm pleased that we delivered another strong quarter, Oportun’s ninth consecutive profitable quarter and that we are in a position today to upwardly revise our 2022 profit outlook.

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

Thanks, Jonathan. This quarter exceeded our expectations and I am confident that we will emerge from this challenging economic environment, a stronger company than ever before, just as Oportun did following the pandemic and the financial crisis. The resilience the company has and will continue to exhibit reflects the determination of our talented employees. Oportun will continue to deliver responsible, profitable growth on behalf of our shareholders. I look forward to reviewing our fourth quarter results and providing our outlook on 2023 when we next report in February.

With that, operator, let's open up the line for questions.

Mark DeVries

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

Mark DeVries

Mark DeVries

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

But overall, on a blended basis, that's very manageable. We continue to have our warehouse lines that are committed through the personal loan run through '24 and there's a lot of interest from investors in purchasing our whole loans, which could be another source of funding. So we feel very good about our ability to access the capital we need to fund and grow our business.

Mark DeVries

Mark DeVries

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

And then secondly, maybe Raul, you could just talk anecdotally about what your customers are dealing with now with the macro environment, with inflation, higher rates, et cetera also

and higher rates, et cetera. Also, less liquidity from some of the FinTech players, like the buy now pay later providers. Maybe could just give us more color on that. So, 2-part question on loss rates? Thanks.

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

But I'd also like to point out, we've started to provide some of the same transparency that we provided during the pandemic. So I'm really pleased with how effective our credit tightening actions are proving to be. If you look at page six of our earnings deck, you're going to see the early-stage delinquencies are declining, and that's consistent with our focus on quality of originations as opposed to quantity.

And then first payment defaults are now below pre pandemic levels. So we think we're setting ourselves up very well for a good 2023 from a credit perspective, right? Revenue was up $90 million year-over-year total revenue, and we know that's going to be a run rate going into 2023. So that higher revenue run rate, the lower losses that we would expect in 2023 combined with the expense discipline, we think is setting us up really, really well for 2023.

Let me pause there and see if you have any other questions on credit before I answer the second question that you posed. Sanjay?

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

From a consumer perspective, it's really the things that we've talked about in the past. They're just feeling the impact of inflation. Higher rents, gas have started to move up again a tiny bit. So we continue to be very, very focused on that repeat customer who's demonstrated success with our loans. And once the economy starts to stabilize a bit more and we start to see inflation coming back down, that's when we'll start to focus on originations again to new borrowers.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

So we already feel that we're starting to see the impact of that tighter underwriting and those improved first payment defaults in those early stage delinquencies. And you could see it in the 15 to 29 as well, which went from 2.1% to 1.8%.

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

So it's not necessarily a reflection of we've got to tie in more and more and more. It's a question of just being able to sequence the work and being able to make the best decisions possible. But we very much think of it as two books. There's not say, additional tightening that's coming in Q4 that's reflected in that guidance.

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

The second is, if you look at the new borrower percentage where we talked about Q1 being 51%, Q2 being 44%, and Q3 being 28%, it means that origination volume that normally we would make to new borrowers, we're choosing not to make a lot of that volume today. We're choosing to pick the highest quality borrowers within that new borrower population. And that just means that we're going to have less originations coming from that group. So I would characterize it more as a deliberate choice on our part to focus on that high quality returning portfolio and picking the best new borrowers as opposed to what I think was a great question on your part. So it's really that as opposed to say, incremental tightening that we expect to have in these last two months.

Rick Shane

Rick Shane

Operator

David Scharf

David Scharf

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

We really wouldn't start to open up at that point too much, because we'd be concerned about potentially starting to open up and having the environment deteriorate some more. And then we'd be having to catch-up and we'd regret that decision. So it's really a combination of the two and what we'd really like to see is, we'd really like to see our internal numbers get better. We'd like to see inflation start to come down and we'd like to continue to see stability from an unemployment perspective. If we get kind of green lights across those three things, that's when we will be very comfortable starting to open back up and taking advantage of the growth opportunity that still is in front of us.

David Scharf

David Scharf

Maybe a follow-up too on Rick's kind of questioning along sort of Q4 versus Q3, magnitude of tightening or what you are seeing. It sounded like the revenue guide in the fourth quarter that went up as well as the revenue beat in the third quarter was not entirely pricing related, but it was lower prepayment rates. Now Jonathan said that was to be expected, but in the same breath said, it was a contributor to revenue coming in ahead of guidance. So is the prepayment rate coming in even slower than you anticipated? I mean, is that one more kind of cautious indicator that -- is keep tamping down the original nation outlook near-term?

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

David Scharf

David Scharf

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

We think it just indicates prudent management on our member’s part. And the prepayment just ended up being lower than we would've expected. And that creates a benefit for us in Q3, and it's going to create a benefit in Q4. So we don't think of that as a negative and it doesn't necessarily impact how we think about originations. The origination level for us is really about, again, that quality. How do we focus on the repeat borrower? How do we make sure that the bulk of our marketing is for that repeat borrower? So that, as you put it and as Rick put it right, we can deliver what we think investors are looking for right now, which is really having a strong degree of controlling command over credit outcomes.

David Scharf

David Scharf

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

To your point, David, we absolutely believe the company is undervalued. We've increased profit guidance, so we're hopeful that having now nine consecutive profitable quarters increasing guidance, and certainly demonstrating these early credit results that we're showing are going to go ahead and strengthen the confidence that investors have in our ability to navigate this environment. We're not planning to do buybacks now, but we'll continue to monitor the macro environment and our stock price and figure out if there is a moment in which we in the boards think that that's the best use of capital.

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

John Hecht

John Hecht

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

book is -- that the number one difference is absolutely the mix of returning borrowers versus new borrowers. We have sought over the last few calls to give you a sense of what that mixes look like. When we expanded to thirty new states, through the MetaBank partnership, it just gave us a fantastic opportunity to acquire new borrowers. This was obviously before the war, before rates started moving up. There was still quite a bit of capital that people had just based on the stimulus measures. So it made sense for us to have new borrowers represent 51% of the loans we were making. And then as we started to reduce that, we went to 44% and now you see us at 28%.

So I'd say that is the number one difference, John, between the back book and this new book. And because you've known us for years, you know that, that returning borrower is someone who has fantastic credit performance, a lower CAC. You also saw us report lower CAC this quarter. It's the most profitable and most proven part of the portfolio. So we think it makes sense to really focus on that borrower today, that would be the biggest difference in terms of the books.

John Hecht

John Hecht

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

From a product perspective, we showed last quarter and it continues to be true that, we are really focused on the unsecured personal loan product. That is the profitable engine of this business. We continue to believe in our multiproduct strategy. But right now, we are not focused on growing credit cards. We are not focused on growing the secured personal loan book. We have got those groups really focused on servicing and collections, and any elements of kind of the product infrastructure that can be improved in this environment.

Hal Goetsch

Hal Goetsch

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

One of the reasons that we're so focused on driving losses down is we know if we can go ahead and reduce charge offs, that's going to help us with the overall profitability of the business. And then we spend a lot of time talking about OpEx because that is something that is absolutely in our control. And we're -- I'm pleased with the discipline that the team has shown.

And just want to be really clear, because we hinted at this a couple of times, but we expect to take this discipline into 2023. So this is not just a question of second half expenses relative to first half. We're going to roll into 2023 with the same mentality from an OpEx perspective of very little hiring, making sure that the marketing expenses are earned by the credit performance, and again looking for the environment. So you are absolutely right. We are focused on NIM, but we are also looking at those other big expense lines in the P&L, and really focused on improving the overall adjusted net income performance of the company.

Jonathan Coblentz

Jonathan Coblentz

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay.

Raul Vazquez

Raul Vazquez

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Raul Vazquez for any closing remarks.

Raul Vazquez

Just want to thank everyone once again for joining us on today's call, and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thank you.

