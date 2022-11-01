Cisco Systems May Be A Buy At This Level (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 08, 2022 1:07 AM ETCSCO
Summary

  • Technical, fundamental and Quantitative factors on an under-covered stock.
  • 40% technical sell signals but turning positive.
  • Long-term fundamental buy ratings.
  • Quantitative hold trending to buy.
  • Wall Street analyst's price targets from $44.00 to $73.00.

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has been getting more attention recently. It seems to be fighting all the headwinds other tech companies are fighting: US government restricting tech companies from selling to China, Russia and Belarus for national security reasons, supply chain problems affecting both their suppliers and customers and most importantly changing their focus to this new post-Covid world. Recently on 10/25 Barchart's Trend Spotter signaled a buy and the stock has gained .36%.

The chart shows CSCO bouncing off a bottom and trading above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages.

CSCO Cisco Systems

CSCO Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization. In addition, it provides Internet for the future product consists of routed optical networking, 5G, silicon, and optics solutions; collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service; end-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust; and optimized application experiences products including full stack observability and cloud-native platform. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with other companies. Cisco Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. (Source - Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 40% technical sell signals but trending towards a buy
  • Negative 20.90 Weighted Alpha
  • 22.06% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 2.70% gain in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 58.45%
  • Technical support level at 43.87
  • Recently traded at $44.52 which is above its 50-day moving average of $42.95

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $183 billion
  • P/E 14.52
  • Dividend yield 3.41%
  • Revenue expected to grow 5.00% this year and another 3.90% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 5.10% this year, increase and additional 7.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 6.69% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 9 strong buy, 4 buy, 14 hold and a sell opinion on the stock
  • Analysts' price targets are all over the place from $44.00 to $73.00 with an average of $54.82
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 10,271 to 526 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1,848 to 80 for the same result
  • 483,840 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Value Line is relied upon by many individual investors for reliable and objective data analysis.

  • Over the next 18 months their price target is $37.00 to $71.00 with a mid-point of $54.00 for a 20% gain
  • The 3 - 5 year price target is $70.00 to $90.00 for a 55% - 100% gain
  • Total Annual Return projection of 14% - 24%
  • Those projections are about the same as their projections for the average stock
  • They have faith in the reliability of their data in rating the stock's price stability in the 95 percentile, price growth persistence in the 80 percentile and earnings predictability in the 100 percentile
  • They rate the company's financial strength as A++ with a safety rating of 1, their highest rating

On September 9 their analyst Kevin Downing expressed his opinions and concerns:

  • Although revenue and earning seemed flat that was more a function of strained component availability than weaker demand
  • He approved of their shift to a more subscription based revenue model
  • He saw a moderation in product order growth but felt demand signals remained solid
  • He thinks the shares offer compelling risk-adjusted long-term total return potential at its recent price level

Another great source of objective data is CFRA's MarketScope which is relied upon by many financial analysts and investment advisors. They give the stock their 5 star buy rating.

They are looking for a 12-month price target of $60 or about a 35% gain.

Their analyst Keith Snyder expressed his opinions and concerns:

  • Predicts revenue growth of 4.90% this year and 4.00% next year
  • Gross margins in the future pretty much the same as in the past
  • Concerns about ceasing business with China, Russia and Belarus
  • Makes a strong buy recommendation

Seeking Alpha ratings:

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 3.90
Wall Street Buy 3.71
Quant Hold 3.37

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C+ B B-
Growth F F F
Profitability A+ A+ A+
Momentum B+ C B+
Revisions C D B+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Information Technology

Industry

Communications Equipment

Ranked Overall

Ranked in Sector

148 out of 647

Ranked in Industry

17 out of 51

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety B B- B-
Growth A B+ A
Yield A- A A
Consistency B+ B+ B-

Dividend Grades Beat The Market »

My conclusions: It appears on a technical basis CSCO has bottomed and is beginning to again be noticed by both individual and institutional investors. Buying at this level and keeping trailing stop loses at the 50 day moving average should be a good move.

CSCO Cisco Systems

CSCO Price vs 50 DMA and 30 day turtle channel

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses an uncovered stock on Seeking Alpha. It is not intended to be a buy or sell recommendation as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

