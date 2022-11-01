buzbuzzer

The Chart of the Day belongs to the convenience store REIT Getty Realty (GTY). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/26, the stock gained 5.36%.

GTY Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C. Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

6.51+ Weighted Alpha

3.33% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 19.95% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.56%

Technical support level at 31.52

Recently traded at 31.81 with 50 day moving average of 29.04

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.49 billion

P/E 15.01

Dividend yield 5.15%

Revenue expected to grow 5.20% this year and another 6.50% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 17.50% this year and decrease 24.80% next year but continue to compound at an annual rate of 2.20% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 1 buy and 4 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $30.00 to $35.50 with an average of $32.50

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 67 to 13 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 7 to 2 for the same result

5,440 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Real Estate

Industry

Retail REITs

Ranked in Sector

4 out of 179

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 26

Dividend Grades

