Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been getting more attention recently. It seems to be fighting all the headwinds other tech companies are fighting: US government restricting tech companies from selling to China, Russia and Belarus for national security reasons, supply chain problems affecting both their suppliers and customers and most importantly changing their focus to this new post-Covid world. Recently on 10/25 Barchart's Trend Spotter signaled a buy and the stock has gained .36%.

The chart shows CSCO bouncing off a bottom and trading above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization. In addition, it provides Internet for the future product consists of routed optical networking, 5G, silicon, and optics solutions; collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service; end-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust; and optimized application experiences products including full stack observability and cloud-native platform. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with other companies. Cisco Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. (Source - Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

40% technical sell signals but trending towards a buy

Negative 20.90 Weighted Alpha

22.06% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

2.70% gain in the last month

Relative Strength Index 58.45%

Technical support level at 43.87

Recently traded at $44.52 which is above its 50-day moving average of $42.95

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $183 billion

P/E 14.52

Dividend yield 3.41%

Revenue expected to grow 5.00% this year and another 3.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 5.10% this year, increase and additional 7.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 6.69% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 9 strong buy, 4 buy, 14 hold and a sell opinion on the stock

Analysts' price targets are all over the place from $44.00 to $73.00 with an average of $54.82

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 10,271 to 526 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1,848 to 80 for the same result

483,840 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Value Line is relied upon by many individual investors for reliable and objective data analysis.

Over the next 18 months their price target is $37.00 to $71.00 with a mid-point of $54.00 for a 20% gain

The 3 - 5 year price target is $70.00 to $90.00 for a 55% - 100% gain

Total Annual Return projection of 14% - 24%

Those projections are about the same as their projections for the average stock

They have faith in the reliability of their data in rating the stock's price stability in the 95 percentile, price growth persistence in the 80 percentile and earnings predictability in the 100 percentile

They rate the company's financial strength as A++ with a safety rating of 1, their highest rating

On September 9 their analyst Kevin Downing expressed his opinions and concerns:

Although revenue and earning seemed flat that was more a function of strained component availability than weaker demand

He approved of their shift to a more subscription based revenue model

He saw a moderation in product order growth but felt demand signals remained solid

He thinks the shares offer compelling risk-adjusted long-term total return potential at its recent price level

Another great source of objective data is CFRA's MarketScope which is relied upon by many financial analysts and investment advisors. They give the stock their 5 star buy rating.

They are looking for a 12-month price target of $60 or about a 35% gain.

Their analyst Keith Snyder expressed his opinions and concerns:

Predicts revenue growth of 4.90% this year and 4.00% next year

Gross margins in the future pretty much the same as in the past

Concerns about ceasing business with China, Russia and Belarus

Makes a strong buy recommendation

Seeking Alpha ratings:

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Communications Equipment

Ranked Overall

Ranked in Sector

148 out of 647

Ranked in Industry

17 out of 51

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Safety B B- B- Growth A B+ A Yield A- A A Consistency B+ B+ B- Click to enlarge

My conclusions: It appears on a technical basis CSCO has bottomed and is beginning to again be noticed by both individual and institutional investors. Buying at this level and keeping trailing stop loses at the 50 day moving average should be a good move.