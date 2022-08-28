Costco: Be Ready To Buy On The Dip (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Technical, fundamental, and quantitative analysis of an under-covered stock.
  • 28% technical sell signal.
  • Quantitative hold rating.
  • Fundamental buy rating.
  • Wall Street analysts have price targets from $455.00 to $650.00 with a mid-point of $560.56 for a projected gain of 15.98%.

Costco Wholesale (COST) looks like one of those situations where you need to separate the opinions of the company from the opinions and the stock. There is no doubt that shoppers love the place, as is evidenced by the photo of their parking lot above. Is it a good stock to invest in? Let's see what a variety of investors and analysts say. Since the Barchart TrendSpotter signaled a buy on 10/28, the stock actually lost 5.76%.

COST Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company offers sundries, dry groceries, candies, coolers, freezers, liquor, and tobacco and deli products; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio products, sporting goods, tires, toys and seasonal products, office supplies, automotive care products, postages, tickets, apparel, small appliances, furniture, domestics, housewares, special order kiosks, and jewelry; and meat, produce, service deli, and bakery products. It also operates pharmacies, optical, food courts, hearing aids, and tire installation centers, as well as 668 gas stations; and offers online business delivery, travel, same-day grocery, and various other services. As of August 28, 2022, the company operated 838 membership warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 17 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, 4 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, 2 in France, and 2 in China. It also operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Costco Wholesale Corporation in August 1999. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington. - Source: Yahoo

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical sell signals
  • Negative 9.00 Weighted Alpha
  • 5.80% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal but might change if the price drops lower
  • Below its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 5.76% loss in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 47.21%
  • Technical support level at $477.72
  • Recently traded at $483.74 which is below its 50-day moving average of $493.48

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $215 billion
  • P/E 36.67
  • Dividend yield 0.76%
  • Revenue expected to increase 8.20% this year and another 6.90% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 11.00% this year, increase by an additional 11.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.31% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 18 strong buy, 5 buy and 10 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts' price targets are all over the place from $455.00 to $650.00 with an average of $560.56 about a 15.48% gain from today's price
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 5,219 to 178 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors in agreement and voting 1,405 to 24 for a similar result
  • 202,020 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Many individual investors look to Value Line for objective data on stocks, and Value Line seems to agree with the Wall Street analysts and individual investors.

  • Their timeliness rating is a 2 which is above average when compared to other stocks
  • 18 month price target mid-point is $662.00 for a projected gain of 35%
  • Total annual rate of return should be in the 3% - 8% range
  • The financial strength rating is A++ with their highest safety rating of 1
  • Stock's price stability in the 100 percentile
  • Price growth persistence in the 90 percentile
  • Earnings predictability in the 100 percentile

In his 10/21 analysis, Kevin Downing had some opinions and concerns:

  • Customers continue to spend in healthy amounts
  • Inflation may have peaked
  • Supply chain conditions are improving
  • The company may postpone their normal membership fee increase
  • For retail the P/E is a little rich but momentum investors may want to put on their watchlist

A site that many professional analysts and investment advisors use is the CFRA's MarketScope. Analyst Arun Sundarun, CFA, CPA made the following projections and observations:

  • Hold rating
  • 12 month price target $490.00
  • Predicts lower revenue growth of only 5.8% compared to 15.8% in the past
  • Projects gross margins to remain the same as in the past
  • Looking for a special dividend if cash flow improves
  • Most major concern - Aggressive competition from BJ's (BJ), Sam's Club, Walmart+ (WMT) and Amazon Prime (AMZN)
  • Best observation - Membership renewal rate 92% in US/Canada and 90% worldwide

Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings:

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 2.91
Wall Street Buy 4.24
Quant Hold 3.38

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F F F
Growth A C C
Profitability A A+ A+
Momentum C A A-
Revisions B+ C+ B+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Hypermarkets and Super Centers

Ranked Overall

1123 out of 4742

Ranked in Sector

44 out of 194

Ranked in Industry

6 out of 7

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A+ A+ A+
Growth A A- A
Yield F F F
Consistency A C B

Dividend Grades Beat The Market »

My Conclusion: At the present time, this is one of the most solid retailers anywhere. As a going concern, their revenue and earnings increases look rock solid. At the same time, the market has seen that the stock has gotten a little pricey and near term is trending down a bit. If you own it, hold it, or you can place this on your watchlist and wait for the price to come above its 20 and 50 day moving average, I think you will be handsomely rewarded. This is a long-term buy in my opinion. Use a chart similar to the one below to watch the price vs. the 50-day moving average and the 30-day turtle channel to be your entry guide:

COST Costco Wholeslae

COST Price vs 50 DMA and 30 day turtle channel

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses an uncovered stock on Seeking Alpha. It is not intended to be a buy or sell recommendation as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

