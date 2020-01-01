Chart Of The Week - CRE Credit Crunch

Nov. 08, 2022 5:57 AM ET
Topdown Charts
Summary

  • The often overlooked commercial real estate sector faces significant headwinds with tighter credit criteria, higher loan pricing, and weaker demand for new loans.
  • The similar credit conditions seen in 2020 were supported by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, that's unlikely to be the case this time around.
  • There is also the lingering uncertainty around occupancy in the post-pandemic WFH world, and a shock to expenses on a number of fronts.
Prospective Buyer and Broker Measuring Office Space

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Commercial Real Estate Outlook: I just had a look at the latest Fed Loan Officer survey, and things are not looking good for what is a heavily credit-driven sector…

Banks are tightening up credit criteria, raising loan pricing, and reporting weaker demand for new loans. This appears to be the story across the board (business loans, mortgages, consumer debt), but one sector many overlook stands out to me in particular — Commercial Real Estate.

We saw something similar happen in 2008, but that was a different time, with a different regulatory backdrop, and different way of doing business. This time is different, but not necessarily in a good way.

In 2020 we saw a similar crunch in credit conditions, and some will highlight that instance as a reason to ignore this chart… but of course back then you had the fiscal + monetary emergency super-stimulus coming to save the day, so instead of declining — commercial real estate prices actually jumped that time!

This time around we have a more gradual and pernicious weakening of activity — something that looks and feels more like your traditional recession. We also have an interest rate shock, and globally coordinated (coincident?) monetary policy tightening.

There is also the lingering uncertainty around occupancy in the post-pandemic WFH world, and a shock to expenses on a number of fronts. So I would say there are major looming downside risks for commercial real estate, with few mitigating factors.

US commercial real estate chart

Topdown Charts

Key point: The crunch in credit conditions weighs heavy on the CRE outlook.

This article was written by

Topdown Charts
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

